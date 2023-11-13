How to Endure a Bear Market: Web3 Tips

In the last bear market, crypto was still in the discovery phase as users wondered whether blockchain assets were a legitimate long-term trend or just a fad that should have been sold at the top. This time, top industry players including Microsoft, Google, and Reddit are moving into Web3 products, and top banks like JP Morgan and Franklin Templeton are testing the waters by settling on-chain transactions.

Slow markets also bring uncertainty for builders. VC investment in Web3 startups has fallen to its lowest level since 2020. VCs that were rapidly deploying into the market took more time to evaluate projects and weigh valuations before investing. However, bear markets tend to come with bullish ones. They wash out short-term arbiters focused on money-grabbing and take crypto back to its roots – creating a decentralized, secure, and equitable future.

Here are five steps you can consider to prepare yourself to deal with the doldrums of a bear market and what comes after.

Get a clear understanding of your runway

Check your treasury balance and spread out your costs for the next 12 months. Token treasury balances are volatile, so you may want to hold enough dollar-denominated treasuries to cover at least 12 months of costs. Make sure you clearly understand the economics of your entity and evaluate whether your product can profitably acquire new users. Try to keep your burn rate low – Review your current expenses and see which areas you can cut costs if you haven’t already done so. This will help increase your runway and give you more time to execute your vision. Review your team and make sure you have the right mix of people to execute your vision.

If your project has tokens, review token economics. You can customize it to save value (spending less on inflation rewards, etc.). Try to get grants and support your runway. If your runway is less than 12 months, don’t hesitate to consider exploring a bridge round.

Talk to your community

Communities are important because they are what will help you weather the storm. Your community is ready to test your v1 product and give you honest feedback so you can iterate on PMF. Your community can also help you with business development by introducing you to potential partners and helping you find the right talent.

The type of community to adopt depends on the type of product and stage of development. Camille Ricketts, former head of marketing at Notion, shared a framework that can be very helpful to follow.

If you still can’t figure out how to access PMF then don’t launch the token. If you have PMF, the token can be used to stake and encourage useful participation of various entities within your ecosystem. An opportune moment to launch your token may be when we are coming out of a bear market. As the market changes and your product becomes widely adopted, token holders stand to see price appreciation. This simultaneous increase could create a positive feedback loop, increasing market interest. However, launching a token at any time is a decision that your team will need to seriously consider.

Focus on the value proposition of your product

Find out the core function of your product and get your product in front of users. Bear markets are a great time to release early versions of your product to a small group of beta testers and gather feedback.

If you’re trying to reach PMF, it’s important to gather feedback from early adopters, refine your product based on user insights, and continually iterate until you achieve a strong product-market fit. is important. On the other hand, if you have already achieved PMF, your focus can shift to increasing efforts such as clearly communicating your value proposition to users and optimizing marketing strategies.

For those aiming to establish a dominant position, it becomes important to differentiate their product from competitors, invest in innovative features and constantly connect with their target market to stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape.

Get your business model right

In a bear market, it is best to focus on profitability, review expenses, and consider prioritizing investments that can drive profitable growth. Consider introducing a premium offering or testing new pricing strategies to maximize revenue. Don’t be afraid to test what a fair price the market is willing to pay.

You should also think about ways to diversify your revenue sources. Many NFT projects like Wasies and Pudgy Penguins are seeing a decline in royalties and are exploring alternative sources of revenue, such as hotels and toys,

Rethink your go-to-market strategy

Be very conscious and targeted with how you spend money on marketing. Take advantage of organic and low-cost marketing strategies as much as possible. This will help you focus your resources on the right partnerships and user adoption initiatives.

Think about what partnerships make sense for your product and who your target users are. Make sure you have a clear understanding of your target users and their needs. Identify the right influencers and thought leaders in your field and build relationships with them. This will help you get your story across to the right people. In Web3, partnerships function as network effects.

Finally, don’t give up. This is a moment to stay true to your vision and remember why you started in the first place. Remember, bear markets may dampen your enthusiasm momentarily, but they are the furnace in which the underlying foundation of revolutionary apps and innovative use cases is created.

The information provided here is not investment, tax or financial advice. You should consult a licensed professional for advice regarding your specific situation. The information contained in the column represents solely the views and opinions of the author and does not represent the views or opinions of the author’s employer or any third party affiliated with the author.

Abhishek leads infrastructure, DeFi and non-media investments for Polygon Ventures – a venture fund that focuses on Web3 investments.

This article was published through Cointelegraph Innovation Circle, a verified organization of senior executives and experts in the blockchain technology industry who are building the future through the power of connection, collaboration, and thought leadership. The opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Cointelegraph.

Source: cointelegraph.com