How to Create an NFT – Cryptosaurus

Non-fungible tokens can be created directly on NFT platforms, allowing you to mine (the process of creating or producing something) and upload your artwork to the blockchain. This guide will detail the steps needed to create your first NFT, including how to upload your artwork, choose the right blockchain, and where to list it for sale.

key takeaways

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are unique digital assets that are stored on the blockchain.

Creating an NFT allows users to upload unique digital media and sell it on an NFT marketplace while retaining copyright ownership.

Multiple blockchains support NFT creation, with Ethereum being the most popular.

What is an NFT and how do you create one?

A common misconception regarding NFTs is that an image, video, or other digital item is an NFT. However, the token itself is hashed information stored on the blockchain. Digital items tagged with metadata are stored elsewhere, such as Amazon Web Services or other hosting services. This is why you can right-click on a picture on an NFT auction site and save it – it’s just the image. But your copy does not contain the data associated with the NFT, so you are not the owner. In a way, you have a fake copy.

In this regard, a token is hashed item information into an alphanumeric string. This token is stored on the blockchain and establishes ownership of a digital item.

It may help to consider that an NFT is like your car’s vehicle identification number (VIN). That number is stored in the manufacturer’s database along with your information. It is also stored by the DMV in the state where you live. Therefore, VIN is a token associated with your car. The car is stored where you last parked it.

Creating an NFT is very simple. This can be done on an NFT marketplace or crypto exchange that supports minting. Here are some general steps to create your NFT.

Step 1: Decide what you want to create

NFTs are typically tied to a piece of digital art and linked to a sequential sequence. This can be an image, an audio production (such as a song), or even a short video clip (such as an animated GIF). The goal is to create a unique piece of digital media that can be sold, like selling a painting in an art gallery.

NFTs provide value to creators by being unique, something that cannot be owned by anyone else. It is especially important to make sure you own the rights to the digital media you use, as creating an NFT from media you do not own could have legal consequences for the rightful owner.

Step 2: Choose a Blockchain

There are many blockchains that your NFT can be minted on. This blockchain will keep a permanent record of it, so it’s important to choose one that suits your needs.

Ethereum

The most popular NFT blockchain is Ethereum, which hosts thousands of NFT collections. Ethereum NFTs are created using the ERC-721 and ERC-1155 standards, which store the metadata of NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. The ERC-721 standard was developed by the same teams that developed the ERC-20 smart contract and defines the minimum interface required for the exchange and distribution of gaming tokens – ownership details, security details and metadata.

This blockchain currently operates using a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, making it far more eco-friendly than before. Most NFT marketplaces support the creation of Ethereum NFTs, although transferring an NFT on the Ethereum blockchain may incur high gas fees.

Ethereum is used by other projects (called sidechains) to create NFTs and cryptocurrencies. Polygon is one of the more popular sidechains for NFTs, used by some businesses and fans.

solana

The closest competitor to the Ethereum blockchain is Solana. Designed as a fast, low-cost alternative to Ethereum, Solana offers transaction fees of less than $0.01 and a growing list of supported apps for NFTs. Furthermore, Solana uses both Proof-of-History (PoH) and PoS consensus mechanisms and claims much faster transaction speeds than Ethereum.

Flow

Flow is another POS blockchain designed for NFTs and decentralized gaming apps, and it hosts the popular NBA Top Shot NFT collection. Many other sports franchises have created marketplaces on the Flow blockchain, making it a popular venue for sports-focused NFT creation.

There are many other blockchains that support NFTs, each with their own community and decentralized apps (dApps) for creators and NFT owners.

Step 3: Set up an NFT Wallet

Once you choose a blockchain, you will need a digital wallet that supports that blockchain to store your NFTs. To create a wallet, you need to download the Crypto Wallet app and provide a username and password. You should also store any private keys and recovery phrases outside the wallet (offline) for security and backup purposes.

There are many popular wallet apps that support multiple blockchains. here are some:

metamask : MetaMask is a popular crypto wallet that supports a variety of cryptocurrencies as well as both the Ethereum and Solana blockchains. It can be used as a mobile app or added as a browser extension.

: MetaMask is a popular crypto wallet that supports a variety of cryptocurrencies as well as both the Ethereum and Solana blockchains. It can be used as a mobile app or added as a browser extension. coinbase wallet : Coinbase offers a digital wallet that supports ERC-721 NFT tokens and Solana NFT collectibles. It can be downloaded as a mobile app or added as a browser extension.

: Coinbase offers a digital wallet that supports ERC-721 NFT tokens and Solana NFT collectibles. It can be downloaded as a mobile app or added as a browser extension. ledger nano x: If you want to store your NFT keys in a secure hardware wallet, Ledger Nano

Step 4: Choose an NFT Platform

An ever-growing list of NFT platforms allow you to create NFTs, but the best platforms offer a full-service marketplace for listing and selling NFTs. Here are some of the most popular NFT platforms:

open sea :The most popular NFT platform so far is OpenSea. With over $20 billion in trading volume and over two million NFT collections listed since its launch in 2017, OpenSea is the top platform for Ethereum-based NFTs. OpenSea launches support for Solana NFTs in July 2022.

:The most popular NFT platform so far is OpenSea. With over $20 billion in trading volume and over two million NFT collections listed since its launch in 2017, OpenSea is the top platform for Ethereum-based NFTs. OpenSea launches support for Solana NFTs in July 2022. solanart : As a Solana-based NFT platform, Solanart hosts some of the most popular Solana NFT collections with a great user interface and a simple application process to mint.

: As a Solana-based NFT platform, Solanart hosts some of the most popular Solana NFT collections with a great user interface and a simple application process to mint. crypto exchange: Many crypto exchanges support NFT creation, such as the Binance exchange. You can create your NFT directly on the platform, choose which blockchain you like and create or create an NFT directly.

Step 5: Create NFT

Once you choose a platform, creating an NFT is very easy. Here is an example of creating an NFT on OpenSea:

Connect your wallet : During your OpenSea account signup, you will be asked to connect your wallet. For this you need to sign verification on your wallet app.

: During your OpenSea account signup, you will be asked to connect your wallet. For this you need to sign verification on your wallet app. create a smart contract : In OpenSea Studio, select “Create”, then “Create a new archive”. This brings up a page where you create a smart contract. You drag and drop your media, name the contract, choose your token symbol, choose your blockchain and click Continue. You will be asked to sign it to your wallet.

: In OpenSea Studio, select “Create”, then “Create a new archive”. This brings up a page where you create a smart contract. You drag and drop your media, name the contract, choose your token symbol, choose your blockchain and click Continue. You will be asked to sign it to your wallet. create nft: Once you’ve created the collection, you’ll be taken to a screen to create the NFT. Click “Create an NFT”. Here, you choose your NFT name and how many to create, add a description, and provide an external link or add traits if necessary. Browse or drag and drop your media into the box, click “Create” and sign in to your wallet.

You may have to pay any fees charged by the platform or blockchain for transactions and mining.

Step 6: List the NFT for sale

Listing an NFT for sale is simple; Some NFT platforms allow you to do this for free. Once your NFT is created and in your wallet, you can simply press the “Sell” button on the platform of your choice. Then, choose the price you want to list it at and how long you want the sale to run.

Once your sales details are filled in, you can create the listing. This will require you to sign certain transactions in your digital wallet, which may include paying transaction fees on your chosen blockchain. Solana transactions are small, typically less than $0.01, while the cost of listing an NFT on the Ethereum blockchain can be higher depending on the network fees at the time of listing.

How much does it cost to sell NFTs?

Once an NFT is listed, it should have a unique URL that you can share with others. Sellers pay a nominal fee to the NFT marketplace when making purchases; For example, Binance charges a 1% platform fee as well as other fees, while OpenSea charges 2.5% of the sale price.

Gas fees paid to the blockchain will add to your costs. For example, OpenSea lists the one-time and recurring blockchain costs you may have to bear:

The first time you list an NFT in a collection (once)

The first time you use a specific cryptocurrency (one time)

Deploying a smart contract (once, every time you deploy a new contract)

Buying NFTs (Recurring)

Transferring NFTs (recurring)

Creating NFT (recurring)

When you create an NFT, you can add a royalty fee that pays a percentage of the transaction every time your NFT is sold. Creators can earn up to 10% on every transaction.

Can I create a non-fungible token (NFT) for free?

Yes. Most non-fungible token (NFT) platforms allow you to create and list an NFT for free (but you may be charged a gas fee). However, when you sell it you will be charged a percentage of the selling price.

How do I create an NFT image?

The digital images you see in many NFTs are uploaded to an NFT platform, which hashes the information included with the image into tokens stored on the blockchain. To create an image, you can take photos with a camera or phone and use image software like GIMP or Photoshop to manipulate them. If you have digital art skills, you can create vector graphic images, draw on a graphics tablet, or create digital art in other ways. You then use an NFT marketplace or other platform to upload the image and create an NFT.

Are NFTs protected by copyright?

Yes, as long as they are subject to fair use laws. Copyright is granted as soon as an image, sound-byte, video, document, or other original work is created. The creator is the copyright owner. Purchasing an NFT does not confer copyright ownership; It still remains with the manufacturer unless it is explicitly transferred with a purchase by the owner.

ground level

Creating an NFT requires a basic understanding of minting, blockchain, crypto wallets, marketplaces, and gas fees. Once you understand how NFTs work, it’s easy to get started with them because most of the process is automated – except deciding which ones to convert into an NFT.

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech