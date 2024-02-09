How to Get Birdseye Airdrop – Complete Guide}

birdseye bonus giveaway

BirdEye is a crypto trading data aggregator for Solana, Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Avalanche, and BNB chains. It collects crypto trading data from various sources and displays it in an attractive dashboard. On this dashboard, you will find token prices, candle charts, historical data and other useful trading information. The information is color-coded making it easy to see top trades, trends and price movements. As far as its creator goes… BirdEye was founded by Kha Nguyen, former head of product at SoulScan. When Nguyen launched this project in 2021, he did so to help users make better trading decisions.

Why use BirdsEye?

Find potential memecoins

If you’re looking for the next $BONK or $GUAC, check out our ‘Trending Tokens’ section. Here, you can find the top performing cryptocurrencies of the last 24 hours based on factors such as price, value, popularity, and total value locked (TVL).

If that’s not enough, dive deeper into our ‘Find Gemstones’ section. The extended table is equipped with useful filters and toggles, allowing you to monitor price movements in 30-minute and hourly intervals. You can also add tokens to your watchlist and get a comprehensive 360-degree snapshot of each token. This could be just what you need to stay ahead of the next memecoin trend…

BirdEye: Keeping an Eye on Top Traders

While buying high and selling low may make for entertaining memes, it is not a recipe for a profitable portfolio. With BirdEye’s Leaderboard, you can monitor the top gainers and losers to make informed trading decisions. Explore trader profiles to get information about their trading activity and performance. Imitate successful strategies and discard unsuccessful ones.

Whale Watch: stay informed

When a crypto whale makes a move, the impact is significant. Instead of being cautious, keep an eye on the whales’ movements using our ‘Find Trades’ feature. You can view recent trades, identify their source, sort by trade value and add wallet addresses to your trader watchlist. This way, you’ll always know what the whales are doing.

birdseye cryptocurrency gift

Participating in the BirdEye Free Giveaway: A Detailed Step-by-Step Guide

💰 Connect your operational cryptocurrency wallet. Note: Unused or new wallets are not eligible.

🚀 Claim your $BIRDEYE tokens.

Source: medium.com