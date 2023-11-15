How to Calm Bloating and Tightness

You may have heard of “gluten belly,” a symptom that some people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance experience after consuming gluten.

Gluten belly comes with stomach swelling, bloating, abdominal pain, and gas, among other symptoms. It is believed to be an immune and/or inflammatory reaction to gluten.

In this article, learn more about gluten belly and how to get relief.

Gluten Belly: Effect on GI Symptoms

“Gluten belly” is not a recognized medical term. However, it is a phrase that many people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance use to describe their uncomfortable reactions after eating gluten. As such, one person’s gluten belly could be different from another person’s.

Generally, a person who says they have gluten belly means that they have bloating and other gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms.

Bloating is a sensation of increased pressure within the abdomen. This is uncomfortable and painful and may or may not be accompanied by visual swelling of the stomach.

Other GI symptoms of gluten belly include:

Abdominal distention : This is when the abdomen is noticeably larger or swollen.

: This is when the abdomen is noticeably larger or swollen. Gas : Whether it’s belching or flatulence, a person with gluten belly may also have symptoms of gassiness.

: Whether it’s belching or flatulence, a person with gluten belly may also have symptoms of gassiness. Nausea : Feeling sick to your stomach and close to vomiting is a primary symptom of celiac disease and may accompany bloating.

: Feeling sick to your stomach and close to vomiting is a primary symptom of celiac disease and may accompany bloating. Diarrhea or constipation: Many people with gluten intolerance and celiac disease have GI symptoms of diarrhea and/or constipation.

If you have celiac or gluten intolerance, you may experience one or all of the symptoms above after you eat gluten. There are over 200 symptoms associated with celiac disease, and they are not all GI-related.

Celiac vs. Gluten Intolerance Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition in which the body attacks the small intestine’s lining when a person with this disease consumes any amount of gluten. It is a hereditary disease diagnosed based on blood tests and endoscopy. Gluten intolerance (also called non-celiac gluten sensitivity) is less understood. Someone may be diagnosed with gluten intolerance if they have all of the symptoms of celiac disease but none of the biological markers, yet their symptoms improve on a gluten-free diet.

Can Celiac and Gluten Sensitivity Cause Gluten Belly?

People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity can experience gluten belly. With celiac disease, the immune system attacks the small intestine because it mistakenly sees the gluten protein as an invader. This autoimmune response causes inflammation in the intestines, leading to bloating, distention, and other symptoms.

The mechanisms of non-celiac gluten sensitivity are unclear. Some researchers believe it to be an innate immune system response, shown by increased levels of mast cells in blood tests, that leads to symptoms like gluten belly. Other researchers suggest that symptoms are due to the inability to properly absorb fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols (FODMAPs) rather than gluten and that this is what leads to bloating.

Remember, though, you are not necessarily allergic or intolerant to gluten if your belly gets big after eating. So, if you eat a big meal of pasta or a couple of slices of cake and experience a big belly afterward, you don’t need to be too concerned as long as it’s not painful or accompanied by other GI symptoms.

Gluten Belly and Body Fat Gluten is not associated with weight gain. One of the symptoms of celiac disease is weight loss because the damage done to the small intestine can lead to malnutrition. When someone with celiac disease or gluten intolerance consumes gluten, they may experience extreme bloating or abdominal distension. This is temporary and not the same as belly fat.

How to Calm Down a Tight Gluten Belly

If you have celiac disease or a gluten intolerance and accidentally consume gluten, the first thing to do is forgive yourself. It is very challenging to live with a gluten-free diet, and mistakes can happen.

There are limited ways to speed up your recovery; however, there are some things that may ease symptoms and help you cope with your gluten belly while it lasts.

Time

It may not be the answer you want to hear, but time is the number one factor for healing from gluten exposure. It takes time for your body to mount an immune response and for the inflammatory processes to play out.

When someone is diagnosed with celiac disease, it takes anywhere from three months to two years for their small intestine to heal from the damage. A single gluten exposure does not cause as much damage, but healing will still take time.

Unfortunately, waiting will not be comfortable, which is why the options below may make this period easier to bear.

Drink Lots of Water

It is crucial to hydrate if you have had gluten and are experiencing a gluten belly. Try to drink at least 64 ounces of fluid per day. This can help flush food through your intestines and rehydrate you if you’ve had diarrhea or vomiting.

Peppermint

For centuries, peppermint has been used to treat digestive symptoms like bloating. According to research, it works by relaxing smooth muscles in the digestive tract and having anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects. When you get gluten belly, try using peppermint oil drops, drinking peppermint tea, or even eating peppermint leaf.

Rest

Give yourself plenty of time to rest and recover if you are experiencing gluten belly. Be sure to get enough sleep. Try not to overexert or stress yourself or immediately go into situations that might put you at risk of “being glutened” (experiencing gluten exposure) again.

Ginger

Ginger can relieve bloating, gas, and nausea. It may also have anti-inflammatory benefits. You may find that drinking ginger tea, eating ginger candies, or eating pickled ginger may help you feel better.

Heat

If your gluten belly includes any amount of abdominal pain, then you might want to try an electric heating pad or microwavable heating bag for relief.

Gut Health With Gluten Belly

Having gluten belly may be a sign that you accidentally consumed gluten while on a gluten-free diet when you have celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Just do your best and try to avoid gluten exposure in the future.

Remember that there are other causes for bloating beyond eating gluten. If you are sticking to a gluten-free diet but still experiencing bloating and other painful GI symptoms, talk to a healthcare provider.

“Gluten belly” is a term that people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance use to describe the sensations they experience after accidentally eating gluten. This includes bloating, swelling, pain, gas, nausea, and diarrhea. The best remedy for gluten belly is time. However, hydrating, resting, consuming peppermint or ginger, or using a heating pad can help you find momentary relief.