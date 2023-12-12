How to Find Success with 4 Situations of "Intelligent Failure"

A typical child’s bedroom is a temple dedicated to failure. There’s a guitar gathering dust in the corner, unfinished books locked away forever, a two-size-too-small karate gi hanging in the closet, and a magic set where half the contents are gone (never to be seen again. ). Each is a sacrifice to hobbies and subjects that were attempted, failed, and ultimately abandoned.

And that’s awesome! Children come into the world with a need to explore and experiment, and we understand that failure will be an inevitable part of their development. However, at some point – usually between high school and adulthood – we lose the understanding that failure is a necessary part of achievement.

“There is a deep belief in our culture that success means never failing. That failure is unacceptable. If I fail, it means there’s something wrong with me,” Amy Edmondson, a professor of leadership and management at Harvard Business School, tells Big Think. “Of course, this is nonsense. We all make mistakes, and failure is part of the journey toward success.

Edmondson has studied different forms of failure and has come to the conclusion that there are three different ways to fail. Understanding the difference can help us figure out how to fail in ways that are profitable, less expensive, and maybe even exciting.

Types of failure to avoid

The first type of failure is “fundamental failure”. Such lapses occur due to carelessness, distraction, tiredness or any other attention-grabbing scenarios. They might include a typo error in an office-wide memo, forgetting your mom’s birthday, or reaching for salt instead of sugar when baking a pie.

Typically, the consequences of basic failures are small and solutions are easy. Your team member nags you for a typing error, and you fix it. You apologize to your mom and buy her an extra special gift. You throw out the pie and bake another pie (but not before labeling your kitchen containers).

But the consequences can sometimes be huge. Millions of dollars of court cases have hinged on the presence or absence of commas in contracts. Nevertheless, the result was still caused by a simple error.

The second type of failure is “complex failure”. These failures arise from a variety of causes and can become inevitable if these causes accumulate uncontrollably. For example, senior leaders in a company must make decisions despite myriad external market forces and internal dynamics. The unpredictable and constantly changing nature of these factors means that some decisions are bound to fail.

However, complex failure can occur even when we have the knowledge to avoid it – or at least minimize its consequences – and we ignore that knowledge. The Great Recession of 2008, the Bernie Madoff scandal, and the Deepwater Horizon oil spill are all complex failures of this kind.

Both basic and complex failures should be avoided whenever possible. Of course, they will happen anyway. No one has complete control over their life. However, we can avoid these failures if we give ourselves the time, energy, and attention to act with caution and foresight. This is especially true if the task is important—say, reviewing a million-dollar contract for Grammarly.

right kind of wrong

The third type of failure is “intelligent failure”. It is these failures that teach us something new or make us better to some extent. According to Edmondson: “Although I am in favor of minimizing basic failures and trying to catch and fix all the problems that cause complex failures, I think it is a good idea to have more intelligent failures.”

Edmondson says there are four criteria for calling a failure an intelligent failure:

Be related to a field you have no knowledge about. Remain engaged in achieving a goal. Not a random guess but hypothesis-driven. This results in as little failure as possible.

You might notice something about these four criteria: They represent the kind of failure that kids excel at. A child has not tried karate before (no knowledge) and thinks she will like it (hypothesis). She trains to earn her yellow belt (goal), but after a few months (small cost) she decides it’s not for her. Similar intelligent failures play out in families every day.

These criteria also represent the types of failure that scientists have experienced in their professional activities. Biologist Stuart Firestein even argues that failure is the reason for many of science’s successes. He explains that the trial-and-error nature of science makes failure inevitable, but even when that failure is informative, it is successful because it shapes the next experiment and teaches us what is not true. Firestein writes, “No failure, no science.”

Edmondson makes a similar case. As she tells Big Think: “If you want more intelligent failures in your life, in your work, essentially, you have to think like a scientist. They have trained themselves not only to tolerate failure but to actually welcome the lessons that come from each failure.

Alexander Fleming once foiled an experiment by contaminating his petri dishes with mold. However, Fleming was prepared for the intelligent failure, and he observed that the mold had killed the bacteria in the pots. Due to this realization he was successful in discovering penicillin. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Make your way towards intelligent failure

To make sure your next potential failure is wise, look at Edmondson’s four criteria and think of your next task as an experiment. Whether you’re designing a new product or cooking an unfamiliar recipe, state your goal, envision the best way to accomplish it, and give yourself the time you need for trial and error.

These five essential strategies can also help:

start small. Engineers don’t build a skyscraper and hope an earthquake doesn’t topple it. They create table-sized models and test the structure with simulated earthquakes. Similarly, start-ups don’t always spend time building the best version of their product. They develop a minimum viable product and test it with small groups.

Determine what the minimum viable version of your idea is and try that first. This allows you to learn valuable lessons while keeping any consequences as small as possible.

There are lots of ideas. When people have a valuable idea, they risk investing too much of their time, money, energy, and ego. This can cause us to fear any failure – even an intelligent failure. Instead, brainstorm several ideas and start with the one that seems most promising. If it fails, you can move on to the next attempt, using those lessons to inform future attempts.

Establish a feedback mechanism. When people are emotionally invested in an idea or outcome, they may not be in a position to properly assess its successes and failures. For more objective evaluation, set up a feedback mechanism that collects honest opinions and constructive criticism.

For example, authors rely on editors for feedback, while scientists attempt to replicate each other’s findings. Meanwhile, managers gather feedback in the form of annual reviews as well as guidance.

Note the lack of a universal approach here. Find the feedback mechanism that works for your idea and be open to what you discover.

Know when to walk away. Quitting is a type of failure, but when done strategically, the results are often wise. For example, a scientist may have a favorite hypothesis, but if the evidence does not support it, they would be wise to abandon it. Similarly, an athlete must know when to withdraw if continuing to compete would put him or her at risk of serious injury.

“Quitting is a skill, a technique for survival. It is not – as we humans sometimes treat it – a moral failure. And resisting the impulse to quit isn’t necessarily bravery or greatness. It is meaningless,” writes Julia Keller in her book, Quitting: A Life Strategy,

Avoid the perfectionist trap. Ultimately, perfectionistic ambitions make us ignorant of the lessons of failure. However, the simple truth is that you will fail, so why waste time and energy pursuing the unattainable? Better to look for intelligent failure and learn to value it.

As Edmondson concludes: “It is natural to want to avoid failure. But when we avoid failure, we also avoid discovery and achievement. The only way to succeed in any worthwhile endeavor is to be willing to experiment, to try new things, knowing full well that many of them will result in failure. We have to accept these types of failures because that’s where great progress and even happiness comes from.”

Source: bigthink.com