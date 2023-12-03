How to find out your car's true value – and what that number means if you want to sell

Prostock-Studio/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether upgrading to a new model or downsizing your fleet, knowing your car’s true value is important information to maximize its resale potential. This figure is useful when choosing an insurance policy for a vehicle, especially when you have a classic or luxury vehicle. If you’re planning to be one of the millions of people who buy or sell a used car every year, read on to learn more about used car values ​​and what they mean.

Factors Affecting Car Value

Many factors affect your car’s value, including its condition, history, and market demand. Let’s take a look at these factors and why they matter to potential buyers.

accident history

A vehicle that has never been in an accident usually sells for more than a similar vehicle in a fender bender. Similarly, a serious accident that causes structural damage (even if repaired) reduces the value of the vehicle.

Brand, Make and Model

People who prefer a specific brand, make or model are willing to pay a higher price to get their favorite vehicle. Some cars and trucks command higher prices than others, which vary regionally. For example, Edmunds reports that the Toyota Corolla is the most popular vehicle in Florida, while Ford F-150 trucks rule in Colorado and Tesla dominates the California market.

maintenance

A well-maintained vehicle is usually more valuable than one with a poor maintenance history. Regular oil changes, regular coolant flushes and periodic air conditioning service keep vehicles in working condition and show potential buyers that you have taken care of the vehicle.

market conditions

Market changes affect vehicle values. For example, demand for compact cars and hybrid vehicles with good gas mileage increases as gas prices rise. During the Covid pandemic, the chip shortage reduced the supply of new cars and helped push used car prices to record highs.

Benefit

Years ago, cars reaching the 100,000 mark lost significant value as buyers began to shy away from them to avoid potentially costly repairs. Today, the average used car has about 70,000 miles, and some dealerships will take cars with up to 150,000 miles as trade-ins. However, a vehicle with fewer miles usually sells for a higher price than a similar vehicle with more miles.

type of sale

In many cases, selling a car to a private individual costs more than selling it to a dealer. This is because the dealer will spend money to prepare the vehicle for sale, including inspecting and repairing the vehicle and paying for transaction-related expenses.

vehicle status

Buyers consider the condition of the vehicle when deciding the expected price to pay. Cracked seats, scratches, dents, rust and mechanical problems reduce the value. On the other hand, if the vehicle is in good physical condition you should see an increase in value.

vehicle options

Car evaluation models take into account the options available on the vehicle. Popular features like power windows and air conditioning may be essential for some buyers, and a vehicle lacking them will cost less. Vehicles with high-end interiors and technology generally retain their value longer, but be careful about later modifications. You may like extremely dark windows, but a buyer who prefers greater visibility at night may not be willing to pay for it.

How do I find out the exact value of my car?

The first step in knowing your car’s true value is to have it appraised fairly. According to Kelley Blue Book, owners tend to overvalue their vehicles when determining the asking price. Pay attention to features like sunroof, audio system, trim packages, engine, and powertrain. You will need these details later.

When choosing vehicle condition, you can use the guidelines provided by the pricing guide you are using. For example, Edmunds uses the following category description:

Extraordinary: These vehicles are new and do not need to be cleaned or repaired by the new owner. The vehicle has no mechanical issues or visible wear and tear inside.

Clean: A clean car may show signs of normal wear and tear, such as a slightly faded interior or minor paint scratches. These cars have no significant mechanical issues and require no effort to pass emissions tests.

average: Average vehicles may have cosmetic or mechanical problems, such as faded paint, minor dents and worn interior fabrics. However, they still need to be able to pass emissions tests.

some or the other: These vehicles usually have serious mechanical and cosmetic concerns that require repairs by the new owner, but the vehicle still runs. For example, a vehicle with a damaged exhaust may run, but requires repair to remain in good operating condition. The interior needs work, such as reupholstered seats or a replaced dash.

Damaged: Vehicles in this category typically do not run well and require significant cosmetic and mechanical work. This may include frame damage, branded titles, or severe rust.

classic cars

Calculating the value of a classic car can be difficult because the actual cash value does not reflect what it is worth in the market. Classic car buyers look at make and model, condition and trim packages, but they may be willing to pay more for a vehicle that evokes a sense of nostalgia in them – such as a replica of their first car. Supply and demand also play a role, as the number of classic car models available decreases over time.

Where can I get the best price for my car?

You can use multiple pricing guides and consult more than one guide to deliver a more accurate price. Some popular online car value calculators include the following:

Crossroad

edmonds

kelly blue book

JD Power

Another place to check vehicle values ​​are online and local marketplaces where people list vehicles for sale. Just remember that the list price is the asking price and does not reflect what the seller is willing to accept and what the buyer is willing to pay.

The Final Decision – What Matters Is Your Car’s Value When It’s Time to Sell

Ultimately, your car’s value is what someone else is willing to pay. Pricing guides are a tool to help you get an idea of ​​what to expect, but they do not guarantee a price. When determining the selling price, consider several factors such as the amount owed on the car loan (if you still have one), what you plan to do with the money (and how much you need to commit to it), and whether Your vehicle description is consistent with how other people see it.

