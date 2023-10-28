There is a usage limit on how many times you can interact with the GPT-4 version of ChatGPT. (Processing these signals requires an enormous amount of computer power!) The official limit is set at 50 signals every three hours. If you hit this wall, the chatbot displays an error message telling you how long you need to wait before regaining access.

Beyond the rate limit, be prepared to wait about 30 seconds for images to arrive. If any creation goes against OpenAI’s guidelines, you may only receive conforming images or even a message rejecting the request.

Recommendations for use with Dall-E 3

If you’ve ever experimented with an AI image generator before, like Dell-E2 or MidJourney, the biggest difference is that you can now see how ChatGPT acts as a mediator, Dell-E3. Prepares several signals to complete.

These prompts created by ChatGPT range from long sentences to full paragraphs, and each include different descriptions for the Dall-E 3. If people are in the image, the chatbot will often explicitly mention gender and race for the subjects. For example, here’s one of the Dall-E 3 signals ChatGPT used when I requested an image of two WIRED reporters interviewing a CEO:

“Photo of a diverse group of three people in a corporate setting: a Middle Eastern female WIRED reporter holding a camera, an African female WIRED reporter with a microphone, and a Caucasian male CEO answering their questions. The background is a sleek office lounge area.”

If you don’t like the first results reported by the chatbot, ask to adjust some aspects, like the color scheme or the overall vibe. Let’s say you really enjoy the third image created by del-e3 from your prompt. After clicking the download button in the upper left corner, you can request more images that look similar to the third option.

Has anything been done to protect the artists in this new update? Not necessary. Although the chatbot will not create a painting if you ask it to copy a contemporary artist, there are several solutions.

I asked ChatGPT to design a coffee mug with art in the style of Keith Haring. The AI ​​tool rejected the initial prompt but offered a compromise, “I can create a design inspired by the common characteristics of his art, such as bold lines, vibrant colors, and simplified shapes. Would you like me to proceed with this?” In this example, ChatGPT’s end results were messy and mediocre.

With the Dall-E 3, the art of some signals can be considered man-made until you look closely at the background and fine details. Despite improvements in quality, several inherent problems with image generators remain.

Expect to see strange distortions and alien faces in the images produced by Dall-E 3. Issues can be as humorous as chatbots Struggling to label baking ingredients, but other mistakes are more serious. When asked to create a map outlining Israel and the Gaza Strip, ChatGPT repeatedly mislabeled Gaza as part of the Mediterranean Sea.

Another issue for image generators is that the tools commonly fall back on racist stereotypes when depicting humans. Dall-E 3 is no exception. Of the 20 images I asked ChatGPT to depict of “Wired Journalists,” the chatbot requested specific, diverse representation for the images, with only a few exceptions. When ChatGPT did not add race or gender to the prompt, the results were all white and predominantly male.

