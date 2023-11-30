How to Choose Between a Will and a Trust in New York Estate Planning SmartAsset

Estate planning is the important process of deciding how your assets will be managed and distributed after your death. In New York, two common estate planning tools are wills and trusts. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages, making it essential to understand their differences to make an informed decision when planning your estate in the Empire State. A financial advisor with estate planning expertise can help you navigate this important process and determine whether you should set up a trust.

What is a will?

The Last Will and Testament, commonly called a “will,” is a legal document that plays an important role in estate planning. It not only outlines how a person’s wealth and assets should be distributed when he or she dies, but it can also specify other important matters, such as guardianship of minor children and funeral arrangements.

When you make a will, you are tasked with naming an executor – the person who is responsible for carrying out the instructions in the will. The executor manages your estate, pays any outstanding debts and distributes the assets as specified. Beneficiaries are the people or entities who will inherit your property. Beneficiaries can include family members, friends, charities, or any other party you choose.

The primary purpose of a will is to explain how you want your property to be distributed to your heirs after you pass away. Without a valid will, New York laws – called intestate laws – will determine how your assets are distributed.

For example, in New York State, if a person who died did not have a will and did not have children, the surviving spouse inherits the entire estate. In the event that there is both a surviving spouse and surviving children, that spouse inherits the first $50,000 of the estate and half of the remainder. The children then inherit the remaining property of the deceased.

Pros and Cons of a Will in New York

Having a will not only helps you avoid testamentary laws that dictate how your assets will be distributed. Here’s a look at some of the primary benefits of having a will in the Empire State:

Simplicity : Making a will is generally straightforward and cost-effective compared to setting up a trust. A will allows you to specify how your estate, including home, investments, and even personal property, should be distributed among your heirs. This can help prevent disputes between family members and ensure that your assets go to the individuals or organizations you choose.

: Making a will is generally straightforward and cost-effective compared to setting up a trust. A will allows you to specify how your estate, including home, investments, and even personal property, should be distributed among your heirs. This can help prevent disputes between family members and ensure that your assets go to the individuals or organizations you choose. appointment of executor : You can appoint an executor to handle the distribution of your assets in your will, ensuring that your wishes are carried out.

: You can appoint an executor to handle the distribution of your assets in your will, ensuring that your wishes are carried out. Protection : A will may also allow you to nominate a guardian to care for any of your minor children and give you peace of mind about their future.

: A will may also allow you to nominate a guardian to care for any of your minor children and give you peace of mind about their future. Funeral and Burial Wishes: You can use a will to express your preferences regarding your funeral, burial or cremation.

However, bequests are somewhat more limited than trusts. Here’s a look at some of the main drawbacks and limitations of wills in New York:

probate : Wills go through the probate process, which can be time-consuming and expensive in the Empire State. The process takes place in the New York Surrogate’s Court and is a matter of public record.

: Wills go through the probate process, which can be time-consuming and expensive in the Empire State. The process takes place in the New York Surrogate’s Court and is a matter of public record. limited privacy : Because wills are filed in the New York Surrogate’s Court, they are public record. This means that anyone can access the contents of your will after you pass away, potentially raising privacy concerns.

: Because wills are filed in the New York Surrogate’s Court, they are public record. This means that anyone can access the contents of your will after you pass away, potentially raising privacy concerns. competitiveness: Although a will is a legal document, it can still be challenged in court. Family members or other parties may challenge its validity, leading to legal disputes.

What is Trust?

A trust is a legal entity that holds and manages property for the benefit of specific individuals or entities. The grantor (also called the “settlor”) is the person who sets up the trust, while the trustee is the person responsible for managing the trust.

Like other states, New York generally does not subject trusts to the probate process. As a result, your assets remain private and can be distributed according to your exact wishes – not according to a court-imposed deadline.

There are many different types of trusts, each serving unique purposes. However, there are two broad categories to keep in mind: revocable and irrevocable trusts.

revocable trust : Also known as living trusts, revocable trusts give grantors the ability to retain control of their assets during their lifetime. The grantor can change or revoke the trust at any time, making it a flexible option for individuals who want to maintain control and flexibility over their assets.

: Also known as living trusts, revocable trusts give grantors the ability to retain control of their assets during their lifetime. The grantor can change or revoke the trust at any time, making it a flexible option for individuals who want to maintain control and flexibility over their assets. firm belief: However, an irrevocable trust cannot be changed or canceled without the beneficiaries agreeing to the changes. Once assets are transferred to an irrevocable trust, they are no longer legally owned by the grantor, providing greater asset protection and potential tax benefits.

Pros and Cons of a Trust in New York

In New York State, as in many other states, trusts offer a variety of advantages and disadvantages that individuals and families can consider when making important financial decisions. Here are the benefits of believing in the Empire State:

avoid probate : Having a trust means your estate will likely skip the probate process. As a result, your beneficiaries can potentially receive their inheritance more quickly and skip the legal expenses associated with probate.

: Having a trust means your estate will likely skip the probate process. As a result, your beneficiaries can potentially receive their inheritance more quickly and skip the legal expenses associated with probate. confidentiality : Trusts provide a level of privacy that wills do not. While wills become part of the public record during probate, trusts generally remain private documents. This can be especially valuable for people who like to keep their financial matters private.

: Trusts provide a level of privacy that wills do not. While wills become part of the public record during probate, trusts generally remain private documents. This can be especially valuable for people who like to keep their financial matters private. asset protection : Some trusts, such as irrevocable trusts, can protect assets from creditors and lawsuits. This can be a significant benefit for individuals in businesses with high liability risk or those who want to ensure that their assets are protected for their beneficiaries.

: Some trusts, such as irrevocable trusts, can protect assets from creditors and lawsuits. This can be a significant benefit for individuals in businesses with high liability risk or those who want to ensure that their assets are protected for their beneficiaries. control over distribution: Trusts allow grantors to specify the conditions under which beneficiaries receive their inheritance. This level of control can be useful for individuals who want to ensure that their assets are used responsibly and in accordance with their wishes.

But relying on New York also comes with some notable drawbacks:

Complexity and cost : Establishing and managing a trust can be more complex and expensive than making a simple will. Legal fees and administrative costs can add up, especially for irrevocable trusts.

: Establishing and managing a trust can be more complex and expensive than making a simple will. Legal fees and administrative costs can add up, especially for irrevocable trusts. potential inflexibility : While irrevocable trusts offer asset protection benefits, they also come with the drawback of limited flexibility. Once assets are placed in an irrevocable trust, they generally cannot be removed or changed without the beneficiaries’ consent.

: While irrevocable trusts offer asset protection benefits, they also come with the drawback of limited flexibility. Once assets are placed in an irrevocable trust, they generally cannot be removed or changed without the beneficiaries’ consent. Management Responsibilities: Trustees have fiduciary responsibilities and must manage trust assets prudently. This can be a significant responsibility, and trustees can be held legally accountable for their actions.

When to form a trust in New York

An important factor in deciding between a will and a trust in New York is the complexity of your estate. If you have a simple estate, a will may be enough to ensure that your assets are distributed properly. However, if your assets include business interests, real estate or investments, a trust can provide greater flexibility and control over how these assets are managed and distributed.

As stated earlier, if you value privacy and want to keep your financial affairs private, trusts may be a better choice because they do not go through probate. Avoiding probate allows for easier and faster distributions to beneficiaries. This can be especially beneficial if you have beneficiaries who may need immediate access to money or property.

Another important consideration is planning for possible disability. Trusts can be useful for managing assets if you become unable to do so yourself due to illness or injury. For example, with a revocable living trust, you can appoint a successor trustee who can seamlessly manage your assets without court involvement.

If protecting your assets from creditors or ensuring structured distribution to beneficiaries is a priority, a trust can offer these benefits. Some trusts, such as irrevocable trusts, can protect assets from creditors and provide a level of asset protection that a will cannot.

While wills and trusts can both be used for estate tax planning, trusts offer more advanced strategies for minimizing estate taxes. If your estate is large and subject to federal or state estate taxes, consulting an estate planning attorney in New York about trust options may be something you want to consider. After all, estates worth more than $6.58 million are subject to the New York estate tax in 2023, which can range between 3.06% and 16%. The federal estate tax applies to estates worth more than $12.92 million in 2023 and $13.61 million in 2024.

Can I get both a will and a trust in New York?

Yes, it is possible to have both a will and a trust as part of your estate planning in New York. These legal tools can complement each other, giving you a comprehensive strategy to protect your assets and provide for your loved ones after you pass away.

Additionally, having both a will and a trust can provide flexibility. You can use the will to cover any property you forgot to place in the trust or that was acquired after the trust was set up. It can also address matters that a trust cannot, such as guardianship of your children.

ground level

Choosing between a will and a trust in your New York estate planning depends on your individual circumstances and goals. Consider factors such as the size of your estate, privacy concerns, and the level of control you want over your assets. Estate planning is not one-size-fits-all, so it is essential to tailor your plan to your specific needs and objectives.

estate planning tips

If you have a large estate and are concerned that estate taxes will reduce your beneficiaries’ future inheritances, you may want to begin giving away assets during your lifetime. Doing this can reduce the size of your estate and potentially help you avoid estate taxes. For example, the IRS allows individuals to give up to $17,000 ($34,000 for married couples filing jointly) tax-free in a year to as many people as they want in 2023. In 2024, that number will increase to $18,000 ($36,000 for married couples filing jointly).

If you have a large estate and are concerned that estate taxes will reduce your beneficiaries' future inheritances, you may want to begin giving away assets during your lifetime. Doing this can reduce the size of your estate and potentially help you avoid estate taxes. For example, the IRS allows individuals to give up to $17,000 ($34,000 for married couples filing jointly) tax-free in a year to as many people as they want in 2023. In 2024, that number will increase to $18,000 ($36,000 for married couples filing jointly).

