How to enter a new market without leads and no references

While many companies are growing and expanding during an economic recession, many are experiencing a decline in their monthly revenues. Others have maximized their market share and now want to expand into new areas to continue growth and expansion. But if you have no contacts and no case studies, how do you get started?

When I became CEO of tec5USA, we were solely in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and a diversification strategy was necessary to reduce risk and build the business on multiple pillars. This would mean entering new markets that we had no prior experience in, with no clues or references to help us along the way.

Given that we wanted to expand into many sectors including food and beverages, pharma and biotech, oil and gas chemistry and some agriculture, entering new markets became a top priority for our company’s growth.

It was a tough task, but after years of experience in demand generation, I knew it was possible to succeed with the right approach. Here are five proven strategies that helped us enter new markets and find success without any leads or references.

Deeply understand their pain points

The first step in entering a new market is to understand the problems of potential customers. This means conducting thorough market research and identifying the specific needs and challenges of the industry you want to enter.

By doing this, you can position your company as a solutions provider and show that you understand their unique problems.

Once you understand the pain points, you can tailor your products or services to meet those needs and differentiate yourself from competitors in the market. Creating a targeted USP (Unique Selling Proposition) that directly addresses the pain points of your new market can also help you stand out and gain traction.

When you eliminate pain points, you enhance the overall customer experience. Satisfied customers are more likely to become loyal, repeat buyers, and even become advocates of your brand.

Establish your unique differentiator in the market

Overcoming unique challenges with new technologies was critical to our success in entering new markets. By leveraging our expertise and experience in serving the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, we were able to develop innovative solutions for the needs of various industries. This allowed us to establish a unique differentiator, value proposition and competitive edge to penetrate these markets.

If you want to enter a new market, it’s essential to identify what differentiates you from competitors and highlight this in your marketing efforts. Whether it’s technology, expertise or customer service, having a unique differentiator is fundamental to attracting potential customers and building trust and credibility.

Contact them to try it for free

Understandably, most companies are hesitant to invest in new products or services without any context or prior experience.

To overcome this barrier, we contacted potential customers and offered them the opportunity to try our products for free. This helped us gain their trust and prove the effectiveness of our solutions.

By offering a risk-free trial period, customers were able to see the value of our products first-hand, ultimately leading to long-term partnerships and referrals for future business.

This approach allowed us to gather valuable feedback and make any necessary improvements before officially launching in the new market.

Become a preferred seller in a highly regulated marketplace

Targeting low-cost fruits is a way to enter a new market. Identify industries that are highly regulated and require specific certifications or approvals to operate.

By gaining these qualifications, you can establish yourself as the preferred vendor for businesses in those industries. This shows that you have the necessary expertise and capabilities to meet their strict requirements, making it easier to gain their trust and secure the contract.

Once you have entered a highly regulated market, you can establish yourself as a reputable and reliable company, paving the way for further expansion into other areas within that industry.

Establishing credibility and testimonials from customers in a highly regulated marketplace can also help open doors to new opportunities in other industries.

how to find contacts

Entering a new market without established relationships can be challenging, but it is not impossible. In the world of sales, trust and rapport are paramount, and building relationships is often the key to success. Let’s explore a strategy for breaking into new markets and generating leads, even if you lack existing relationships.

Cooperate with distributors: Distributors are often the unsung heroes of the business world. They have long-term relationships with key players in various industries. When you’re new to a market, consider partnering with distributors who can guarantee your product or service. While this may mean giving up a portion of your margin, the trust and access they provide is invaluable. It’s a worthy investment to build credibility and reach potential customers.

Hire salespeople with existing connections: Another effective strategy is to hire salespeople who have established relationships in your target market. Look for professionals in nearby businesses who already have a network of contacts. They can leverage their connections to introduce your offering to potential customers. This approach helps you build existing trust and accelerate your market penetration.

Forming a Partnership: Collaborating with companies that provide complementary products or services is a smart move. Partnership allows you to combine resources and access each other’s customer base. These partnerships can introduce your brand to a wider audience and bring instant credibility. Customers often prefer a one-stop shop for their needs, so working with nearby businesses can be beneficial.

Take advantage of cold outreach with a personalized touch: Given the prevalence of robocalls and caller ID, cold calling may not be as effective as it used to be. Instead, create a team of sales development representatives (SDRs) to engage in targeted outreach. Create personalized email pitches, and use social media platforms like LinkedIn to connect with potential customers. When reaching out, focus on what value your solution can bring to their business. Reference articles or content they’ve written and highlight how your product or service matches their interests and goals. Be innovative in your approach to capture their attention.

Build a network of influential people: In today’s digital age, influencers such as scholars, consultants and industry experts have a significant impact on customer choices. Develop relationships with these trusted advisors who can vouch for your brand. Connect with them on social media, collaborate on projects, or get support. When influencers endorse your product, it can open doors to a huge audience that values ​​their opinion.

Meet the decision makers: To gain exposure at the corporate level, attend investor meetings and conferences where key decision makers gather. Study their financial reports and business strategies to understand their priorities. When you contact them, tailor your pitch to address their specific needs and goals. Demonstrating that you’ve done your homework can make a significant impact.

Highlight success stories: Once you’ve made your initial sales and secured references, make the most of these successes. Document your accomplishments with photos, videos, and testimonials from satisfied customers. Potential customers are more likely to trust a company with a proven track record. Knowing that others have benefited from your product or service can build confidence and reduce the perceived risks of being an early adopter.

implement it

Entering a new market without any leads or references may seem like a daunting task, but with the right strategies and approach, it can be achieved.

By understanding potential customers’ problems, establishing a unique differentiator, offering free trials, targeting highly regulated markets, and using a targeted approach to finding contacts, you can successfully enter a new market and Can flourish.

It requires persistence and patience, but the rewards of expanding your business into new areas are worth the effort. So, don’t be afraid to take a leap and seek new opportunities to grow your company.

