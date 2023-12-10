How to change or cancel your health insurance policy

Don’t wait until you really need insurance coverage to find out what your health insurance plan is. , [+] Will be covered and will not be covered. (Photo: Getty) getty

Times may be changing, but how easily can you change your health insurance plan? The coverage or other details of your insurance plan may have changed. Your favorite doctors may have changed what insurance they accept. Your medical conditions and expenses may have changed. You may have changed locations or jobs. It may be that your financial situation has changed and you are no longer able to pay your current insurance premium. Or maybe your other living situations have changed, such as you now have what you call a spouse or children at home. Any of these changes may mean that your current health insurance plan is no longer a good fit for you. So can you go ahead and change your current insurance plan at any time, like low-rise jeans? no way.

When can you change your insurance?

You usually have to wait for the open enrollment period for your health benefits each year. It runs in the late autumn-early winter period, from November 1 to December 15. It is important to know when this open enrollment period actually begins and ends. Because once it is passed, you may have to wait for another year to make any changes. During this open enrollment period, you can choose to do nothing and renew your current health insurance or search for a plan that works better for you. However, any changes will not take effect immediately. Usually they will start on January 1 or February 1 of the following year. Insurance plans do this so that you can prevent yourself from switching to a more expensive and better insurance coverage as soon as you know you are going to have a health problem and then back to a less expensive one when you know you are in the clear. And prevent switching to more limited insurance coverage. You won’t be able to just say, “Honey, I think I hurt myself. Can you change insurance plans before I go to the emergency room?” Remember that most insurance companies are actually businesses that want to make money for themselves and their shareholders.

How do you qualify for the special enrollment period?

An exception is when you experience what is considered a “qualifying life event” and thus qualify for a “special enrollment period.” Such “qualifying life events” include a major change in marital status such as getting married, divorcing or legally separating, giving birth or adopting a child, a major change in your job status such as Starting, ending or losing your current health insurance coverage, having a death in your family, moving to a new zip code, county or country, becoming a US citizen or leaving prison. You can find a complete list of such events on the healthcare.gov website. So, if you really want to change your health insurance before the open enrollment period, you can go to your spouse and say, “The last 20 years with you have been great. But it’s March and I’d really like to change health insurance plans right now…”

If you qualify for a “Special Enrollment Period,” you have a limited time (usually 60 days) to make any changes to your insurance policy. Of course, you may have to provide concrete evidence that you actually had a “qualifying life event.” And, by the way, a new Tinder account is not enough proof that your marital status has changed.

How do you cancel your health insurance plan?

Now if you want to change or change your health insurance or want to get a new plan then you do not need to wait. You can cancel anytime. This involves contacting either your insurance provider or the health insurance marketplace through which you got your plan. This will probably involve you filling out forms to make things official. You can’t trust your insurance provider easily. Make sure you have arranged for appropriate coverage or at least fully understand the consequences of not having your current insurance coverage before canceling. You hope the insurance plan will come back to you later when you bring flowers and say, “I’m really, really sorry. I didn’t mean what I said. That’s not what I meant.”

How do you find alternatives to your current insurance plan?

If you’re ready for something different, look around. Contact the benefits office at your place of work, talk to your current insurance provider or your insurance broker, or visit your state’s health insurance marketplace website to learn about your options. Once you know your options, do thorough research on each of them by visiting their designated websites and reviewing the documentation associated with them. Insurance policy documents can be extremely difficult to read. Don’t expect to find statements like, “Don’t worry, we’ll cover everything you need while you receive medically necessary treatment or are hospitalized.” The coverage itself can be complex, with many different exclusions listed in the fine print. That’s why it can be helpful to talk to people who have that kind of insurance plan and who have actually had to use the coverage. They can tell you how easy or difficult it was to get an insurance plan to pay for different things.

Know what you will have to pay on a regular basis for each possible insurance plan and what you will have to pay for each type of service. Be aware of what is and is not included in insurance coverage. Check to see if your favorite doctor accepts the insurance plan.

It is important to find an insurance plan that is suitable not only for your current situation but also for anything that might happen to you in the future. As 2020 may have taught everyone, life can be very unpredictable. Don’t treat health insurance like a streaming service subscription and just focus on how much you have to pay and what you get right now. Think about what disasters could occur and whether the insurance plan will actually cover them.

One thing is for sure. Your future will not be exactly like your past or present. Times are about to change. Just make sure you change your health insurance plan if needed.