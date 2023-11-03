How to avoid the high mortgage rate trap when buying a home

Your mortgage’s interest rate is one of the “make or break” numbers that determines whether you’ll be a happy homeowner or ready to move into renting.

If the only mortgages you can currently secure have skyrocketing rates, don’t despair – you have some solutions that can help you get a rate that’s better for your long-term financial health. cool Beans. CNBC Select has listed some tips below that can help you close your home deal without falling short.

What will we cover

make a large advance payment

Of course, paying more upfront may mean you have to spend extra time accumulating the cash advance. But a larger down payment often means smaller monthly mortgage payments assuming the same loan term.

This small monthly payment can help stretch your budget a little further and give you extra flexibility for other living and household expenses.

Saving a large down payment isn’t easy, but putting extra cash (bonuses from work, tax refunds, etc.) toward your down payment savings can help you make progress faster. It can also be helpful to place your savings in a high-yield savings account, such as UFB High Yield Savings or Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings, so you can earn more for your balance.

Sure, you won’t be earning hundreds of dollars in interest, but even a few extra dollars each month can make a difference.

ufb high yield savings

UFB High Yield Savings is offered by Exos Bank, Member FDIC.







No maximum number of transactions; Maximum transfer amounts may apply



Overdraft fees may be charged according to the terms, but no specific amount is specified; Overdraft protection service available







Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings

Goldman Sachs Bank USA is a Member FDIC.

Choose an adjustable rate loan

An adjustable rate mortgage is a type of home loan that carries an interest rate that changes over time based on market conditions (usually after a period in which the mortgage rate is fixed). While the Federal Reserve does not set mortgage interest rates, factors such as inflation and monetary policy can still indirectly affect mortgage rates.

In a high-interest rate environment, there will be higher interest rates on adjustable rate mortgages and in a low-interest rate environment, mortgage rates will likely fall. In theory this could be a good strategy to avoid locking yourself into a higher mortgage rate (without refinancing), but it comes with its fair share of uncertainty and risk. No one can predict how rates will rise and fall in the future, so if rates continue to rise or remain stable at a higher level than they are now, chances are you may have to pay more in interest.

Nevertheless, adjustable rate mortgages actually become more popular for financing home purchases as interest rates rise. Just be sure that your budget can withstand the blow if rates don’t fall in the future.

There are many lenders that offer adjustable rate loans. For example, Chase Bank has both fixed rate and adjustable rate mortgages, in addition to many other types of home loans. Ally Bank is another solid option for adjustable rate mortgages, especially since this lender doesn’t charge certain lender fees (like origination fees).

Chase Bank

Apply online for personalized rates; Includes fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages

Conventional Loans, FHA Loans, VA Loans, DreamMaker℠ Loans and Jumbo Loans





3% moving forward with a DreamMaker℠ loan

sister house

Apply online for personalized rates; Includes fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages

Conventional Loan, HomeReady Loan and Jumbo Loan





3% on moving forward with HomeReady Loan

Again, we cannot stress enough that you understand the inherent risks of an adjustable rate mortgage because the wrong move could cost you thousands.

Consider Buying Mortgage Points

Purchasing mortgage points (also known as discount points) from your lender is another way to lower your mortgage interest rate by making payments in advance. Buying mortgage points permanently lowers your mortgage rate and each point typically costs 1% of the loan amount. This resulted in a rate reduction of 0.25%. Of course, costs can always vary depending on your lender.

So on a $500,000 loan, you would pay an additional $5,000 for a mortgage point. A 0.25% rate reduction may not seem like a lot, but these savings add up over time. Plus, the rate reduction may help you spend a little less on housing costs each month.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter!

Money matters – so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything you need to maximize your money, straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Refinancing when rates are low

Refinancing is a popular way to lower your monthly payments and save cash over time. When you refinance, you’re basically taking out a new home loan, often (but not always) for the remaining balance on your home.

Ideally, your brand new loan should come with better terms (after all, that’s the point of refinancing). So if your original mortgage had a high interest rate that was unaffordable, the goal of refinancing should be to secure a lower interest rate. However, to ensure you can get the best possible rate, your credit score must be in good condition.

Rocket Mortgage offers an Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan (IRRRL) loan that eligible borrowers can apply for if they want to lower their interest rate and potentially save on their monthly payments. Better.com also offers home loan refinancing, but a big attraction is that this lender will not charge you a prepayment penalty if you pay off the loan prematurely.

rocket mortgage refinance

Apply online for personalized rates

Conventional Loans, FHA Loans, VA Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loans (IRRRL) and Jumbo Loans





580 if opting for FHA loan refinance or VA IRRRL; Rs 620 for conventional loan refinance

Better.com Mortgage Refinancing

Apply online for personalized rates

Conventional Loan, FHA Loan and Jumbo Loan







ground level

Higher interest rates can make getting a mortgage feel even more expensive but the good news is that you don’t have to be locked into that high rate forever. Buying mortgage points, refinancing and even making larger down payments are strong options for dealing with the high mortgage rate environment, but always be sure to assess your personal situation before making a decision.

Why Trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions about their money. Every mortgage review and guide is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors, While CNBC Select earns commissions from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all of our content without input from our own business team or any external third parties, and we are proud of our journalistic standards and ethics.

Watch CNBC Select’s in-depth coverage Credit Card, banking And Wealthand follow us TIC Toc, Facebook, Instagram And Twitter To stay updated.

Editorial Note: The opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are solely those of the Select editorial staff, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Source: www.cnbc.com