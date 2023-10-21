how to find feng shui "money corner" - And what to put in your home to unlock its prosperity

According to Feng Shui principles, a Feng Shui money corner corresponds to a part or space in your home that, once identified, can help channel positive energy to bring prosperity and luck in your life.

Feel good, right? But how do you find it? You’ll need to use a feng shui map known as a bagua to help you uncover the money corner of your home, and then figure out where to go if you want to encourage good energy around money. what to do with.

We asked our favorite living room feng shui experts to show us how it’s done.

What is Feng Shui Money Corner?

Before implementing Feng Shui rules in your home, one thing to keep in mind is that it is essentially a belief system rather than a surefire way to improve your finances.

According to this ancient science, a wealth corner is a place in your home that can focus your attention and energy on increasing prosperity. To do this, practitioners use a feng shui map called a bagua to help determine the energy in a given space.

‘The area associated with money is on the far left of the front entrance of the house,’ says feng shui expert Dana Claudet. ‘But in my work, every area of ​​the home impacts money, and all aspects of your life impact each other.’

Once you have located the money area, it is important to pay attention to the condition of that specific spot. Is it disorganized? Is it collecting dust? It may symbolize your unwillingness to take care of your finances on a regular basis. That is, you need to “activate” the corner. Here’s how to do it.

1. Place symbols of wealth

‘You can activate the wealth/abundance area of ​​your home by adding prosperity symbols as well as specific feng shui elements,’ says Laura Morris, feng shui teacher and co-founder of the Mindful Design Feng Shui School. ‘These can be personal symbols of what wealth and abundance mean to you or you can use more traditional representations such as gold-coloured objects, adornments, coins etc.’

In addition to the gold elements, crystal can also be a great addition; Moreover, they look great when placed at the entrance, office or corner of the living room. Amethyst is another option as it resonates with the feeling of abundance.

2. Add a Wood or Water Element

The five elements are essential to Feng Shui because they help qi at home. Therefore, adding the elements of water and wood to the money area can be helpful.

‘You can use both wood and water elements to promote this area,’ says Laura. ‘For example, planting a jade or feng shui plant, like a money plant, is an easy way to bring in the energy of wood. You can keep the plant in a black pot which is the color of the water element.’

Apart from plants, you can also install a small fountain at that place, but ensure that it is always clean. Dirty, stagnant water is against the rules of Feng Shui. If keeping realistic water elements is an issue, artworks with water images would be appropriate.

3. Arrange and fix the broken pieces

Another important point to invoke qi There is cleanliness and order. For a good kitchen, living room or bedroom feng shui, consider decluttering the space to boost the energy in your home. Also, if there are items in the money corner that are stuck, broken, or not functioning properly, those items should be got rid of first.

