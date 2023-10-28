PayPal has become synonymous with online payments in many areas, but that doesn’t mean everyone should have an account. Sometimes, it’s time to pull the curtain on PayPal. Maybe you’ve been hacked, maybe you’re reorganizing your online banking to better budget, or maybe you’re switching to a different type of online wallet that works with your Android phone. But be more comfortable to manage. And some people are still worried about the silence of 2022.

If you want to delete your PayPal account and check that it is gone, you have come to the right place! Here’s everything you need to know about completely deleting your PayPal account.

How to delete your PayPal account

It’s a good idea to sit down with your Chromebook at your desktop or in a quiet place and delete PayPal when you have time to work on it. It’s not that removing PayPal is difficult, but it often involves other financial tasks that you want to eliminate in one session. When you’re ready, this is what you do.

Log in to your PayPal account on the PayPal website. Transfer the remaining funds in your account to another wallet or account so that your PayPal balance is zero. If you have any outstanding payments that you need to make or receive from PayPal, make sure they are completed. Download your PayPal transaction history. You will need it for your financial records. In the upper-right corner of your PayPal page, select gear icon to go to Adjustment, The Settings menu starts in your Account Tab. Scroll down until you reach the option close your account And select it. Confirm that you understand what will happen, and select close account button. PayPal automatically logs you out of your account. Update your payment information including bank accounts your PayPal is used for. Once your PayPal account is gone, no one can access it. This means it cannot be used for automatic payment of subscriptions or bets between friends. It also cannot help you purchase game apps or receive funds. Check everything associated with your PayPal account and switch between different payment methods as needed. Only then will PayPal be out of your life.

If you have a PayPal business account type, contact customer service at PayPal to discuss closing the account and what’s included.

How to remove PayPal from mobile app on Android or iPhone

Short of time? You can remove PayPal from your mobile app, although it will be more difficult to change your other financial connections later. Log in to PayPal account and select your profile icon Instead of settings. The other steps are the same, although you may want to delete the PayPal app when you’re done.

Can I reopen a PayPal account after closing it?

No, everything about that account is now gone, at least from your perspective (PayPal may still have information about your account activity), so you can’t use PayPal features on a closed PayPal account. Can do.

However, you can create a new PayPal account, which people will want to create if they get hacked or face similar situations.

This comes with additional steps. First, remove your old account from all payment services, as explained above, so that neither you nor your bank confuses the two PayPal accounts. Second, you may not be able to use the same email address to set up a new account, especially if you closed your old account. There may not be a way to open a new account unless you use a new email account.

Paypal is gone! now what?

Now PayPal is really gone. If you’re looking for another digital wallet or banking platform, we can help with our guide on potential options by comparing options like Venmo, Zelle, and Cash App. You may also want to check out the latest features on Google Wallet. As always, protect your new accounts with strong passwords and proper financial security measures.

