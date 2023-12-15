How to deal with crypto surges and secure profits during market rallies

Strategically navigating the cryptocurrency market when it surges is not just a skill. It is an art. Volatility is constant. Volatility measures fluctuations in the price of assets and demands a sophisticated approach from market players. Similar to the ebb and flow of the tides, it can be strategically navigated.

Understanding Market Boom Dynamics

Bitcoin (BTC) peaked at $69,000 during the 2021 rally, while Ether (ETH) did the same at $4,800. Despite reaching an all-time high of $3 trillion in market capitalization, as of December 15 the figure sits just below $1.7 trillion – a difference of more than 30 percent. While important, this comparison clearly doesn’t do justice to how volatile the market has been.

Understanding the driving forces behind that instability is key to overcoming it. Market sentiment, technological advances and regulatory developments play important roles. Taking advantage of the insights that come from analyzing social sentiment, news sentiment and technical analysis indicators, it is important to understand the prevailing mood and adapt to market dynamics.

Beyond the surface-level hype, dynamics contributing to the complexities of the crypto boom include global economic conditions, investor speculation, partnerships, market liquidity, and halving events (for some cryptocurrencies).

fundamental analysis

The foundation of any successful trading strategy is the quality of the fundamental analysis supporting it. Cryptocurrencies with strong fundamentals consistently outperform cryptocurrencies lacking strong fundamentals, a theory supported by the efficient-market hypothesis (EMH).

This hypothesis, tested in different markets, underlines the importance of fundamental analysis in navigating the crypto boom, giving investors a guideline to identify projects with huge potential. Staying informed about developments and narratives in crypto requires leveraging research and analysis tools like DeFiLama (one of my favorites). Real-time data and in-depth analytics are helping to monitor trends and make informed decisions.

The art of mastering technical analysis

While fundamentals set the stage, technical analysis is the script. Indicators such as moving averages, relative strength index (RSI) and Bollinger Bands understand market trends. Technical analysis has become an art among traders, significantly influencing trading decisions and increasing annual returns for those versed in its intricacies. Beyond chart patterns, it is about understanding market psychology, which enables traders to make informed decisions that strategically impact the crypto market. All exchanges offer these tools. TradingView is a top choice for more in-depth analysis.

During short-term swing trading in the 15-minute time frame, the RSI indicator is my north star. Its simplicity, versatility, and function as a momentum oscillator helps identify overbought and oversold conditions, indicating potential reversals or buying opportunities. My own trading decisions are a mix of technical and fundamental analysis, evaluating trend patterns, support and resistance levels, market sentiment, broader market conditions, token/project-specific developments and relevant news events.

Know when to sell

“The year after a Bitcoin halving is usually a bullish year,” former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter Spaces in July.

Planned to take place in April, the Bitcoin halving will halve the number of new Bitcoins issued to miners from the current block reward of 6.25 Bitcoins to 3.125 Bitcoins. JPMorgan analysts also predict Bitcoin mining costs will double in 2024, potentially setting a new price level. As a savvy trader, take advantage of these predictions by strategically acquiring assets that can move in line with Bitcoin and knowing when to divest.

The process you follow to conclude when to sell your crypto is a nuanced process that demands a strategic mix of market analysis, risk assessment, and a deep understanding of your financial objectives. I generally get involved in projects in which I see important problems being solved at an early stage. I do this to contribute to positive change that impacts the world and makes it a little better. This is my fulfillment. In my experience, when you solve a real problem, you end up making a profit. When there is some financial reward to be gained from the project, I take the profits.

This strategy doesn’t work for everyone. A primary indicator to consider is achieving predetermined profit targets. If your investments have met or exceeded your expected returns, it may make sense to secure profits on them. Give up greed and you will be fine.

Furthermore, access to the overall valuation of cryptocurrencies is essential. A sharp and volatile jump in price most likely indicates a possible overvaluation, and it may be an opportune moment to sell, especially if it deviates significantly from fundamental factors. These fundamentals include changes in project development, underlying technology or regulatory framework that could undermine the long-term potential of the cryptocurrency.

Include external elements such as important news events, economic conditions and changes in market sentiment when making decisions. Ultimately, the overall approach to managing your cryptocurrencies will be to align your selling decisions with your risk tolerance, financial goals, and need for portfolio diversification. Regularly reevaluating your investment strategy with these factors in mind can contribute to a proactive and informed stance in the market.

The best thing I’ve done is pay attention to what’s being said in the industry and then act on it. My most successful business is being proactive and alert, finding information (“alpha”) and acting on it before it becomes mainstream news. To that end, it helps to join “alpha groups” and trader channels. You hear about updates on these platforms before they hit the market. These updates give you a brief window before taking a position on a large portion of the market.

That’s how you win. Quite the contrary, the worst trades I’ve made have been caused by acting in a hurry. Calmness is a good quality to have as a businessman. As the saying goes, “Timing the market is much more important than timing the market.”

Navigating the marketplace demands more than surface-level strategies. This requires a comprehensive understanding of the nuances that define the blockchain space. Beyond analytics and statistics, the industry needs the wisdom to recognize that, in the delicate dance of trading and investing in blockchain, strategy is not just a tool. We use it to pursue success in the marketplace.

Ivan Luthra is a crypto entrepreneur who sold his first company, StudySocial, for $1.7 million at the age of 17 and developed over 30 mobile apps before he turned 18. He got involved in cryptocurrency in 2014 and is currently building CasaNFT. He has invested in over 400 crypto projects.

This article is for general information purposes and should not be construed as legal or investment advice. The views, opinions and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

