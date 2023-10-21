How to Avoid the Pump Switching Scam at the Gas Station

Last month, the police department of Lower Marion, Pennsylvania, located just north of Philadelphia, issued a warning to residents about a new scam. But unlike scams that happen online, this scam happens in real time and in person: specifically, at the gas station. Here’s what to know about so-called “pump switching” and how to avoid it.

What is ‘pump switching’?

In the early days of automobile travel – as well as in present-day New Jersey – gas station employees, known as “attendants”, pumped gas for customers. While some gas stations still offer full-service filling, pumping your own is now the norm.

For this reason, if someone comes up to you at a gas station and offers to do it for you, it can be unsettling — especially since, according to the Lower Marion Police Department, pump switching suspects are “often very aggressive. and directly refuse attempts by the victim to refuse assistance.”

Police reports indicate that the scam generally occurs in one of two ways:

1. A customer uses his credit card to make a payment at the pump. The scammer offers – or aggressively insists – to pump their gas for them or return the nozzle to the pump when finished. Instead of putting the nozzle back on, they use it to refill their vehicle with gas on someone else’s dime.

2. It starts the same as the first scenario, except that the scammer does not replace the nozzle after refueling his vehicle. Instead, they keep it active, and offer to pump gas for other customers, and request that they pay for their fuel in cash. The scammer pockets all the money and the original customer pays it all.

How to Avoid Pump Switching Scams?

It’s unclear how common pump switching scams really are outside of Pennsylvania, but it can’t hurt to have it on your radar. Luckily, avoiding scams is pretty straightforward.

First of all, unless you’re knowingly going to a full-service station, or are getting gas in New Jersey, don’t let random strangers pump your gas. Always return the nozzle to the pump itself to finish the transaction, and wait for the screen to ask if you want a receipt.

The police actually recommend getting a receipt as confirmation that the transaction was completed, but if you know you’re not going to do that, at least have a welcome screen with instructions for new customers. Wait for the message to come back.

According to Date, if you or someone you know experiences this type of fraud at the pump, here’s what to do. Sergeant Michael Keenan of the Lower Marion Police Department: “Move to a safe distance. If you are at or near a gas station, call 911. Wait for someone to get there, tell who lifted your gas handle or who you think is cheating on you.

Source: lifehacker.com