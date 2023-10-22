Image Source: The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett is often viewed as one of the most successful investors today. After all, he turned a $100,000 lump sum into a $750 billion enterprise Berkshire Hathaway, And the company is on track to cross $1trn in the coming years.

This extraordinary performance took a lifetime. But when left to run, it demonstrates the power of compounding. So how did he do it?

For the most part, the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ has focused on value stocks. These are top-notch companies that are trading well below their intrinsic value. In other words, he bought at a low price to sell at a high price. And this is a tip I will follow when building a passive income portfolio.

Investors who have been following Berkshire Hathaway for a while know that shareholders have been demanding dividends from the company for many years. After all, there is around $50 billion of cash and equivalents on the balance sheet as per the latest data.

Buffett’s argument against paying dividends is that he believes he can still earn a better return on this capital in the long run. And given his track record, I’m inclined to agree with him. But although he may not like the idea of ​​paying dividends, he certainly isn’t opposed to receiving them.

In fact, some of his best investments have been dividend-paying companies. For example, Coca-Cola Berkshire joined the portfolio in 1988, and the investment group has been systematically accumulating more shares over time.

Today, he owns approximately 400 million shares worth an estimated $22 billion. This accounts for about 8% of the total turnover. And when viewed based on its original cost, the dividend from Coke has been growing steadily over the years, resulting in a 50% annual dividend yield!

Needless to say, investing in a company that can systematically grow its dividend every year can be exceptionally attractive. And this is the primary strategy I will adopt to establish a second monthly income stream of £500 in the long run.

Building an Income Portfolio

£500 per month is £6,000 per year. And assuming I can lock in 5% total yield, that means I’ll need to build a portfolio of around £120,000. This is obviously not pocket change. But by consistently investing large sums of money like £500 every month, it is more than possible to reach this goal in the long run.

However, if I were able to identify another Coca-Cola stock the wait time could be significantly shorter. This is obviously easier said than done. But it is not impossible. So what qualities should I look for?

The most important factor in my opinion is free cash flow. Don’t forget that dividends are funded by the excess earnings of a business. So a company that is generating far more money than it needs to continue growing is probably an excellent candidate. Even more so if the company is offering goods or services that are not likely to be in demand for decades to come.

Having said all that, it’s important to realize that dividend investing also carries risk. Top-tier enterprises may eventually be disrupted. And recent volatility has perfectly demonstrated how a changing macroeconomic landscape can disrupt operations.

Nevertheless, Buffett has shown that prudent investing, with diversification and patience, can still yield incredible long-term returns.

