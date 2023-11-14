How to calm your busy mind, according to world-renowned brain coach Jim Quick

The opinions expressed by entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This essay is taken from Jim Quick’s new book, Unlimited extended version.

Most of us are working on multiple devices at the same time, often with multiple applications running on each of those devices. We have meetings to attend, e-mails and text messages to respond to, social media statuses to update and numerous projects in the works. Yet, precisely because of this, it’s more important than ever to find ways to quiet your mind.

You may not even realize it, but all the input you’re getting on any given day is causing you a lot of stress. If you’re like many people, you might even think of this as a positive thing, because it means you’re busy, and by being busy, you’re making a meaningful contribution to the world. Although this may be true, it exists Oppose Because of this concern rather than this.

Psychologist Melanie Greenberg, Ph.D., author, writes, “Anxious thoughts can overwhelm you, making it difficult to make decisions and take action to deal with any issues troubling you.” anti-stress brain, “Worry can also lead to overthinking, which makes you more anxious, which causes you to overthink, etc. How can you get out of this vicious cycle? Suppressing anxious thoughts won’t work; they “It will just come back up again sometimes with more intensity.”

Juliet Funt is the CEO of Whitespace, a consulting firm at work. she describes of free space “Time to think, a strategic pause amidst the busyness.” When she was on my podcast, Juliet called whitespace “the oxygen that allows everything else to catch fire.”

What both Greenberg and Funt are recognizing is that we all need to take more time when our minds aren’t cluttered. It’s clear what a positive impact doing this will have on our mental health. But what is less obvious is how dramatically it will improve our focus and our productivity.

Some interesting studies in neuroscience underline this, showing us how distraction is actually changing our brains. A study from University College London compared the brains of heavy media multitaskers to the brains of light media multitaskers and found that the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC), which is involved in focus, was smaller in the former group. In contrast, a study from the Max Planck Institute found that, in people who underwent training exercises to increase attention, their ACC became thicker.

And distractions can cause serious loss of time. A study from the University of California, Irvine shows how distractions can really disrupt your day. “You have to completely change your thinking, it takes a while to get into it and it takes a while to come back and remember where you were,” said the study’s lead author, Gloria Mark. “We found that about 82 percent of all interrupted tasks resume the same day. But here’s the bad news – it takes an average of 23 minutes and 15 seconds to get back to work.” It takes more than 20 minutes each time you get distracted—and how many times do you get distracted every day?

Tools like meditation, yoga, and some martial arts can be quite valuable in calming your busy mind. But if you’re in the middle of the day and can’t get out for more than a few minutes, there are still things you can do. The three important ones are:

1. Breathe

Taking deep cleansing breaths is valuable whenever you need to re-center yourself. Holistic health expert Andrew Weil, MD, has developed a breathing tool he calls the 4-7-8 Method. It works like this:

Exhale completely through your mouth, making a whoosh sound.

Close your mouth and breathe quietly through your nose to a mental count of 4.

Hold your breath for a count of 7.

Exhale completely through your mouth, making whoosh sounds for a count of 8.

It’s a breath. Now inhale again and repeat this cycle three times for a total of four breaths.

2. Do something that stresses you out

The things that weigh on our mind will continue to weigh on our mind until we deal with them. If you’re having trouble concentrating or if your brain is working on a dozen levels at the same time, it’s very likely that the reason that’s happening is because you need to do something that you feel like doing. Are avoiding. If that’s the case, take a few 4-7-8 breaths, tackle the stressful task, and then you can do everything you want to do with increased focus.

3. Schedule time to eliminate distractions

It may be a challenge for you to turn off your phone and your e-mail when you need to concentrate, but if you can convince yourself to do these things, it’s great. These are relatively easy to do. What is likely to be quite difficult is to avoid letting worries and obligations get in the way of what you are trying to accomplish in that moment.

There’s a reason you’re seeing these things as worries or obligations, and that makes it very hard to get them out of your mind. Addressing one of your concerns immediately, as we have just discussed, is one way to deal with it, but there are going to be situations where this is not possible. Instead, what if you set aside a specific time in your schedule to bring these worries and obligations to the forefront of your mind? Simply saying, “I’ll worry about it later” is unlikely to prevent that worry from coming back 20 minutes from now. But saying, “I’ll worry about it at 4:15” might be too nice.

derive from Unlimited Extended Edition Hay House, Inc. by Jim Quick. Published by Copyright © 2023.

