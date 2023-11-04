How to Build a Luxury Brand from Scratch

(Bloomberg) — It’s another sweltering Saturday evening in Singapore, and the air conditioning at the ION Orchard shopping mall is doing its thing. Inside, affluent tourists and locals line up behind a velvet rope, eagerly awaiting their entry into a room decorated in orange, blue and gold.

But this isn’t a trendy nightclub or a chance to see the latest iPhone, either. Once admitted, these guests will drink coffee.

Notably, Bacha Coffee, a less than five-year-old brand that has flourished in Singapore post-pandemic due to the grandeur of its stores and its positioning in posh venues like ION. It’s a spare-no-expense model that co-founders Taha Boukdib and Maranda Barnes replicated after making Bacha’s sister brand, TWG Tea, a status symbol across Asia.

“We are in the affordable luxury business,” Bouqdib said in a recent interview. “Tea and coffee are the kind of essential products that anyone in the world – when you wake up or in the afternoon – you must have.”

These are also products for which consumers, particularly in Asia, are able and willing to pay a premium. Disposable income in the region is set to grow by nearly 60% by 2040 – the fastest globally – and Singapore is at the center of tea and coffee supply chains. Those market conditions — plus the lack of import duties for tea and coffee — made the city-state an ideal home base for Bouqdib, who is French-Moroccan, and Barnes, an American.

Over the past 15 years, the married couple has expanded their retail outlets and cafes to more than 20 countries and territories with the support of their wealthy business partners. Boukdib, Barnes, founder of OSIM Massage Chair, and Singaporean tycoon Ron Sim announced in January 2022 that their holding company V3 Gourmet Pte. TWG will spend a $100 million investment on Bacha and other brands over three years. The expansion includes spending more than $10 million on a Bacha Coffee outlet at Singapore’s deserted Changi Airport during the lockdown.

The bold bet is beginning to bear fruit. TWG returned to profit last year, Boukdib said, after suffering a loss of S$1.19 million ($869,000) in 2021, according to a filing with Singapore’s accounting regulator. Bacha Coffee made a profit this year, Bouqdib said, without disclosing details. The coffee brand’s losses narrowed to S$3.4 million in 2022, according to corporate filings.

TWG’s launch in 2008 and the opening of the first Bacha café in Morocco in 2019 have seen brands compared to names like Twinings (no relation to TWG), France’s Mariese Frères (Boukdib’s former employer) and even Relative newcomer to the world of premium beverages. Starbucks (now over 50 years old). But that’s not immediately obvious when walking into a store, and Boukadib and Barnes like it that way. At TWG, wall-to-wall tea canisters bear the date 1837, marking the time when the Chamber of Commerce was established in Singapore. Bacha Coffee claims its roots in Morocco’s Dar Al Bacha palace, which was built in 1910.

The attractive designs of the stores reinforce these stories. Stepping into the elegant, bright interiors of the Bacha store or the wood-paneled Victorian decor of the TWG Café instantly transports customers to a world that feels somehow old and rich. This means that customers in Singapore regularly wait in line to pay S$48 for an afternoon coffee set, which includes a steak sandwich and a pastry, or a canister of loose tea to take home. For this you have to pay S$1,271.50. That selfie taken in a café that gets posted on social media? Priceless.

“Based on their communications and positioning, I think many people will believe that TWG and Bacha Coffee were founded in 1837 and 1910,” said Mark Tanner, managing director of marketing agency China Skinny, which has partnered with Adidas, Nike and Ikea. has helped India expand its presence.” in country. “They are trading on the inherent trust that Asian consumers inherit.”

A look at media reports, social media and online forums reveals that many people are in the dark about the origins of TWG. The new packaging will remove the year 1837 from its logo because “we don’t want to mislead the communication in any way,” Bouqdib said.

TWG began as the tea division of The Wellness Group, a company owned by Singapore-based entrepreneur Manoj Mohan Murjani, who, according to a 2019 Singapore High Court ruling, stemmed from litigation during his days with Mariage Frères in Paris. Met Boukdib in 2003 or 2004. TWG and Murjani are involved. Boukadib and Barnes moved to Singapore in 2007 to start building TWG as the tea division of Murjani’s The Wellness Group. Cracks in the leadership of the TWG began to emerge in 2011. Sim, who had taken a stake in TWG Tea that year, called a board meeting. Consider removing Murjani from the post of CEO. Murjani resigned in September 2012 and several legal battles followed. According to the Straits Times, Murjani is embroiled in a separate court battle with his current business partner, restaurateur Violet Oon. Murjani declined to comment but denied any wrongdoing during the trial in July. Since Murjani’s exit, Boukdib and Barnes strengthened TWG’s relationship with SIM. The massage chair tycoon increased its stake to 70% by 2014 and in 2021 brought it under its V3 Group Limited as part of V3 Gourmet. As TWG expanded, competitors took notice. Between 2013 and 2017, TWG was embroiled in several trademark lawsuits. According to UK Intellectual Property Office records, Boukadib’s ex-employer, Mariese Frères, objected to the use of product names such as “Casablanca,” “Paris Breakfast Tea” and “Lucky Tea.”

In 2011, Tsit Wing (Hong Kong) Limited, a coffee and tea wholesaler since 1932 that goes by TWG, took TWG to court in a protracted battle over trademark infringement. TWG lost the case and changed the name of its Hong Kong website and stores to “TWG”. The judge said in the 2013 ruling that the mention of the year 1837 in TWG Tea’s logo was “clearly intended to convey a sense of long standing” and that people were led to believe so. Boukadib and Barnes say legal controversy is par for the course. “It is inevitable that during our expansion, as we grow, we will face legal challenges and battles. It’s an integral part of building a global brand,” the couple said in response to follow-up questions.

While they are moving back from TWG’s 1837 labeling, they are all on Bacha Coffee’s 1910 branding. It represents the year when the Dar El Bacha palace was built as the residence of Thami El Glaoui, who was Pasha of Marrakesh at the time. According to Bacha Coffee’s website, the palace “united the century’s greatest cultural and political minds over gleaming pots of ‘Coffee of Arabia’ or Arabica, as it is known today,” but then for more than 60 years Was closed for. Bouqdib said he called in architects from Singapore to renovate part of the palace, now a museum, so that Bacha Coffee could be opened there.

“Tea and coffee, this is not a new element in the market today,” he said. “If you choose to create something that is timeless, you can’t avoid this element of grandeur.”

When Boukadib and Barnes set out to launch Bacha, they wanted customers to have a different experience from each brand. TWG and Bacha offices are on two different floors at their Kings Center headquarters in Singapore and have separate warehouses and staff. Even staff training sessions have different vibes, with TWG being more relaxed while Bacha is often faster and involves games.

“We think it’s best to put this mentality aside completely,” Boukdib said. The couple said the number of employees across the two brands has grown to around 3,500 by now. The couple invested in scaling up Bacha’s operations during the pandemic. They renovated shops that had been closed for several months and looked for new locations despite Singapore being under one of the strictest lockdowns in the world. They also decided to take the step of signing the lease for a two-storey-high Bacha Coffee store in Terminal 3 of Singapore’s Changi Airport. It’s reminiscent of launching the TWG during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, Bouqdib said.

“I said, it’s the same story, but we didn’t know whether Covid would last for three years, five years, 10 or 20 years,” he said. He requested special permission from the Singapore government to travel during the lockdown, wear protective gear regularly and fly on empty commercial planes to look for new potential locations for stores. While risky, “It was kind of exciting because you know you’re the one traveling to do this kind of thing,” he said.

The pandemic also forced Barnes, who is chief commercial officer at V3 Gourmet, to come up with an e-commerce strategy for brick-and-mortar businesses. At the peak of the pandemic, 15% to 20% of TWG’s total revenue came from online sales, he said, and that was “too much” for Bacha. The percentage has declined as customers return to stores and restaurants, he said.

The focus now is on continuing to connect those physical locations. TWG has more than 100 outlets and kiosks in malls, hotels and airports from Australia to Canada and Spain. Bacha has recently opened stores in Hong Kong, Qatar, Kuwait and Malaysia. V3 Gourmet is also considering options such as an initial public offering or a partnership for TWG and Bacha to boost the business, Boukadib said, adding that SIM is “very happy with globalization.”

“We are building for the future,” Bouqdib said. “Building comes first, everything else will fall into your hands without any problems.”

–With assistance from Daniela Wei and Qiuyan Wong.

