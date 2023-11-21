How to become a millionaire at the age of 50?

JohnnyGreg/Getty Images

It’s never too late for anything, even becoming a millionaire later in life. Of course, it’s always better to get into the habit of saving, budgeting and planning early in life – even if just to take advantage of compound interest. But even if you missed those earlier opportunities to build wealth, you can still become rich in your 50s.

“Regardless of whether you find yourself in the Gen “But it requires a laser-focused mindset and a willingness to make sacrifices as if you’re just starting out. It may feel like you’re hitting the reset button, but it’s a necessary step to meeting your financial goals and making up for lost time.

Here are some steps experts recommend.

Focus and don’t compare yourself to others

Don’t be tempted to compare your progress to others, as everyone’s circumstances are different. Instead, focus on your unique path and the goals you set for yourself.

“Focus on self-investment, both in terms of education and knowledge. This is a proven strategy for wealth accumulation because most wealthy people constantly look for ways to expand their financial resources,” Camberato said. “And, of course, many investments qualify for lower tax rates as capital gains.”

Build good saving habits

Ryan Janus, CFP and financial advisor at Janus Financial, said that as an advisor, he’s seen “more than a few people become millionaires in their 50s,” and all of their paths to get there were very similar. .

“A fundamental part of achieving this goal is creating good savings habits. They all started small and worked to increase their savings rates over time,” Janus said.

Then, instead of focusing on which stock picks could make them rich, they directed their energy toward their greatest wealth-building tool – the ability to earn income.

“They spent time improving their skills and deepening their expertise in their work area, which led to bigger and better promotions. This allows them to increase their savings rate with every promotion and accelerate their path to becoming a millionaire before retirement,” Janus said.

have a clear vision

According to Lisa Sakai, founder of One Vision Retirement, if you want to be a millionaire at 50, you “must have a reason.”

In other words, without a clear vision of what you want, why you want it, when you want to get it, and how you’ll feel when you achieve it, you’ll have a hard time continuing to save. There won’t be enough motivation, he said.

cut expenses

Many people hit their peak earning years at age 50 and have the opportunity to take full advantage of those high-earning years by saving and investing aggressively.

Instead of increasing spending as income increases, look for ways to cut spending in areas you don’t see as being able to grow the amount invested, says Ashley Rittershaus, CFP and founder of Curious Crow Financial Planning.

“Depending on your situation, this may include investments in accounts such as employer-sponsored retirement plans, traditional or Roth IRAs, HSAs and brokerage accounts,” she said. “Don’t try to time the market, just focus on investing consistently every paycheck or every month.”

ChFC Christopher Lazzaro, founder and president of Plan for It Financial, said another important step is to really get your hands on your budget, especially what he calls the “Big 3” — housing, transportation and food.

“Overall, the goal here should be to make a concerted effort to spend less than you earn,” he said. “It sounds intuitive, but it can be very challenging for people who have not yet focused on saving and investing.”

develop new skills

By focusing on high-income skills, you can earn significantly more than you make at your job, allowing you to make up for lost time.

“Traditionally the only way someone has been able to make such a large amount of money is to take a lot of time and a little bit of time with low returns or very high returns,” said Sebastian Jania, owner of Ontario Property Buyers. “High-income skills will allow someone to be able to build a larger nest egg in a shorter period of time.

