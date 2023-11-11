How to Download and Play ‘Brodota’ in ‘Dota 2’

Brodota is the newest Dota 2 custom game. Credit: Valve/Sunlight Studios

Brodota This is the newest custom game Dota 2 It is bringing thousands of players every day. mail of vampire survivors with auto chess In dota Universe has proven very popular, but it’s still a matter of actually figuring out how to download and play Brodota It’s not the easiest thing in the world.

to play Brodota You will need a Steam account and you will have Dota 2 Installed, luckily, it’s a free-to-play game so it won’t cost anything to play brodotOne. Once Dota 2 Once installed you’ll want to boot it up and go to the Arcade tab on the menu at the top of the screen. This will take you to the Custom Games section where you can see all the different custom games you can play.

how to download Brodota

Once in the Arcade section you should see a list of the most popular games currently, along with their success. Brodota It’s very likely that it will be at the top of the list. If you can’t find it in the list there is a search bar on the right that you can use. by clicking on Brodota The page will show you a big install button, which you need to press to install the game. This will start a new download on Steam and when it’s complete the button will change to say “Play” Brodota, Just click on it and you will be in the queue for your first game like any other game dota match.

Once you join a game, which may take a few tries due to currently unstable custom games, you will be asked to select a server. It doesn’t matter which one you choose, however, you will always want to make sure that you stick to the same one as your progress does not progress further.

How to play Brodota

After that, it’s time to make some choices about the game you’ll play. First you have to select the difficulty level, however to unlock the next level you have to beat the previous level. Then it’s to the character select screen, this is the hero you will play and control and they all have unique stats and buffs. The Crystal Maiden seems to be the easiest to play as she has no real downsides, but be sure to read what each hero does, otherwise, you could be putting yourself at a big disadvantage by choosing a character that doesn’t tolerate magic damage. Reduces and then selects only magical weapons.

There is a section at the bottom of the character select screen where you need to select your first ability. These are usually tied to the hero you choose, so there’s no need to worry about a bad selection here, but it can set the tone for the build you want to go with. It’s not hard to change it mid-game, but a free skill that you’ll use for a long time is never a bad thing. Then press the prepare button and you are ready to go.

This is the time when you will be introduced into the game and you will have to start surviving. You will use the WASD keys to move your character and you will attack automatically. All you have to do is survive until the timer at the top of the screen runs out. Once each round is over you go to the shop where you can buy new skills and items.

And this is how to download and play BrodotaThe newest custom game inside Dota 2, There are some mechanics that may take a little time to understand, such as weapon sets, and the extensive equipment you can take into each race. But once you understand the basics and explore the menus it becomes very easy to understand.