With the end of the tax year just months away, the deadline to take advantage of self-invested personal pension (SIPP) tax relief is fast approaching. Each year, investors can allocate up to £60,000 of their income into this special pension account. And while most don’t max out this allowance, failing to use it as much as possible results in permanent avoidable tax losses.

As a quick reminder, whenever part of the salary is put into a SIPP, the tax paid on that income is refunded. Someone at the 20% basic tax rate may get 20% relief, while others at a higher rate may get up to 40% relief, and so on.

Assuming an investor is in the first category, this means that for every £10,000 they deposit into their SIPP, they will have £12,000 to invest. And thanks to compounding, it can make a huge difference in the long run.

So how can investors find the best opportunities now? let’s explore.

Beware of Popular Stocks

One trick that many new investors use is to look at lists. Hargreaves Lansdowne‘Top of the Stocks’ to see what everyone else is buying. But in practice, this can lead to somewhat disappointing results. Money can also be destroyed due to this. Why? Because often, popular investments are not necessarily good investments.

Lloyds Banking Group A perfect example. As one of the largest banks in the UK, it can act as a source of stability and passive income. Yet, over the last five years, shareholders have lost money, even including dividends. And zooming out further makes the results even worse.

VODAFONE Another example is as easyJet And Petrofac, According to this list, all of them are in the top 10 most popular stocks.

Of course, past performance is not indicative of future results. And there are always exceptions. Rolls-Royce Currently number one in terms of popularity, and it’s hard to understand why. Shares have risen more than 200% in the past 12 months as new leadership has put the engineering giant back on track after years of mismanagement.

Finding Winning Investments

For investors who simply want to match benchmark-like performance FTSE 100Investing in a low-cost index fund is probably the smartest move. Index investing requires less effort and, over the long term, can yield great results.

Stock picking has entered the picture for those looking for better returns in the market and trying to accelerate growth and improve their nest egg. This approach is much more demanding in terms of both knowledge requirements and dispositions.

A custom-built portfolio, especially one consisting of growth stocks, can be far more volatile than an index fund. And keeping a cool head during turbulent times is easier said than done. But suppose one has mastered one’s risk tolerance. Where can one find the best investments?

One of the best places I’ve found myself is at companies that no one is paying attention to. In other words, it is unpopular stocks that can make investors rich.

Although many of these may be unpopular with good reason, some with tremendous potential can be easily overlooked. And buying top-notch stocks at cheap prices is the ultimate recipe for making money in the stock market.

