How to curb alcohol addiction for a 22-year-old bartender who no longer drinks

It can be hard to cut down on alcohol, especially if you like to go out with friends. But a former bartender turned drinking enthusiast has come up with a guide to make it a little easier.

After spending 22 years tending his award-winning bar in Washington, DC, Derek Brown decided it was time to quit drinking and start drinking mindfully.

“Whether or not to drink alcohol is a personal choice depending on your goals, health or otherwise,” says Brown, now a wellness coach and founder of Positive Damage Inc.

This could be as simple as deciding before you get to the bar that you’ll only have one glass of wine instead of drinking whatever your friends are drinking. Or it could mean not drinking alcohol at all.

Although it was clear to Brown that quitting alcohol would benefit his health, it was not an easy process, he says. To set himself up for success, Brown focused on the rate at which he was drinking.

If you’re looking for ways to be more intentional about alcohol consumption without changing your entire social life, consider Brown’s RATE method.

replace the: Substitute alcoholic beverages for non-alcoholic alternatives, such as mocktails or alcohol-free beer.

Avoid: Avoid going to places where you know you will feel cravings or pressure to drink more than you want. "I don't suggest you do this all the time, but it's just one of the strategies," says Brown.

Anger: Drink a low-alcohol beverage like beer instead of a cocktail. Or consider alternating between alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages throughout the night.

get support: Reach out to someone who can be your accountability partner. It may be helpful to choose someone who is traveling mindfully about drinking alcohol.

Using the RATE method can be a great way to slowly reduce your alcohol consumption over time, without making huge changes you’re not ready for. Examining each section of the guide can help you understand what mindful drinking means for you.

Brown emphasizes that not drinking doesn’t mean you should skip events or go out with your friends. Spend as much time as you want with loved ones.

“Social well-being is really important. Going out, spending time with your friends and family,” says Brown, “all that’s really good.” That part is not negative.

