There is no one-size-fits-all approach to the question of how to succeed in life. Take the world’s leading billionaires, for example. Bill Gates attributes his success to the ability to “learn from failure”, while Warren Buffett attributes it to being patient and consistent.

However, according to Jeffrey Bernstein, psychologist, parenting coach, and author of several self-help books. Anxiety, Depression and Anger Toolbox for Teens (2020), one particular strategy is always overlooked when it comes to success. In an article in psychology todayHe wrote of it as the ability to recognize and celebrate one’s personal victories.

“Success is often the culmination of small, everyday victories that move you closer to your objectives. I call these “personal victories,” he writes.

Acknowledging your personal victories will have a significant impact on your well-being, self-esteem, and overall outlook. According to Bernstein, celebrating even the smallest victories is an essential practice for both personal growth and development.

To this end, he has listed a series of psychology strategies that will help you celebrate personal victories. This, in turn, will teach you how to succeed in life.

How to become successful in life? This is the most ignored strategy, according to science

1. Checks to do

Start your day with a practical to-do list that you can check off throughout the day. Successfully completing the day’s tasks is a personal victory in itself, and will keep you motivated to achieve even more.

2. routine, routine

A routine may seem boring to some people, but almost all the billionaires in the world claim to follow it. For several years now, billionaire Mark Cuban starts his day at 6:30 a.m., checks his emails, and completes his most difficult task of the day first; Dedicating many hours to exercise, family, and just plain free time to unwind from the day. Staying true to this routine has helped him and other highly successful people with their own fixed schedules feel more productive, focused, and ready to take on the world.

3. Health is wealth

Speaking of exercise, setting a daily or weekly workout goal for yourself and then meeting it is a personal win in terms of both your physical and mental health.

4. Gratitude Journal

It’s human nature to obsess over any negative thought or event, even when there are thousands of positive experiences to the contrary. For this purpose, it is helpful to nudge your mind towards recognizing the good things in your life, not taking them for granted, and celebrating them sincerely. A simple, but powerful way to do this is to write down everything you are grateful for in a gratitude journal. This will help your mental health and give you encouragement to move forward, even when circumstances are difficult.

5. Try something scary

Get out of your comfort zone and try something you’ve never done before. This could include picking up a new device, learning a new language, or even investing your money. With every progress you make in these new tasks, there is one victory left to celebrate.

6. Be kind, do the opposite

Above all, be kind to yourself and those around you, says Bernstein. Constantly beating yourself up for finding ways to succeed in life can be tiring and counterproductive. Fostering healthy relationships with the people around you and even more so with yourself will help you stay happy and positive, which in turn will motivate you to do your best.

Source: www.gqindia.com