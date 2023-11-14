How to Create a Dynamic Presentation in PowerPoint

Learn how to create a summary slide that you can add to the end of a presentation to support a question-and-answer session with your audience using older stand-alone versions of PowerPoint and Microsoft 365.

It’s a good idea to add a summary slide at the end of a PowerPoint presentation. This way, you can review items with your audience at the end of the presentation. The presenter controls which items appear in the summary slide and can also use each item on the slide to quickly return to the previous slide.

How to Create a Summary Slide in PowerPoint

If you are using an older version of PowerPoint (before Microsoft 365), you can create a summary slide as follows:

1. Select all the slides you want to summarize in Slide Sorter view. Click the first slide, then hold down the Ctrl key while clicking the remaining slides (Figure A,

Figure A

PowerPoint displays a red border around selected slides 1, 3, and 5.

2. Click Summary Slides on the Outlining toolbar.

3. PowerPoint inserts the summary slide before the slides, so be sure to drag it to the end of the presentation.

When your presentation is complete, you can click on the summary slide for a short period of questions and answers, if appropriate.

How to hyperlink a summary item

If the matter ends there, a simple summary slide is sufficient. However, you may want to display the original slides again when you answer audience questions. If this is a possibility, hyperlink the summary items to their respective slides as follows:

1. Select the item on the Summary slide.

2. Choose Hyperlink from the Insert menu.

3. Click Place in this document in the left pane.

4. Identify the slide (Figure B,

Figure B

Select the slide for the hyperlink.

5. Click OK.

You don’t need to hyperlink items on the summary slide, but doing so allows you to return to the original slide with a quick click. You’ll probably want to add a hyperlink on each slide to return to the summary slide.

How to insert a Zoom summary slide in Microsoft 365

If you’re using Microsoft 365, adding a summary slide is easy. Thanks to the zoom feature, PowerPoint will generate a summary slide, but how you use it is a little different from the old summary slide. There are no hyperlinks in themselves; Clicking on the thumbnail will zoom in on the original slide.

Let’s create a summary slide using the zoom feature that includes the same slides 1, 3, and 5:

1. Click the Insert tab.

2. In the Links group, select Summary Zoom from the Zoom dropdown (picture c,

picture c

Select Summary Zoom.

3. In the resulting pane, click Slides 1, 3, and 5 (picture d, If you select slides before starting this process, they will already be selected.

picture d

Click the slide you want in the Summary slide.

4. Click Insert.

Figure E Shows the resulting summary slides, including thumbnails of slides 1, 3, and 5. PowerPoint displays the summary slide at the beginning of the presentation, so remember to drag it to the end.

Figure E

The summary slide includes three slide thumbnails.

How to Use Zoom Summary Slides

To access the summary slides, simply click on any thumbnail to zoom in on that slide. You’re not actually going to go on that slide. What happens with the next click is the section that matters.

In picture c, you can see two blurred options. The section slide is dimmed because there are no sections in the current presentation. When you apply Zoom Summary Slides, PowerPoint automatically divides your slides into sections. How you want to use the summary slide will determine whether you place new sections or not. The zoom feature works well with sections, but they are not required.

If the presentation has sections, the second click will zoom in on the section slide in that section. Each next click will display the next slide in the section until you reach the end of the section. Once you reach that point, a click will return to the presentation summary slide.

If the presentation does not use sections or has only one slide in the section, the first click zooms in to the appropriate slide. The second click returns you to the summary slide.

How to delete a section

There is no way to stop PowerPoint from adding sections after you’ve implemented the Zoom Slides feature. Luckily, deleting sections is easy:

1. Right-click on the Section item.

2. Select Delete section (Figure F,

Figure F

Select Delete section.

