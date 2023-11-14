How to Deal with Pet Emergencies When You’re Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Supersizer/Getty Images

Having a dog, cat or any other pet can bring a lot of happiness to your life, but it can also be stressful from a financial standpoint. From food and care to veterinarian fees, the costs of being a pet parent can be high.

A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 28% of pet owners spent more than $1,200 on their pets in the last year. Within that group, 8% spent more than $2,000. If you’re living paycheck to paycheck, these costs can be difficult to manage, especially if you’re faced with unexpected pet expenses like emergency medical care.

“Owning a pet is a lot of responsibility, both financially and emotionally. Please consider the cost of owning a pet and the impact on your overall financial well-being,” said Shavon Roman, personal finance expert at Heal Plan Invest.

However, if you already have a pet and are living paycheck to paycheck, that doesn’t mean you have to face tough times. You just need to take this issue seriously and plan ahead. “If you live paycheck to paycheck, an emergency can create financial chaos,” Roman said. Here are some ways to be proactive about the possibility.

Consider Pet Insurance

One way to reduce the financial risk of pet emergencies is to obtain pet insurance. This may add additional costs to your monthly budget, but it can help limit the total costs you pay in an emergency.

“It is worth the money it will save you. A pet emergency can cost thousands of dollars, Roman said. “Pet insurance is as essential for pets as health insurance is for people. “This reduces the risk of a financial disaster that could take years to recover from.”

Last year, the average pet insurance monthly premium in the U.S. for accident and illness policies for dogs was $53.34, and for cats it was $32.54, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association. Accident-only pet insurance came in at an average of $16.70 for dogs and $10.18 for cats. The more comprehensive the policy, the more you can protect yourself from the financial risk of an emergency, but you have to weigh the cost versus risk. The cost also varies greatly depending on factors such as the age and breed of your pet.

Although it may not seem like much, pet insurance can be financially difficult for people lacking savings. So, if necessary, “consider a temporary addition program to cover the cost of pet insurance,” suggested Roman.

create an emergency fund

Emergencies are unpredictable, but there’s a good chance you’ll face one at some point, whether it’s for your pet, your own health, your car, etc. If you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, you need to find a way to deduct an expense or add extra income, such as from a side hustle, to build emergency savings. Otherwise, you may have to spend more in the long run if you have to take out a loan.

However, you don’t need to create a separate emergency fund for your pet. “An emergency fund is enough. This keeps things simple and easy to manage. Use your general emergency account for all home emergencies, including pet emergencies, Roman said.

A general guideline is to save 3-6 months of living expenses in an emergency fund, although this can vary depending on factors such as your job stability and risk tolerance. One way to get more savings is to look at preventive care pet plans, Roman said.

For example, you may be spending money on annual health checkups or vaccinations at the vet each year. Therefore, paying for a preventive or wellness care plan that covers these types of costs may be more affordable overall, while potentially reducing the risk of an emergency illness later on.

You can also ask for discounts, Roman said, which you may be surprised by. There’s no harm in at least trying. For example, maybe you have a pet sitter or daycare that you use for days when you need to go to the office. Perhaps they offer discounts, where if you purchase a larger package of services you can save money overall.

If you’re in a bind, Roman said you can also look into pet donations. For example, if you are struggling to meet your pet’s needs, there may be a pet food store in your local area.

Overall, owning a pet can be difficult when you’re living paycheck to paycheck, especially if an emergency arises. But if you’re conscious of the financial risk of emergencies and plan accordingly, such as by budgeting for pet insurance, you can reduce the risk of falling into debt while still giving your furry friend the care he needs. Can also give them what they need.

