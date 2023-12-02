How to create a chart with Google Bard

Google Bard can transform data from a table into a chart, which is an example of harnessing the power of AI for simple data visualization.

Google recently updated Bard, an experimental large language model chatbot, to add the ability to create charts. With a few prompts, you can use Bard not only to gather data but also to display it in charts; This can be useful for research and learning, such as when you want to understand market share, visualize financial data, or compare pricing.

To get started, sign in to Bard with your personal Google account, then experiment with variations on the sequences below. Be sure to follow applicable guidelines and policies when using an AI tool in an organizational setting.

Option 1: Prompt Bard for a table, then a chart

Often, you’ll want to go through a two-step process to create a chart with Bard: create a table and then create a chart.

In your initial prompt, describe the data you want and make sure you want the information in a table. For example, try a prompt like:

Who are the largest 7 laptop manufacturers in the US by market share?

Sometimes it may return a numbered list of manufacturers (Figure A, If there are no tables involved, you can follow this:

Put that information in a table.

Figure A

Enter a bard prompt that creates a table, such as the table that contains laptop manufacturer data here. Image: Andy Wolber/TechRepublic

This sequence gives a list of seven laptop manufacturer company names in one column, with market share in a separate column. Now, prompt the bard:

Make a chart.

In this case, Bard creates a pie chart and a title for the chart (Figure B, You can also ask for a specific type of chart, such as a bar chart or line graph.

Figure B

After receiving a table from the bard, prompt the system to “Create a Chart” as shown here. Image: Andy Wolber/TechRepublic

Option 2: Prompt Bard with data for the chart

Bard can create a chart from the data you provide. For example, let’s say you have a set of cells in Google Sheets that contain your data (picture c, Select the cells within the sheet that contain the labels and data for your chart, as you normally would for any type of copy operation.

picture c

You can also copy data in a Google Sheets cell to use in the Bard prompt. Image: Andy Wolber/TechRepublic

Next, start a prompt with something like “Create a chart from this data:” and paste the copied Sheets cell contents into the prompt (picture d,

picture d

Start a prompt that asks for a chart, then paste your data. Add spaces and commas to separate each entry. Image: Andy Wolber/TechRepublic

Edit the entry to ensure that data labels and values ​​are appropriately separated by spaces and commas, then hit the submit prompt. Bard should generate a chart and a chart title from the data you provide (Figure E,

Figure E

Bard can generate a chart from the supplied data. Note how the sample prompt was edited to clean up the Google Sheets source data content. Image: Andy Wolber/TechRepublic

How to recreate or modify a bard chart

If you are not satisfied with the chart created by Bard, you have two options: revive or modify the draft.

Select the Regenerate Draft option in the upper-right area of ​​the response area, and Bard will make another attempt to generate a response to your prompt. Sometimes this produces charts similar to the initial reaction; Other times, it displays the data in a different type of chart, such as a bar graph instead of a pie chart.

Figure F

To change the chart, either select Regenerate Draft (upper right) or access the Modify menu (lower right). Image: Andy Wolber/TechRepublic

Select the Modify button in the lower-right area of ​​the response area to access options, which may vary depending on your table and current chart. For example, in a pie chart created by Bard, the Modify menu lets you choose from two other chart types, Column Chart or Scatter Plot, or a Customize option; Sometimes, bar chart and line chart options may also appear.

How to Save and Share Bard Charts

Take a screenshot of your Bard-created chart, save it, and then share that image like any other image. The share options won’t let you share charts yet, so screenshots are the best way to capture and communicate chart content.

Bard charts not working? Try a different Google Account

When you ask for a chart but Bard only displays codes or charts found on the Internet, switch to a personal Google account (instead of an organizational account) with access to Bard and give it another try. For example, the bard chart features fail to work for me when signed in with my Google Workspace Enterprise Standard account (which has both Duet AI and the Advanced Protection Program enabled), but when signed in with a free Google account. But works as described.

Source: www.techrepublic.com