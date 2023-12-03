How to become a better negotiator?

Business woman shaking hands with someone and making plans getty

What’s the best way to become a better negotiator? originally appeared Quora: a place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer By Charlene Walters, PhD, business mentor, consultant, corporate trainer and author Quora,

Negotiating is an important skill for both business and personal situations. In today’s world we can’t get away from this as we often find ourselves negotiating many different things, from agreeing on the terms of a business contract to negotiating the price of a car and even That includes something as simple as deciding what to eat for dinner.

As such, it is important that we acquire the necessary skills to negotiate successfully. Here are some of the most important:

Preparation , Never engage in cold conversation. Always do your research and have a plan before the first discussion.

, Never engage in cold conversation. Always do your research and have a plan before the first discussion. Role playing and practicing in advance , This exercise will help you anticipate and respond to potential obstacles and sticking points in a real conversation.

, This exercise will help you anticipate and respond to potential obstacles and sticking points in a real conversation. Adopting the right strategy at the beginning of the conversation. Never throw out the first offer. Wait for the other party to initiate the negotiation process. And, ask for more than you’re willing to settle for so you have some leeway.

Never throw out the first offer. Wait for the other party to initiate the negotiation process. And, ask for more than you’re willing to settle for so you have some leeway. building rapport. Do your best to be charming and establish a good working relationship with the other party (if you don’t already have one).

Do your best to be charming and establish a good working relationship with the other party (if you don’t already have one). Looking for win-win results. The end result of any successful negotiation is something that both parties feel good about.

The end result of any successful negotiation is something that both parties feel good about. Understand where you are ready to accept and where you are not. Knowing these parameters in advance can help you understand the details better in your favor.

Knowing these parameters in advance can help you understand the details better in your favor. practice active listening , Conversation is often more about listening than talking. Take advantage of active listening to get to the bottom of what the other party wants and what they could care less about.

, Conversation is often more about listening than talking. Take advantage of active listening to get to the bottom of what the other party wants and what they could care less about. stay focused and calm , It is not appropriate to become emotional during a conversation. You will have to remain focused to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

, It is not appropriate to become emotional during a conversation. You will have to remain focused to reach a mutually beneficial agreement. Willingness to walk away if the deal doesn’t go well. Don’t be afraid to walk away if the deal doesn’t work out for you. There will be better talks going forward. If the offer is not right then be patient, something better will come.

