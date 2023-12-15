How to get 'Escape from Tarkov Arena' Twitch Drops from DreamHack

You can get free gifts for watching Tarkov Arena tournament Credit: Battlestate Games

escape from tarkov arena This weekend DreamHack made its debut as a proper esport with a €100,000 tournament at Hannover. If you watch certain activities on Twitch, you can earn some drops escape from tarkov,

just by watching the broadcast of escape from tarkov arena In tournaments at DreamHack Hanover you can earn some goodies for the main game escape from tarkov game. As usual with Tarkov Twitch drops you will need to link your Twitch account and Tarkov account together, which can be done by escape from tarkov Website.

You will then have to watch the official broadcast stream of the tournament to unlock your rewards. It appears that there are different drops for each day of the tournament as this round is listed as the first day and only requires five hours of watching to get the top prize. So you’ll have to keep coming back over the weekend to make sure you get them all. And of course you have to claim them in the Twitch Drops section before they are sent to you in the game.

If you watch the stream for an hour you will get a pack of stimuli, then if you watch for another hour you will also get another pack. Three hours of watching will earn you a bottle of moonshine, and four hours will earn you a 5.11 Tactical “Tactec” rig. Finally if you look for five hours you can get an injector case to put all those SIMs in.

Full list of drops for Day 1 of DreamHack Hanover escape from tarkov arena The tournament can be watched below.

Watch for 1 hour and claim reward Stim Pack №1 x2

Watch for 2 hours and claim reward Stim Pack №2 x2

Watch for 3 hours and claim reward Fierce Hatchling

Watch for 4 hours and claim reward 5.11 Tactical “TacTech”

Watch for 5 hours and claim rewards Injector Case

Unfortunately the drops do not include beta access escape from tarkov arena, because the game is not over yet. Many expected it to be released tomorrow, December 14, after teasing from the developers and apparently releasing the game before this big tournament. However, the beta has not been released yet, and there is no date in sight. Some think Arena will launch sometime today, although that seems more likely at this time escape from tarkov arena DramHack will not launch until after the tournament.

While we may not be able to play escape from tarkov arena, we can see tournaments featuring some top organizations like Virtus Pro and GamerLegion as well as some big-name players from other games. How they will adapt to Arena remains to be seen, but if you can’t wait to play Arena, this is a great way to pass your time until launch.