Figuring out how to get into the Clock Tower in Octopath Traveler 2 can be quite challenging, and what awaits you inside isn’t exactly a pushover either. Octopath Traveler 2 is filled to the brim with Side Stories and environmental puzzles, and quite a lot of them are likely to leave you stumped.

So, finding out how to get into the Clock Tower in Octopath Traveler 2 and some tips on what to do once you’re inside will be welcome to many. All you need to do is check out the rest of this guide below for all of the details.

How to get into the Clock Tower in Octopath Traveler 2

Click to enlarge

When you first get to Clockbank you might quickly bump into an engineer who gives you the task of helping him reach the Clock Tower, as access has been cut off with the collapse of a bridge. This will trigger the ‘For Whom the Clock Tower Tolls’ Side Story, leading you to circumvent the need for a bridge.

In order to reach the Clock Tower in Octopath Traveler 2, you must first head up the left hand set of stairs in the main section of Clockbank, and find yourself in front of the tavern and behind a small house.

Hidden next to the street lamp which sits in front of the tavern is a set of stairs, and you will want to head down there until you reach a jetty that you can sail from.

Once you’re in the boat, head south then east to head underneath the main bridge, and then back north under another small bridge to reach the Clock Tower.

Then, all you need to do is head inside and start the climb to reach the top. In order to complete the ‘For Whom the Clock Tower Tolls’ Side Story you must use one of your Path Actions to bring the engineer into your party, and then take him to the top of the Clock Tower where a cutscene will trigger.

There is a difficult boss there that you will need to tackle first though, so make sure to carry on reading to find out how to beat the Clock Tower boss below.

How to beat the Clock Tower boss Heavenwing in Octopath Traveler 2

Click to enlarge

You will need to be at least around level 40 with your whole party before you even consider tackling the Octopath Traveler 2 Clock Tower boss Heavenwing, as it has a large HP pool and can deal significant damage.

As always, figuring out the weaknesses of a boss is the key to success, so here is a list of all of Heavenwing’s weaknesses in Octopath Traveler 2:

Sword

Spear

Axe

Bow

Lightning

However, there are several points throughout the fight where Heavenwing will block off some of these weak points though, so make sure you’ve got a fairly wide range covered to maximise your effectiveness.

While you can of course choose a party that suits your own style and strengths best, and it very much depends on your own secondary job choices, here are our choices for the best party selection to beat Heavenwing in Octopath Traveler 2:

Hikari

Ochette

Osvald

Castti

Hikari and Ochette are perfect for this fight – especially if you’ve put the Warrior job on the latter as suggested by our best job combinations in Octopath Traveler 2 guide. Aggressive Slash and Precise Shot will make quick work of Heavenwing’s shield points, and you can also use the spear on both, or any of Ochette’s Provoke actions if the Sword/Bow get blocked off.

Osvald is great for breaking with his Lightning attack, but he is also a fantastic damage dealer than can help you whittle away at Heavenwing’s gargantuan health pool. Castti is also the best healer in the game by far to keep your party topped up, and she can also chip in with axe hits to break some shield points.

Agnea and Partitio are also great options if you want to enhance the abilities of the rest of your party, and Temenos can be a great middle ground between Osvald and Castti. Throné is perhaps the weakest character for this fight based on her base skill set, as Heavenwing isn’t weak to Daggers, but she can also excel when paired with either the Hunter or Warrior jobs – especially with her Latent Power.

There are no particular attacks that you will need to watch out for, as Heavenwing will just do a lot of damage, all of the time instead. There is a point at around the midpoint of the fight where the boss will summon fire that will damage you after every turn, so make sure to keep your party topped up, or time it right so that you have a big bump of healing.

Once you’ve beaten the boss though, all you need to do is head towards the giant gears on the floor and a cutscene should trigger. After this cutscene the ‘For Whom the Clock Tower Tolls’ Side Story will be completed and you will be rewarded with 10,000 Silver Leaves and one Invigorating Nut (L) for your efforts.

So, that wraps up this guide on the Octopath Traveler 2 Clock Tower, letting you know how to get to it, beat the boss, and then complete the Side Story. Find out how to get a ship in Octopath Traveler 2 here, as there is plenty to explore in the vast seas of Solistia.