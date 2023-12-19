How to Become a Monster Investor at 80?

Reduce risk and stay safe: This is the traditional advice for investors over the age of 80. Many people are happy to take this on, perhaps by hiring a financial advisor to run a low-risk portfolio.

However, others enjoy the opportunity that retirement gives them to manage their own investments. Here Telegraph Money meets investors at the top of their game in their nineties – and hear the investment lessons gleaned from their long experience.

‘I learned how to invest at Moneybucks Club’

For 84-year-old Dennis Panette, joining a local investment group – nicknamed “Moneybucks” – helped him gain the confidence and knowledge to manage his portfolio.

Mr Panet, who worked at mining company De Beers for 20 years before pursuing a career as an artist, began making small-scale investments when he was 40. Financial advisors previously managed his portfolio, but now he says he feels more confident than ever because of discussions with his Moneybucks friends.

The 12 members meet at each other’s homes and pay small amounts to invest. Dividends are paid for meetings and social events including pub trips and Christmas parties. “It’s all very pleasant, but we’ve learned a lot from each other,” says Mr. Panette, the group’s president for the past few years.

Dennis Panette, 84, started small-scale investing at age 40 – Jeff Gilbert

“We are all the same kind of people, we discuss everything together – what to buy, what to sell. We are common people and we use common sense. Because of them I know what I’m doing is right.”

‘I study annual reports of companies’

“I definitely feel more confident than when I was younger,” says Roger Young, 83.

“I’m more active since retiring, mainly because I have a little more money to invest. And I have more time.”

Mr Young, former head of the Chartered Management Institute, spent most of his career in the City, where he honed his knowledge of corporate finance and management skills.

“I study the annual reports and accounts of companies, especially the statements of the chairmen and chief executives,” he says.

Roger Young, 83, says investors can get important tips by reading company annual reports and statements – Tony Buckingham

“If investors knew how carefully they were prepared before publication, more people would read them – and read between the lines.

“This helps ‘detractors’ like me not to follow the herd. Profits are made by selling when everyone, including London taxi drivers, is telling you to buy and sell when everyone is ‘angry and sad’.”

‘Investigating investments is not a difficulty – it’s a pleasure’

Lord Lee, 82, of Trafford, believed to be Britain’s first “Christian millionaire”, says he spends a few hours every day “keeping an eye” on the stock market.

He reads City Pages every day and also meets with key management of the companies he has invested in over the years to discuss long-term strategy.

Lord Lee of Trafford, 82, who bought his first shares aged 15, says common sense and patience are needed when investing – Christopher Cox

“From my point of view it is not a difficulty. It’s a matter of interest and pleasure as well as keeping an eye on your own holdings,” he says.

Take (some) risk – even if it means buying Bitcoin

Bitcoin created a lot of discussion in the Moneybucks Club when Mr. Panet suggested that they invest in the digital currency.

Describing himself as alert and courageous, he managed to persuade his fellow members after initial opposition. Mr Pannett says he doubled his money – but he could have made even more if he had taken more risks.

“They were much more cautious than me. But I managed to convince them that, knowing it was a risk, we should buy it,” he added.

“The other members became very cold and said for God’s sake, let’s get rid of it before we lose over it. I was voted out and being democratic we voted. And immediately after we sold it quadrupled.

“So I’m willing to take a risk – a limited risk. I wouldn’t do much but if people didn’t have cold feet we could make several thousands of pounds.’

It’s important to know your personal attitude to risk, says Laith Khalaf of investment firm AJ Bell.

“The general rule is that as you age, your risk tolerance decreases,” he says.

“If you’re 85, market fluctuations really matter. Because if there is a downturn, as we have seen in the markets in the past, it could last for many years. And if those years are toward the end of your life, it can have a serious impact on your finances.

“Everyone needs to consider their individual situation, how much wealth you have, how much risk you are going to take, and the balance between income and growth, potentially also with a view to transferring wealth to the next generation. ,

Wealthy investors can buy some risky investments, says Mr Khalaf. A “very high risk” option are stocks quoted on the London Junior Am market, some of which may be exempt from inheritance tax.

He says: “I would encourage people to take an interest in their finances regardless of age. But you probably shouldn’t be as concerned about your portfolio at age 80 as you might be at age 20.”

Alice Guy of a rival company, Interactive Investor, says that “de-risking” too early may actually be a mistake for older investors because “risky” assets like stocks appreciate more over time than bonds and cash. , and it is more likely. To beat inflation.

“Leaving some of your portfolio invested in the stock market in retirement is the best way to grow your wealth, even if returns on investments are not guaranteed,” says Ms Guy.

“Keeping a healthy cash buffer and investing in a mix of stocks, bonds and cash is a good way to grow your portfolio and reduce volatility.”

Plan for the next generation

Leaving a legacy is a major consideration for most investors over 80, says Mr Khalaf. “If you’re investing for legacy, you can probably afford to take a more growth-oriented approach,” he says.

Assets bequeathed do not need to be liquidated – instead they can be treated as long-term investments for those who inherit them. However, older investors should also ensure they have a stable income source, says Mr Khalaf.

This is especially important to cover the cost of any health or care needs. Gifts to children or grandchildren within seven years of death may be subject to inheritance tax, but there are some exceptions.

Ms Guy suggests giving a gift of £5,000 to children getting married (or £2,500 to grandchildren getting married). Both will be exempt from IHT. Gifts of £3,000 are also allowed each tax year.

However, if you hold shares outside a pension or Isa then selling shares to gift may be subject to capital gains tax. It’s important to get advice from a lawyer or financial advisor on taxes, he said.

DIY – if you feel confident

After working with “perfectly good” financial advisors at major companies, Mr. Panette decided to work alone at the age of 40. “I don’t think we need to pay for advice when we ourselves and I are quite capable of figuring things out.” They prefer to do it themselves,” he says.

Mr Young agrees, although he warns that doing so means taking “a certain level of personal responsibility”. “The truth of the matter is that I really resent paying the fees [for professional management],” He says.

He points out that if advisors charge fees from capital, any income the investor receives from his investment will be reduced. “You literally have to do it yourself. Otherwise you are not able to achieve anything,” he says.

Ms Guy says many people are already comfortable making their own investment decisions. She adds: “It’s important to do your own research and understand your risk level as the right type of investment will be different for everyone.”

She adds, some people like a mix of different funds and stocks while others are happy with a simple stock marker tracker fund.

Lord Lee, who bought his first shares in a shipping company in 1958 at the age of 15, says common sense and patience are needed.

“Apart from a little money and time, that’s all you need,” he says. “Patience is the most important thing, and that’s what most people don’t have.

“I understand that most people don’t have much interest in it, and they are happy to impose investment decisions on others, but over time it has become more expensive. I believe that most people can and should handle their own affairs.”

