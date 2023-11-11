How to find Amex Business Gold 150k offer [Video]

it’s great targeted Welcome offer for the American Express Business Gold Card: $150,000 Membership Rewards after $10K spend. Luckily, there’s an easy way to try to be targeted for this offer. You can read the step-by-step process in our post here or watch the quick video tutorial below.

We’ll also summarize the steps below.

How to find Amex Business Gold 150k offer

Start by copying this hyperlink. (You can right click and then select Copy Link Address). Open a fresh “cookie-free” browser. For example, if you’re using Chrome, you’d click “File” and then click “New Incognito Window.” In Safari, it’s “New Private Window” instead. Each browser should have a similar option when clicking “File”, although they may be titled differently. Once in this refreshed browser, paste the hyperlink to go to the landing page of the Business Platinum Card. Keep doing this until the welcome offer for 170,000 Membership Rewards points shows on this page. (If you still see a low offer after several new attempts, try another browser, or try using a VPN service. Sometimes using your phone’s hotspot instead of your WiFi also works.) Will do.) Once you see the 170K offers on this page, click the small menu icon in the top right corner of the page and select “Most Popular Cards.” Then, click on American Express Business Gold Card. 150K offer should appear in it. Dance happy – you finally found the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow!

Again, you can find more details in our original post here.

Carrie Yoder spent 5 years as a digital nomad with her husband Drew and managing their points and miles travel blog, “Travel Is Free.” She now shares her content management and design skills with others, including Frequent Miler.

Source: frequentmiler.com