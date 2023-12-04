How to Create Your Own Retirement Income Plan SmartAsset

It is important to plan for your retirement income. One of the most overlooked aspects of retirement planning is that the process has two steps.

First is your savings plan – how you will build wealth over time and set the money aside. Of course, this is important. Then, there is your income plan, or how you will withdraw and distribute your assets during retirement. This is absolutely essential, as it informs your savings and investment strategy as well as your lifestyle during retirement.

So here are some tips to help you plan income for your retirement.

set your budget

When you’re saving for retirement, you’ll want to set your goals based on your needs and lifestyle and work backward from there. Essentially, how much money will you need each month to pay the costs of living? And what will it take to fulfill your desires and priorities?

This budget will depend on many factors. For example:

What is your local cost of living?

How much do you spend on housing and other fixed bills?

Do you want to enjoy more expensive hobbies like traveling, or do you enjoy quieter activities?

What types of medical needs should you expect?

Do you have goals for your family’s needs, such as children and grandchildren?

This is all part of your math but, in general, a good place to start is the 80% rule. Your cost of living will decrease somewhat in retirement, so a general rule of thumb is that you will need about 80% of your current income to maintain your current lifestyle. So, let’s say you make $100,000 per year. You’ll want to plan for a retirement account that can generate $80,000 per year in reliable income.

Starting here will give you a specific goal to build towards, which is essential for long-term planning.

Comment: It’s important to take inflation into account in your income projections. A financial advisor can help you do the math.

Pay for essentials with secure income

From there, plan for two categories of cash outflow: bills and expenses.

Your bills are fixed, non-discretionary costs that must be paid. This includes housing, utilities, food, medicine and other necessary costs.

Plan to pay bills with secure sources of income. Assets like Social Security, annuities and bond interest payments are good choices for this. If you’re lucky enough to have a pension, that works too. Overall, you want to plan on using your predictable, secure, and structured income to pay for the things you need. This way, you won’t find yourself at the mercy of the market when it comes time to pay your rent or property taxes.

On the other hand, spending will include more alternative lifestyle costs. This includes things like entertainment, eating out, travel, hobbies, luxuries and other non-essential costs that you can cut if you have to.

Plan to pay your expenses with less secure, portfolio-based income. Assets such as stocks, bond returns (as opposed to interest payments), ETFs, mutual funds, and real estate are good examples of less secure assets. These are investments that you will keep, but will fluctuate depending on the market. You can rely on these assets to pay for your lifestyle, but draw them down as needed during market downturns.

Project investment growth before and after retirement

You’ll need a plan for growth in retirement, in addition to investment growth before retirement.

If all goes well, you will enjoy a long retirement. If nothing else, this means that inflation can greatly reduce your portfolio’s spending power. For renters living in the city, housing costs will do the same. To prevent this, you need a portfolio that can grow at least as fast as the value of money.

Include this in your income plan.

For some retirees, this will mean setting aside a portion of their withdrawals for reinvestment. Although you can’t keep investment returns in a tax-advantaged portfolio, you can certainly reinvest them in a standard account. Anticipating reinvestment to some degree will allow you to build more security into your retirement portfolio, use assets like annuities and bonds to generate a more reliable income stream, as well as divert this income to growth-oriented products like index funds. By rolling in, we can also expect more growth.

However you do this, be sure not to forget about the need for growth. A financial advisor can help you determine what a reasonable rate of return is based on your goals and risk tolerance.

planning for taxes

Finally, don’t forget to estimate taxes on your income.

Many people forget that they will have to pay taxes on most sources of income during retirement, including Social Security benefits. (Roth IRA accounts are the biggest exception to this.) So when they build a portfolio to generate $80,000 of income per year, they expect to have $80,000 on hand.

It doesn’t work that way. You may have to pay income taxes on most tax-advantaged retirement accounts, capital gains or income taxes on all standard portfolios, and benefits taxes on Social Security. So work with your financial advisor or accountant to find out in advance what those taxes will be, so you know how much you’ll pay on your planned income.

Remember, a financial advisor can help you create a strong retirement plan that takes into account taxes, inflation, and other factors.

ground level

Planning your retirement income and withdrawals is an essential step in retirement planning. Be sure not to overlook this when setting up your account, as it can help you structure your portfolio and create achievable goals.

retirement tax tips

The IRS taxes different types of retirement income differently depending on the source and nature of your portfolio. Here’s how they think about some of the most common retirement assets on the market.

