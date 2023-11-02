How to Get More Media Placements, According to a PR Pro

In our series Selfmade You, we’ll tackle the most common questions and problems business owners face with tips and tricks. self madeA virtual business coaching program, founded and sponsored by Britt Morin, founder of Britt + Company office depot officemax, We’ll hear from SelfMade members and business coaches about what it takes to run a successful business and make it as an entrepreneur.

Getting journalists and influencers to pay attention to your brand can be a valuable way to gain credibility and spread the word about your business. But how do you shine in a sea of ​​PR pitches?

“I believe the most important approach when it comes to PR is to own your experience and expertise,” says Elena Fernandez, a single mother of four and founder of The Positive Mom.

Elayna was selected success magazine As one of the 125 most influential leaders. His work has been featured on Forbes, CNN, WSJ, The Huffington Post, Good Morning America, and numerous local news stations. She is also a contributing writer entrepreneur magazine,

“Many of us have become conditioned to hide our skills and talents, and have learned to feel ashamed of boasting. I always say, ‘If it’s true, it’s not bragging.’ It is important to change this paradigm and allow yourself to be seen. I am grateful to be featured on so many TV and radio shows, podcasts, and publications, because visibility breeds credibility,” says Elayna.

Born and raised in a slum in the Dominican Republic, Elayna uses her powerful story of resilience to inspire other moms to tell their stories and turn them into profit through books, courses, and public talks. “When moms have the tools to grow personally and professionally, they create a positive environment for their children and they can prosper financially,” she says.

Elayna received the Office Depot OfficeMax Scholarship for Selfmade to help her connect with other founders and grow her business. “I’m extremely grateful to Office Depot because I’ve loved every second of my membership at Selfmade,” she says. “I value the power of community and mentorship, so this is a great fit. Selfmade provides access to the tools, resources and information women need in our business journeys.”

Self-made coaches help members gain real business experience around branding, marketing and promoting your business. Here are tips for getting journalists and influencers to talk and write about your brand:

Understand your target audience: Who are you trying to reach? Find outlets that are meaningful to your audience and focus on tailoring your message to them. Create a list of media outlets, journalists, bloggers, and influencers who cover topics related to your brand.

Create a compelling story: It doesn’t have to be your life story, but it should be unique to you and your brand. “When you tell your story in an authentic way, you can inspire and influence others,” says Elayna. Journalists, whether in traditional media or on social media, are more likely to cover stories that are timely, unique, and relevant to their audiences.

Prepare a media kit: This should include a press release (find examples online or freelance if you don’t know how they are written), high-quality images of your product or service, relevant statistics, and some information about you as the founder. What else makes your story worth sharing.

Prepare a persuasive pitch: A good pitch makes a journalist’s job easier. Write a concise and engaging pitch that outlines your story idea and why it’s relevant to their audience. Avoid sending mass emails; Instead, personalize your pitch by referencing each journalist’s previous work. Be sure to include great visuals! Offering a sample of your product or service always helps draw attention to your pitch.

Always follow up: Journalists receive hundreds of pitches a week. If you don’t get a response after a few days, consider sending them a polite follow-up email to remind them of your pitch.

Take advantage of your network: Reach out to existing contacts, colleagues and industry contacts to help introduce journalists or provide referrals. Continue to build relationships with journalists, even when you are not actively advocating. Not every pitch will result in placement but you can continue to refine your approach so that future pitches can lead to placement.

Elayna was also one of 10 participants in last spring’s Selfmade Pitch Competition. “The panel of experts provided valuable, honest feedback and made it clear what my next steps should be. As a finalist, I am grateful to receive an Office Depot product to make my office environment more pleasant and professional.

Elayna was able to create a more comfortable workplace that has helped her be more productive and creative by reducing clutter. “I have come to understand that success feels like peace. This peace comes from staying true to my values, doing what aligns with my soul, and prioritizing what is most important to me,” says Elayna.

Illustrated by Daniela Jordan-Villeves

