How to future-proof your content strategy in the age of AI

Should content marketers be worried about AI? This is a hot topic—and you can’t spend too much time debating it. Tools like ChatGPT are disrupting the pace of content creation and strategy. One expert prediction estimates that AI will create 90% of digital content by 2025.

While the stage is still being set, one thing seems undeniable. Content marketers must prepare their strategies for a future where AI is more than an afterthought. Here are some insights on how to future-proof your approach to content creation in the age of AI.

Audit what you have

AI can produce content faster than humans, but search engines like Google are more interested in quality than quantity. Before you determine how AI can fit into your strategies and processes, it helps to identify existing gaps. Auditing your content and examining your processes for opportunities is where you need to start.

Content audits should include key performance indicators like search engine rankings and conversion rates. See if there are areas where performance is not in line with the goals of your content strategy. If fragments are buried in search engine results pages, it may be because they are not optimized for the latest algorithms. From an audit you may conclude that it is time to outsource your SEO to stay abreast of the latest developments.

Your in-house team may need help maintaining the visibility and authority of your content. The audit may also reveal places where AI can enhance your existing processes. You can use the tool to outline blog posts, brainstorm topics, and create initial drafts. By having human writers step in to ensure quality, uniqueness, and personality, efficiency can be balanced with relevancy.

Plan content for different stages

AI-powered content tools can churn out words and responses based on the criteria you provide. However, you are still in the driver’s seat when it comes to planning for the different stages of the buyer’s journey. AI can’t always differentiate between a person looking for potential solutions and someone who wants in-depth information on specific products.

These tools may not know when it is more appropriate to direct a lead to a blog post rather than an FAQ document. At this stage, human input is still necessary to engage, inform and persuade a variety of audiences. It’s up to your team to determine what content will interest potential buyers as they move through the sales funnel.

An AI program can analyze and help narrow down the major pain points of a lead in the awareness stage. But you’ll need to put your strategic skills to work to address those pain points in the most compelling ways. You might want to test short-form videos and long-form blog posts to see which drives more conversions. Planning and experimenting with content for all stages of the sales funnel ensures that your strategy is good enough to satisfy your entire audience.

Identify the value of your content

You don’t need to start implementing AI content tools all at once. Future-proofing your strategy doesn’t mean occupying either extreme end of the spectrum. You can start with small changes, like testing AI-written content against 100% human-written content. The results of these tests will show where the value lies in each approach.

But you’ll want to decide which KPIs to measure and make sure you’re comparing like with like. Let’s say the goal of your strategy is to increase leads by 10%. You have AI create the foundation of a blog post, then add a human touch to complete the piece. For comparison, a member of your team creates a similar blog post from scratch. You publish them both and see which one is more effective in meeting your KPIs.

You’ll learn where and how AI-written content can create value. On the other hand, you’ll notice that it can’t completely measure up to pieces written by humans. Another way to identify value is to optimize human-generated content with AI-powered suggestions. Test the changes and compare the latest performance measurements to previous results.

Focus on thought leadership

Thought leadership is about showcasing what you can specifically bring to the table. Unique perspectives, observations, and case studies help differentiate your content. Even if you use an AI tool to launch a task, adding human stories will set it apart.

While AI can create content faster, it may seem mundane. Non-unique content doesn’t do much for your brand authority. Those pieces will get lost in the sea of ​​competition, and it will be harder for audiences to connect with them.

When designing your content strategy, look at your company’s core competencies. Identify the subject matter experts within your ranks and learn about their personal backgrounds. More likely, those stories contain competing, compelling content ideas. You can use them to plan a blog series detailing your SME’s insights and expertise.

You may also decide to revisit existing materials and see where you can enhance them with the perspectives of internal experts. Anything you can do to personalize and humanize your brand will help put it on the map.

The future of content strategy

AI is something that content marketers are learning to embrace. The full range of the technology’s capabilities may not yet or ever be known. However, AI has enough disruptive power for content creators to take notice. Making your strategy better in the future means learning to find the sweet spot between AI and human-written content. Just remember to be open to the possibility that the sweet spot may change as time goes on.

