How to Create Brand Authenticity That Wins Customers

Consumers today are aware of the brands they purchase from. They may not know what’s going on behind the scenes, but they have “all eyes” on what brands are doing and saying online.

How a company behaves publicly and their views of the world can have a huge impact on their sales. But it is not enough to simply say what you believe. Brands must be consistent in their messaging, actions and beliefs.

Anything but that will force consumers to question the authenticity of the brand.

Table of Contents:

What is brand authenticity?

Brand authenticity is the true representation of a brand. This includes its values, purpose, identity and beliefs. An authentic brand has a clear purpose, consistent messaging, and actions that are consistent with its values.

Why is brand authenticity important

Today’s consumers demand authenticity, with 88% saying it’s important (and 50% saying it’s very important) when they decide which brands to like and support.

If a brand isn’t actively positioning itself to create authenticity, it risks becoming just another generic company that no buyers will stick with.

When consumers find authentic brands that align with their own beliefs and values, they are more likely to purchase from them not just once – but again and again. These loyal customers eventually become brand ambassadors, leading to more business and sales.

One way to present your brand and its identity is to use social media. According to the Stackala report, the talks and Increased engagement with brands on X (formerly Twitter) over the past year, with:

20% more retweets

23% increase in tweets

35% increase in quote tweets

44% more answers

The increase in social media engagement shows that brands should use these platforms not just to sell, but to interact.

How to create brand authenticity

There are many ways a company can create brand authenticity. Here are some top methods businesses can try today.

Create an online platform for customers

Being on social media is a good start. But you want to drive your audience to owned channels where they can engage with your brand.

An owned channel gives you control over when and how to communicate with customers. There are no algorithms to worry about, which means ultimate visibility for branded messages.

The many options for creating an online platform include:

slack channel

discord channel

email newsletters

Patreon Community Forum

social media group

Hold interactive workshops with clients

Let’s say you have a pool business that sells pool accessories and equipment. Your mission is to create awareness about child drowning prevention. So, you decide to hold an online workshop to show customers how to keep their pool child-safe.

This may include your products or products from other brands. The goal is not to generate revenue, but to truly help customers keep their children safe in the pool.

You can do this for any purpose you have as a brand.

Share stories of real people

If your mission is to help clients lose weight, build a business, or increase their productivity, do so and share the results with your audience.

Consumers love success stories, especially when they’re engaging, heartfelt and relatable. These serve two purposes: 1) provide social proof that your product or service works, and 2) allow customers to connect with your brand through storytelling.

Consider creating a podcast or video series where you interview past and current customers and share the results. To make it interesting, plan in advance to capture raw footage of trials and errors and successes so people can feel motivated and inspired by the journey.

Join the conversation every day (or close to it)

The more engaged you are with your audience and community, the better it is for your brand. It is common for companies to create social media accounts and groups and never post or respond.

Do the opposite – find things to publish daily, even if it means scheduling content weeks in advance.

You can use tools like Sprout Social to schedule posts and listen to brand mentions and conversations in your area that you can join.

For example, fast-food restaurant chain, Wendy’s, knows how to make a splash on social media. This isn’t your average brand on X – they’re funny, personable, and always ready to jump into the conversation.

Wendy’s social media The team doesn’t just sit back and watch – they actively listen to and participate in trending topics, respond to customer tweets, and even engage in friendly conversations with other brands and users.

Its clever comebacks and humorous interactions have made it famous online and shaped its unique brand voice. By joining the conversation on X and other channels, Wendy’s has built a strong online community and made a lasting impact on its audience.

Partner with authentic influencers

Selecting an influencer to partner with should be based on how well they align with your brand and ideas. Teaming up with the wrong person can harm your brand image and send the wrong message to your audience.

To avoid this, be selective by thoroughly examining an influencer’s social media pages and the content they publish. Is it consistently consistent with your brand values?

Are there any questionable posts that could harm your brand, like crude jokes or controversial opinions? If so, play it safe and find another influencer.

Once you find an influencer, find ways to collaborate, such as hosting a webinar, giveaway, or live event with them. Whatever you decide, it should bring value to your audience and be in line with your brand’s mission.

Don’t be afraid to be political

For decades, except a few companies, companies stayed away from politics. Today, brands are taking bigger and stronger stances both for and against political issues like gun violence, gender equality, and climate change.

Based on numerous surveys, consumers love it when brands speak up for the things they believe in. Sure, this may offend some people who have opposing views, but you’ll gain a legion of customers who will appreciate your efforts and support your cause by purchasing. From your brand.

A great example of a brand being political is Patagonia. It is known for its strong political activism and commitment to environmental issues.

For example, Patagonia has taken a stance on important issues such as climate change and voting rights. In fact, it co-founded a campaign called Time to Vote, which focused on increasing voter turnout.

It even went as far as endorsing political candidates and taking legal action (AKA suing) against the Trump administration during the 2018 midterms. Its activism has impressed its customers, but also cemented its reputation as a brand unafraid to get involved in politics.

Collaborate with other brands for the same purpose

Yes, brands should come together to promote important causes. Even if it means “holding hands” with a rival brand. That’s exactly what Adidas and Allbirds did for sustainability.

Here’s the story:

Adidas and Allbirds, two major players in the footwear industry, united to address an important social and environmental issue.

Allbirds, known for its eco-friendly approach and use of natural materials, partnered with global sportswear and sneaker giant Adidas to create a groundbreaking low-carbon sneaker called FUTURECRAFT.FOOTPRINT. The aim of this collaboration is to demonstrate that sustainable sportswear can be produced on a large scale.

After an initial limited release in late 2021, the sneakers achieved significant popularity and were made more widely available in the spring of 2022. This collaboration not only demonstrated a shared commitment to reducing carbon emissions in the footwear industry, but also highlighted the potential for technological innovation. When competitors unite.

This partnership is a powerful reminder that even competitors can find common ground and work toward a common goal. When consumers see that your brand is willing to put aside differences to work with a competitor to tackle key issues, it shows authenticity and trustworthiness.

Highlight the stories of local artisans and craftsmen

Storytelling brings it back to the list. This time, it is all about showcasing the hard work of local artisans and craftsmen. These individuals are often forgotten in favor of big brands and deserve the spotlight.

For example, if you sell a line of women’s purses, you might tell the story of a local designer who creates bags using sustainable materials. To take it further, you could partner with the artisan to design a limited edition bag for customers to purchase.

This approach shows that your brand cares about the small businesses in your community and is ready to give them a voice and lead the way.

You can also do this by exploring social media channels like X, Instagram, and TikTok to find talented artisans in your industry. Once you do, reach out to see how you can collaborate. For example, you could interview them on your podcast or YouTube channel, host a workshop about how they create their work, or feature their products in your online store.

However you decide to create your brand authenticity, keep it true to your heart, so it’s easier to stick to it. Do this, and your ingenuity will shine, winning over customers and building a strong and lasting brand reputation.

Source: blog.hubspot.com