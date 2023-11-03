Find the most powerful stocks in the market InvestingPro Filters are explained in this article.

Filters are explained in this article. Here’s everything you need to know about stocks to help you get the most from your portfolio.

Market capitalization, dividend yield, asset efficiency… do your own research and narrow the results to get the best results.

What is happening in the market? Why is the current volatility having such a big impact on my portfolio? How can I identify the stocks that interest me and that have the potential for the best returns right now?

InvestingPro has the answers to these questions. The Stock Finder in the “Filter” section provides you with up-to-the-minute market data and details of the pros and cons that may affect the stock.

For example, InvestingPro offers several valuable filters, including:

market cap: This metric estimates the total equity value of a public company, calculated based on the most recent stock trading price. For cryptocurrencies, it is calculated by multiplying the last trading price by the outstanding supply.

This metric estimates the total equity value of a public company, calculated based on the most recent stock trading price. For cryptocurrencies, it is calculated by multiplying the last trading price by the outstanding supply. dividend yield: It measures the cash returned by a company to shareholders as a percentage of the price paid for each share.

It measures the cash returned by a company to shareholders as a percentage of the price paid for each share. Area: This filter classifies stocks based on their field of business activity.

This filter classifies stocks based on their field of business activity. Altman Z-Score Formula: A forecasting formula used to estimate the likelihood of a company going bankrupt within a two-year period.

A forecasting formula used to estimate the likelihood of a company going bankrupt within a two-year period. Asset Efficiency: This ratio measures the cash flow generated by a company in relation to its assets.

This ratio measures the cash flow generated by a company in relation to its assets. Stock Price Standard Deviation (1-Year): This metric calculates the standard deviation of a stock’s price over the past year.

This metric calculates the standard deviation of a stock’s price over the past year. Cash Ratio: It evaluates the short-term liquidity of a company.

You also have the option to introduce new filters to further refine your search. For example, consider adding filters such as Benish M-Score formula, beta (1, 2, or 5 years), capital expenditure coverage, solvency ratio, total debt, and more to your selection.

Filter – Select a metric

Refine your search

Within each filter, the search engine offers a variety of options. For example, in the Market Cap or Dividend Yield category, you can search for amounts that are “greater than”, “less than”, “between”, and more.

filter

Next, it allows us to manually input the specific quantity and choose the desired unit, be it in thousands, millions or billions.

filter

Sector filters enable us to search by industry, such as Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Healthcare, Energy, Industrial, Information Technology, Real Estate, and more.

Filter – Select

Let’s take an example: If you want to search for companies with a market capitalization of more than $250 million, a dividend yield of more than 0%, and belong to the energy sector, you should search for the parameters as follows:

Result

search results

Once you have made your selection, InvestingPro Displays a list of stocks matching your search criteria:

The listing provides market value, fair value, market capitalization, dividend per share, dividend yield, relative strength index, P/E, etc.

You can also find interesting data on the risks of these companies, their earnings forecasts, various efficiency ratios and everything you need to know about stocks to help you get the most out of your portfolio.

*All figures in the results table are shown in dollars.

Save your searches

Remember that you can save and always have your search results at hand. To download your results, click the “Export As” drop-down menu at the top right of the search engine.

Export as…

As we find ourselves in the latter half of the year, amidst corporate results season, when investors are keen to reshape their portfolios, take the opportunity to access privileged information that can help you make well-informed investment choices. Empowers you to choose.

Don’t fall behind; Learn how to highlight the market’s most powerful stocks with the added benefit of InvestingPro’s “Filter” section today by following the link below.

Disclaimer: This article is written for informational purposes only; This is not a solicitation, offer, advice or recommendation for investment and is not intended to encourage the purchase of assets in any way. I would like to remind you that any asset class is evaluated from multiple perspectives and is highly risky. Therefore, any investment decision and the risks associated with it remain with the investor.

Source: www.investing.com