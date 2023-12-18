How to Create Your Own Custom ChatGPT Bot

ChatGPT users have something new and powerful to play with: Custom GPT. These bespoke bots are essentially more focused, more specialized versions of the main ChatGPAT model, enabling you to create something for a specific purpose without using any coding or advanced knowledge of artificial intelligence.

The name GPT stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer, as in ChatGPT. Generative is the ability of an AI to create new content outside of what it was trained on. Pre-trained indicates that it has already been trained on a significant amount of material, and Transformer is a type of AI architecture that specializes in understanding language.

You may already be familiar with using prompts to style ChatGPT’s responses: for example, you can ask it to respond using simple language, or ask you to talk like this. As if it were an alien from another world. GPT is based on this idea, enabling you to create a bot with a unique personality.

You can create a GPT using question-answer routines. Screenshot: Chatgpt

Additionally, you can upload your own content to add to your GPT’s knowledge banks – this could be samples of your own writing, for example, or copies of reports produced by your company. GPT will always have access to the data you upload and will be able to browse the web extensively.

Are exclusive to GPT Plus and Enterprise users, although everyone should get access soon. OpenAI plans to open a GPT store where you can sell your AI bot creations if you think other people will also find them useful. Think of a kind of app store, but specifically for AI bots.

OpenAI explained in a blog post, “GPT is a new way for someone to create a customized version of ChatGPT that might be more useful in their daily life, at specific tasks, at work or at home – and then share that creation. Can share with others.” , “For example, GPT can help you learn the rules of any board game, help teach math to your children, or help design a sticker.”

Getting started with building gpt

Assuming you have a Plus or Enterprise account, click to explore On the left side of the web interface to see some example GPTs: for example, there is one to help you with your creative writing, and one to create a particular style of digital painting. When you’re ready to start building your own, click create a gpt At the top.

There are two tabs to switch between: create To create GPT through question-answer routine and configure For more deliberate GPT production. If you are just starting out, it is best to stick with createBecause it is a more user-friendly option and takes you step-by-step through the process.

Respond to the GPT Builder bot’s prompts to explain what you want the new GPT to be able to do: explain certain concepts, give advice in specific areas, generate particular types of text or images, or whatever. You’ll be asked to give the GPT a name and choose an image for it, although you’ll also find suggestions for these.

You can test your GPT as you build it. Screenshot: Chatgpt

As you respond to the builder’s prompts, GPT will begin to capture the form in the preview pane on the right – along with some example inputs you might want to give it. You may be asked about specific areas of expertise you want the bot to have and what types of answers you want the bot to provide in terms of their length and complexity. However, the creation process will vary depending on the GPT you are creating.

After working out the basics of creating GPT, you can try and switch to configure Tab to add more detail and depth. You will see that your responses so far have been used to prepare a set of instructions for the GPT about his or her identity and how he or she should answer your questions. Some conversation starters will also be provided.

You can edit these instructions if you need to and click upload files To add to GPT’s knowledge banks (for example, this is useful if you want it to answer questions about particular documents or topics). Most common document formats appear to be supported, including PDF and Word files, although there is no official list of supported file types.

GPT can be kept to yourself or shared with others. Screenshot: Chatgpt

checkbox below configure The tab lets you choose whether GPT has access to web browsing, DALL-E image generation, and code interpretation capabilities, so make your choice accordingly. If you add any of these abilities, they will be called when needed – there’s no need to specifically tell them to use them, although you can if you want.

When your GPT is working as you want, click save Button in the upper right corner. You can choose to keep it to yourself or make it available to share with others. After clicking Confirm, you will be able to access the new GPT from the left-hand navigation pane in the ChatGPT interface on the web.

GPTs are ideal if you frequently ask ChatGPTs to complete tasks in the same way or cover similar topics – whether it’s market research or recipe ideas. The GPTs you create are available to you whenever you need them, with access to the main ChatGPT engine, which you can continue to modify and customize as needed.

