How to get Hot Solana Airdrops? – CaptainAltcoin

In a recent Twitter thread, crypto expert Miles Deutscher outlined the ultimate guide to receiving airdrops into the Solana ecosystem. He described the top Solana projects likely to distribute the token and how to qualify for them. This article summarizes Deutscher’s threads on the most upcoming Solana airdrops and his tips for taking advantage of them.

Over the past few weeks, people have made thousands of dollars from Solana airdrops like $JTO and $PYTH. This has led to a massive increase in TVL in the Solana ecosystem. But the good news is that there are many more airdrops to come.

Here are some of the top Solana projects likely to airdrop tokens and how to qualify:

marginify – Lend, borrow, refer users and stake SOL to earn loyalty points towards potential airdrops. drift protocol – Trade on the DEX, provide liquidity, and stake assets to increase volume. jupiter exchange – Make swaps, set limit orders and DCAs, use bridges, and trade. More snapshot airdrops are coming. Zeta Markets – Deposit USDC and trade options to increase your Z-Score, which can lead to airdrops. tensor – List, bid and create NFTs from top collections to earn points in the market. Phantom – Create a wallet, swap tokens and unlock collectible DRiP to create activity. Meteor – Deposit into their Vault and LP to gain yield and qualify for their airdrop. xnft backpack – Buy Madlads NFTs, use the Backpack wallet, and sign up for their exchange. Kamino Finance – Supply of assets, stake in vaults, and access your trading vaults once the points system is launched. parcel – Open long/short positions on sectors and provide USDC liquidity to their vault. phoenix business – Build trading volume on their DEX just like Drift.

The biggest airdrop season in Solana history is about to begin. Follow these steps to qualify and take advantage of the new token distribution!

Source: captainaltcoin.com