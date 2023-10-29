October 29, 2023
How To Build A Dividend Portfolio With $50,000 Among 20 Dividend Paying Companies/ETFs


Investment Thesis

Wouldn’t it be nice to have an investment portfolio that helps you steadily increase your wealth and additionally contributes to covering your day-to-day expenses? Imagine an investment portfolio that helps you to pay your internet bill, covers your gas expenses or even helps you pay for your next vacation!

Symbol

Company Name

Sector

Industry

Country

Dividend Yield [TTM]

Dividend Growth 5 Yr [CAGR]

P/E GAAP [FWD]

Net Income Margin

Return on Equity

60M Beta

Allocation

Amount in $

MO

Altria

Consumer Staples

Tobacco

United States

9.02%

5.85%

9

33.13%

NM

0.69

4%

2000

BXP

Boston Properties

Real Estate

Office REITs

United States

7.40%

3.19%

21.48

20.99%

9.96%

1.2

2%

1000

PM

Philip Morris

Consumer Staples

Tobacco

United States

5.62%

2.94%

17.86

23.38%

NM

0.8

3%

1500

RIO

Rio Tinto

Materials

Diversified Metals and Mining

United Kingdom

6.66%

5.48%

7.76

16.39%

15.53%

0.69

3%

1500

PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group

Financials

Diversified Banks

United States

5.56%

12.40%

8.18

29.76%

13.13%

1.12

4%

2000

O

Realty Income Corporation

Real Estate

Retail REITs

United States

6.19%

3.70%

37.19

23.51%

3.02%

0.87

5%

2500

UPS

United Parcel Service

Industrials

Air Freight and Logistics

United States

4.31%

12.38%

16.3

10.41%

55.10%

1.09

3%

1500

PSX

Phillips 66

Energy

Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing

United States

3.64%

6.55%

7.23

7.07%

40.85%

1.33

3%

1500

VZ

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

Integrated Telecommunication Services

United States

8.35%

2.02%

6.95

15.58%

23.39%

0.39

3%

1500

CMCSA

Comcast

Communication Services

Cable and Satellite

United States

2.66%

9.40%

12.27

5.40%

6.93%

1.05

2%

1000

MA

Mastercard

Financials

Transaction & Payment Processing Services

United States

0.59%

17.92%

32.28

43.37%

172.79%

1.07

3%

1500

AAPL

Apple

Information Technology

Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals

United States

0.54%

6.69%

28.56

24.68%

160.09%

1.31

4%

2000

V

Visa

Financials

Transaction & Payment Processing Services

United States

0.77%

16.89%

28.32

51.94%

44.40%

0.95

3%

1500

RY

Royal Bank of Canada

Financials

Diversified Banks

Canada

4.85%

6.24%

10.62

27.28%

13.51%

0.78

4%

2000

BAC

Bank of America

Financials

Diversified Banks

United States

3.42%

12.03%

7.76

31.52%

10.96%

1.39

4%

2000

HD

The Home Depot

Consumer Discretionary

Home Improvement Retail

United States

2.85%

15.47%

18.83

10.48%

2065.27%

0.93

2%

1000

MCD

McDonald’s

Consumer Discretionary

Restaurants

United States

2.36%

8.52%

22.69

33.06%

NM

0.7

3%

1500

AXP

American Express

Financials

Consumer Finance

United States

1.64%

10.01%

12.59

14.74%

31.26%

1.21

3%

1500

SCHW

Charles Schwab

Financials

Investment Banking and Brokerage

United States

1.91%

18.79%

18.8

30.14%

16.86%

0.94

2%

1000

SCHD

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

ETF

ETF

United States

3.78%

13.69%

40%

20000

3.86%

10.81%

100%

50000

Click to enlarge

Source: The Author

Source: The Author

Source: The Author

Source: The Author

Source: seekingalpha.com

