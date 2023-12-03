How to Build an Organization That Makes an Impact

raised hand

Managing to stay afloat amid today’s multifaceted challenges, whether it’s economic turmoil, supply chain disruptions, or social media deluge, can make a leader’s entire day. Yet, the narrative among decision makers goes beyond mere survival; They want to make an impact.

Finding purpose is nothing new, but in today’s digital whirlwind it has turned into a complex endeavor. The world has long been driven by profit, and now it is entering a new era. Consumers are demanding to see purpose-driven brands. In an effort to attract and retain audiences, companies are “competing on social purpose”.

In this area, many business leaders are on a journey to find purpose. Some have expanded their philanthropic initiatives, while others have made a commitment to sustainability. As of November 2023, nearly 8,000 organizations have been listed as B Corporations, symbolizing their dedication to driving social and environmental impact.

However, many founders hesitate to rush into defining their purpose. Their goal is to move beyond weak gestures toward shallow support or stability for the objectives. The ambition is to make a deep impact in line with their organizational ethos, but it is a journey made difficult by external pressures for immediate solutions.

How can leaders find their purpose?

Amidst all the noise, organizational leaders and decision makers need ways to signal their purpose with clarity and confidence. Only by identifying a true, real purpose can teams realize that purpose through small, daily tasks.

1. Include conscious leadership and inclusive hiring.

Objectives should not conflict with profits; Instead, they may complement each other. Let’s say an organization’s mission is to create a better world. Even if it focuses on improving the lives of a specific group within a smaller domain, the same fundamental principles can guide a company in the pursuit of its social and environmental objectives.

Myong Lee, founder and CEO of Clever Care, a healthcare company dedicated to helping underserved populations, believes that financial and social returns are not mutually exclusive. Lee says, “When you’re building a mission-driven organization like ours, it’s paramount to establish a culture with principles consistent with that mission, and whatever culture you create will be lived by the people you hire. Will be determined.”

Purpose flows from leadership to employees and from employees to the end user. That’s why Lee sees his company as a family business; He advises his employees to “treat our members like you would treat your family.” To do this requires a high level of detail, care and relatability.

For example, Clever Care prioritizes hiring individuals whose cultural background matches with the company’s target audience. By employing employees who share experiences with end users and speak the same languages, Clever Care aims to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for customers.

2. Build a community, not a product.

Many ideas conducive to business growth also align with building purpose and making an impact. For example, framing a brand as a community rather than just a series of products can foster a sense of belonging among the audience. In turn, this encourages customers to stay longer, spend more, and engage more.

“Community-led product development is about a go-to-market strategy that focuses on the community of consumers supporting the product and the company making it as a tool for customer acquisition,” says Naimisha, founder of Products by Women. Murthy writes. “It relies on community input for product and company development. It values ​​relationship building with consumers and aims to increase brand loyalty and ultimately revenue.”

Leaders can view the search for purpose as the search for the glue that binds their community. What do the people the company serves need to feel united as a community? What common cause or concern do they share? What change do they and the company want to see in the world? Leaders must center purposeful actions around this catalyst for change and take their communities along on the journey.

3. Let purpose drive innovation.

Innovation and agility are often hallmarks of tech entrepreneurs, commonly used in the context of generating revenue during periods of rapid growth. However, agility can also be seen as a companion to purpose.

Once leaders connect with their communities and make purpose-driven decisions to better serve their members, they can ignite innovations and adapt their business models in strategic, mission-oriented ways Are. For example, if a community’s purpose is to help busy, working parents manage their mental health, a leader might explore different tools to help employees enjoy more personal time.

Innovation also involves adapting when existing approaches are no longer effective and maintaining flexibility to explore new ideas. If leaders see that their community prefers one type of service over another, they can use an innovation mindset to move toward their preference. This prevents companies from falling behind.

Leaders can use these three tips to set their organization’s objectives. But don’t stop at the identification stage; Continue to invest in initiatives to drive holistic impact.

