How to Avoid the Social Security Tax Torpedo SmartAsset

While retirees may be disappointed to learn that taxes don’t end when they leave the workforce, there is an invisible threat lurking behind the American tax code. The Social Security tax torpedo is as devastating as it sounds, blowing up the budgets of retirees anxiously awaiting their first Social Security check. Having a clear understanding of your Social Security taxes can help you avoid this torpedo in retirement. Here’s what you need to know.

What is the Social Security tax torpedo?

The Social Security tax torpedo is an increase in taxes that retirees may experience after receiving Social Security income. Typically, 50% to 85% of your Social Security check may be taxable, depending on your income level and life circumstances. Additionally, your Social Security income may increase your marginal tax rate, meaning the top portion of your income enters the next tax bracket. As a result, unsuspecting retirees may pay heavier taxes than anticipated, and their Social Security benefits provide less of a financial boost than expected.

Tax Torpedo Implications

The government bases your taxes in retirement on your modified adjusted gross income plus any nontaxable interest (usually from municipal bonds) and half of your Social Security benefits. The resulting amount is called your ‘combined income’, which is taxed differently depending on the amount and the status of the filer.

For example, single filers with combined income of $25,000 to $34,000 pay taxes on 50% of their benefits. Income above this amount is taxed at 85% of profits. Similarly, married people with combined income between $32,000 and $44,000 must pay taxes on 50% of their benefits. Any amount above this is taxed at 85% of the profit.

Remember, the tax torpedo doesn’t mean you’ll lose 85% of your Social Security income taxes. Instead, you’ll pay your regular income tax rate at 85 cents of every dollar you receive from Social Security. Additionally, because of how tax brackets work, your income tax rate is not the same on all of your income. The US tax code imposes a progressive tax on your income, the higher it is.

For example, let’s say you’re a single filer with total taxable income of $50,000 in 2023 (you’re placed in the 22% tax rate for income above $44,725). Your combined income is $35,000, and you receive $15,000 in Social Security benefits. You exceed the combined income limit of $34,000, which means you’ll pay taxes on 85% of your Social Security benefits.

This situation means applying your top marginal tax rate (22%) to 85% of your Social Security benefits ($12,750). So, your tax burden from Social Security is $2,805 of expenses. If your combined income was $34,000 or less, only half of your Social Security will be taxable, that is, the $1,650 expense.

How to Avoid the Social Security Tax Torpedo

For Uncle Sam, losing his hard-earned Social Security benefits is not a foregone conclusion. Here’s how to avoid the Social Security tax torpedo while maximizing your financial well-being and quality of life:

Use a Roth IRA

Roth IRAs are retirement accounts where contributions are made with after-tax dollars, meaning you don’t get a tax deduction when you contribute. However, distributions during retirement are tax-free. As a result, your Roth IRA earnings don’t count toward your taxable income, making it less likely that you’ll exceed the threshold that determines whether 50% or 85% of your Social Security benefits will be taxed. Or not.

live in a tax-friendly state

Thirteen states tax your Social Security checks, which increases the federal tax burden. As a result, you can save on taxes by avoiding residence in the following states:

colorado

connecticut

kansas

minnesota

missouri

Montana

nebraska

new Mexico

North Dakota

Rhode Island

utah

Vermont

Washington

Donate your IRA earnings to charity

Qualified charitable distributions (QCDs) allow you to donate money from your traditional IRA directly to charity. The government does not count the first $100,000 of donations as taxable income. Although doing so will not have a direct impact on your Social Security taxes, it will reduce your overall taxable income, potentially reducing the portion of your Social Security benefits subject to taxation. Remember, this benefit is only for traditional IRAs.

Buy a Qualified Longevity Annuity Contract (QLAC)

QLAC is a special annuity that provides a guaranteed income stream later in life. You can transfer $130,000 from a traditional IRA or 401(k) to a newly opened QLAC, reducing the required minimum distributions (RMDs) taken from your retirement account. This way, distributions from your 401(k) or IRA won’t increase your annual income as much, reducing Social Security taxes.

The RMD age of your QLAC is delayed compared to traditional retirement accounts. While the government requires RMDs from a 401(k) or IRA at age 73, you can delay distributions from your QLAC until age 85. Remember, you must pay taxes on QLAC distributions in the year you receive them.

Compare your income level to tax bracket

Understanding the income limits for different tax ranges can help you plan withdrawals from retirement accounts. By living in a lower tax bracket, you can reduce the portion of your Social Security benefits that is subject to taxation.

Deferred Social Security

Taxes on Social Security income may not apply until you receive your benefits. Therefore, delaying Social Security until age 60 can help you avoid additional taxation. If you can work or live on other income until age 70, you’ll get two benefits: First, you’ll maximize your Social Security payment amount. Second, you’ll avoid paying taxes on Social Security. Plus, if you stick with a traditional IRA or 401(k) during that time, you’ll reduce your RMDs, giving you more control over your income level in your 70s.

ground level

Understanding and proactively addressing the possibility of a Social Security tax torpedo can increase your net income during retirement. By using tools like Roth IRAs, charitable donations, and QLACs, you can create a more tax-efficient retirement.

Additionally, taking into account how your income level relates to tax brackets and considering delaying Social Security may provide more opportunities to optimize your financial well-being and quality of life in retirement. Consulting a financial advisor can be helpful in tailoring these strategies to your specific circumstances, helping you maximize your hard-earned retirement benefits.

Tips to Avoid the Social Security Tax Torpedo

Planning during your working years makes a tax-efficient retirement more possible. However, if you’re already retired, you can still reduce your taxes and set yourself up for a brighter financial future.

