How to Build an Effective, Inclusive Remote or Hybrid Tech Team

Many tech companies have adopted full-time remote or hybrid work. This is an arrangement that can come with many benefits, including savings on maintaining office space and higher employee morale. Still, for leaders who are new to the system, learning how to maintain collaboration and culture – which may come more naturally and intuitively in person – while also ensuring that team members’ productivity levels remain high. , can be a challenge.

Forbes Technology Council members have experience managing remote tech teams, and they’ve learned what works, what doesn’t and all the ways a tech leader needs to model and promote activities That keep remote and hybrid teams running smoothly. Below, 17 of them share their tips to help tech leaders create a welcoming and inclusive remote or hybrid culture, where team members work together effectively and efficiently — even if they’re on the same page. Are rarely (or never) in the office.

1. Define the team’s purpose

To promote inclusivity in remote or hybrid teams, clearly define the purpose of the team. An integrated approach helps everyone feel connected. Additionally, assign each member a “culture buddy” – someone who is well-versed in the company’s values. This buddy aids rapid adaptation and helps bridge distances, ensuring a welcoming environment even when team members are physically apart. – Asanka Abeysinghe, WSO2, Inc.

2. Prioritize regular, inclusive virtual meetings

An effective way for a technology leader to foster a welcoming and inclusive culture in a remote or hybrid work environment is to prioritize and promote regular, inclusive virtual meetings and communications. It can bridge the physical gap between team members, create a sense of belonging and ensure that all employees, regardless of their location, feel welcome and valued in the organization. – Deepak Tiwari, Segenext Infotech LLC

3. Promote the use of chat tools

I’ve found that promoting a chat tool like Slack can improve person-to-person communication that comes closer to personal conversation. However, too often the leadership team considers these tools to be for technical staff only. It is imperative for everyone, including leadership, to leverage these tools to make themselves digitally accessible to compensate for the lack of physical presence. -Dave Mariani, Atscale

4. Create a shared virtual space

This can help create a shared virtual space or metaverse, where team members can interact in real time. These spaces can mimic a physical office, including meeting rooms, collaborative spaces, and even casual break areas. Regularly scheduled team meetings or activities in these virtual spaces help team members feel connected and part of the community. – Cook Jiang, ZegoCloud Pte. Ltd.

5. Highlight both remote and on-site employees

Collaboration is the key. Use collaboration tools, one-on-one and team meetings to increase opportunities for cultural integration. Holding all-hands meetings where the company can come together virtually, creating intranet postings that highlight both remote and on-site employees, and giving monthly awards and recognition are just a few of the many ways to connect with employees. – Shawn Barker, CloudEQ

6. Avoid ‘policing’ remote staff

One thing I think many leaders get wrong is that they believe they need to “police” people when working in a hybrid or remote environment. Often, they are also under the misconception that productivity is closely related to the number of people coming to the office. However, productivity is more about promoting employee engagement and identifying ways to integrate employees into proper, functioning teams. – Kevin Parikh, Avasant

7. Embrace scheduling flexibility

Embrace freedom in scheduling. Allow team members to set their own work hours, and accommodate a variety of needs, such as parenting responsibilities, caregiving, different time preferences (night owls and early birds) and individual tasks Style. Embracing flexibility demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity, allowing team members to be their authentic selves and work in ways that best suit them. – Prashant Ketkar, Parallels (Part of Alludo)

8. Meet at conferences and industry events

Consider conferences and industry events as a way to unite employees. Schedule a virtual water cooler meeting where no work talk is allowed. Share personal stories and interests as part of regular internal company calls, and invest in good cameras and mics so everyone can hear and see each other. Highlight staff projects and contributions to foster appreciation. Chat often, have fun and laugh. – Thaddeus Dixon, Expio Health

9. Establish communication standards

Set communication standards, and be intentional. Decide what to do asynchronously, what to do in a virtual meeting, and what to do in person. Consider a meeting model that includes weekly strategy meetings for quick topics requiring less than 10 minutes, longer monthly meetings for strategic topics and quarterly off-hours for deeper “people” topics, workshop opportunities and one-on-one team building. Site included. , -Amy Banzel, autodesk.com

10. Set aside time to connect

Make intentional time to stay connected with your team, whether it’s through physical off-sites or virtual get-togethers. The result of remote work is that communication can become increasingly asynchronous and transactional. By setting aside (and prioritizing) time to connect and bond synchronously, teams can maintain a higher sense of belonging and reduce turnover risk. -Lizzie Matusov, Quotient

11. Organize team-building activities

A great way to foster a welcoming and inclusive culture in a remote or hybrid setting is to organize regular virtual team-building activities. It promotes connectivity, understanding and a sense of belonging among team members despite physical distance. It’s all about creating shared experiences and open communication, making sure everyone feels valued and included. – Arun Kumar, Review

12. Appreciate diversity, and provide access to development

As technology leaders, we must foster an open communication culture in which every voice is heard and acknowledged; Foster an environment where remote employees’ differences are celebrated, not discounted; and provide equal access to development opportunities. Remember, appreciating diversity will not only make your team members feel valued, but will also lead to success in remote or hybrid work models. – Dharmesh Acharya, Radixweb

13. Have a spontaneous conversation before the meeting starts

Make time for informal conversations or to meet each other before meetings. When team members connect virtually, sharing personal updates and encouragement – ​​it sets a welcoming tone. If your team members rarely gather in person, clear your calendar of days when they do gather to spend time with employees who are there. Ask about their life, family, and hobbies. To create a cordial environment, make a deliberate effort to make the conversation organic rather than forced. – Satpreet Singh, Aflac Benefits Solutions

14. Develop get-togethers team members will want to attend

Team building has to be done thoughtfully. If you all can’t see each other often in person, it’s important to hold virtual get-togethers with your team members want to be part of. Encourage them with fun perks or prizes, games, and stories about each other. This sense of connection and community will come in handy when your teams later need to work together on challenging projects. – Syed Ahmed, Act-On Software

15. Foster creativity when you meet in person

Like most leadership endeavors, setting a vision is important. Why do we want to get our people back into the office? What do we achieve as a team? I believe we get social repetition, which increases creativity. So, let’s make sure to foster creativity when we meet in the office. For example, coding is off limits – instead, create activities that promote teamwork and brainstorming. -Edgar Escobar, Grupo Alto

16. Take advantage of office space savings to cover travel expenses

Use the savings from fewer office spaces to travel to in-person collaboration and co-working spaces. Doing so offers many benefits for developers, including stronger personal bonds through interactions, accelerated teamwork, streamlined onboarding and training, cultural immersion for international teams, and increased motivation from the possibility of work-related travel. – Suman Sharma, Procyon Inc.

17. Encourage employee interest groups

An easy way for tech leaders to foster a welcoming culture for team members who don’t work in an office is to encourage employees to create interest groups. For example, we have a fitness group, a space for people who love to cook, and a chat channel for people who enjoy traveling. These small groups allow people to interact and get to know each other, which is important for a strong company culture. – Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster