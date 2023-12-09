How to Beat High Interest Rates by Borrowing from Grandma's Bank

With affluent Baby Boomers having lots of cash, inter-family loans can be beneficial as long as you pay attention to tax rules and paperwork.

By Kelly Phillips Erb, Forbes Staff

Isince The Federal Reserve began fighting inflation by raising interest rates, with the banks’ key rate, on which so much of adjustable and short-term loan pricing depends, rising from 3.5% in March 2022 to 8.5% now. This has pushed unsecured personal loans above 12% and average credit card interest above 21%. Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates are flirting with 8%, down from 3% in 2021. These unpleasant numbers, combined with the favorable tax rules governing inter-family loans, make borrowing from the Bank of Grandma a sensible choice for many affluent families. , especially when the older generation is sitting on a pile of cash.

Besides creating a healthy family dynamic, the keys to making these loans work are planning, paperwork and, most importantly, that Grandma charges the current “Applicable Federal Rate” (AFR) – the minimum fixed interest that a private lender can charge. Should be applied. New loan to avoid unwanted tax implications. In December, the AFR for loans with a tenure of three years or less was 5.26% per annum; 4.82% for medium-term loans up to nine years; and 5.03% for longer-term loans such as 15- and 30-year mortgages. They represent “a really excellent alternative to prime rates,” says Laura Mandel, chief fiduciary officer of Northern Trust Co. in Chicago.

What happens if you don’t charge the minimum AFR? The IRS may argue that you are giving a hidden gift to the borrower. really, you It is possible You might want to use a loan to transfer money over time through loan forgiveness, but you don’t want to do it inadvertently.

In August, Justin Miller, national director of wealth planning at Evercore, a large New York City investment banking firm, helped a retired couple get a $2 million interest-only mortgage for their 30-year-old son and daughter-in-law for a purchase. A home in San Francisco – conveniently located to see his two grandchildren. He hired a lawyer to draft the proper loan documents in which the mortgage was recorded against the property. The young couple can deduct interest paid on the first $750,000 of borrowing, as if they had used a traditional bank. All interest paid is taxable to retirees and they get returns equivalent to what they would get in a money market fund. “The kids now live in a beautiful $2 million home, and any appreciation will be outside the parents’ estate,” says Miller.

Meanwhile, retirees who are cash-rich after the recent sale of a business and receipt of an inheritance are also making use of their annual gift exclusion – the amount that anyone can give to someone else each year without any gift tax consequences. Have – to help the young family. (For 2024, the exclusion is $18,000, or $36,000 if you split the gift with your spouse.)

Why not just make a larger gift now so the couple can purchase a home with a smaller commercial mortgage? Retirees who are still 60 and committed to charitable giving are not yet ready to make any large wealth transfers. And, says Miller, it is this: God forbid, if the young couple’s marriage does not work out, any gift invested in their jointly owned home will be community property in California, divided equally between them. Will go. As with the loan, if divorce or other circumstances mean the home must be sold, retirees get their $2 million back before the sale proceeds.

Thanks to the changes that have taken place in the last one and a half years, investors can get equity-like returns by investing in credit. Higher than expected pretax yields from a non-investment-grade debt approach or historical returns from equities.

Taking collateral and registering a security interest is required for mortgages, but it’s also helpful for smaller loans, says David Oh, head of tax and estate planning at Mountain View, Calif.-based fintech Arta Finance, which provides minimum liquidity to accredited investors. Provides. Net worth of $1 million. Even small loans should be documented with a signed promissory note that at least mentions the interest rate, repayment terms, and what will happen in the event of default. This should avoid both the IRS and misunderstandings. (You can complete a promissory note for a small loan using a form on the Web, but seek the help of a lawyer for an amount you are not willing to lose.) Some families avoid awkward personal financial exchanges. To avoid this, professionals also use loan servicing firms. ,

As for turning a loan into a gift, the annual gift exclusion can be used to forgive both the interest and principal over time. Indrika Arnold, a senior wealth advisor at Colony Group in Concord, New Hampshire, encourages some clients to forgive large debts as a way to use their lifetime exemption from gift and estate taxes – per person. $13.6 million or $27.2 million per married. Added in 2024—before it drops in a few years. Unless Congress decides otherwise, that will be cut in half in 2026, but gifts that have already been given will be protected.

The biggest mistake people make is that they sell when the market is going down and they buy when the market is going up. Defying conventional wisdom makes great investors. You have to go against the grain.

The debt can also be forgiven after death, usually by a provision in the will, but keep in mind that the debt that remains outstanding at the lender’s death is considered an asset that adds to the value of the estate, says Jim Birtles, an estate attorney. cautions and managing director of AlTi Tiedemann Global in Palm Beach, Florida. If the plan is to forgive the debt entirely, the lender should consider including similar conditions in the will – i.e., if a child’s note is forgiven, to ensure that the assets remain, Other children are paid. Evenly distributed (assuming that’s the goal). This strategy can backfire if you’re not careful, because pre-planning for forgiveness may signal to the IRS that you never intended to treat it as a legitimate loan. The way around this? Just leave enough money to your children to repay the loan.

There are other, more advanced ways to streamline intrafamily loans for money transfer. Birtles says one of the most popular is to combine the debt with an intentionally defective grantor trust, or IDGT. During his or her lifetime, the grantor allows the assets to appreciate in the IDGT for heirs, freezing the value of those assets for estate and gift tax purposes. (Making this intentionally flawed means that any income in the trust will be taxed annually to the grantor, not the trust, with the income tax paid being diverted into an additional gift tax-free transfer.)

This is where loans come in. Instead of funding the IDGT with a gift, the grantor can make a loan to the trust, which is then used to make investments that will (ideally) appreciate and throw away income, which can be used to repay. Note is made. Birtles says the key point is that the return on investment must be greater than the interest rate. This way, the transfer to the trust will be tax-free. Finally, the grantor’s taxable estate is lower than it would have been without the IDGT and the loan, making it a win-win for the family.

