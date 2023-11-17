How to Avoid Probate in Washington State SmartAsset

Probate is a legal process that validates a deceased person’s will. It creates an inventory of assets, settles debts and distributes assets under court supervision. Understanding how this process works in Washington State can help you deal with potential challenges that can be time-consuming, stressful, and expensive. Fortunately, you can use a variety of strategies to transfer assets to your beneficiaries in a streamlined and private manner. Here’s what you need to know to avoid probate in Washington.

What is probate?

Probate is the legal process through which an executor disposes and distributes a deceased person’s assets under the supervision of a local court. The purpose of probate is to ensure that the deceased person’s assets are distributed according to their will (if there is one) or according to state law if there is no will.

Here is a general overview of the probate process broken down into six general steps:

Filing a petition. The process usually begins with the executor filing a petition with the probate court. This petition is usually presented by the person named as executor in the will of the deceased or, in the absence of a will, by a close relative. The petition provides information about the deceased person, their estate, and their heirs or beneficiaries.

Notification of heirs and creditors. Next, the probate court notifies all interested parties, including heirs, beneficiaries, and creditors. The notification allows them to contest the will or make a claim against the estate.

Inventory and evaluation. The executor (or personal representative) is responsible for preparing an inventory of the deceased person's assets, including their real estate, bank accounts, investments, personal belongings, and other valuables. In some cases, the executor will hire an independent appraiser to determine the value of certain assets.

Paying off debts and taxes. The property is responsible for paying off any outstanding debts, including mortgages, loans and other liens. Additionally, any applicable property taxes must be settled. This may involve selling the property if there is not enough cash to cover these expenses.

Distribution of property. After debts, taxes, and administrative expenses are paid, the remaining property is distributed to heirs or beneficiaries as specified in the will, or according to state law in the absence of a will. The probate judge oversees this distribution to make sure it is done correctly.

Final accounting and closing of the property. The executor provides final accounts to the court, detailing all financial transactions relating to the estate. Once the court approves the accounting and is satisfied that the executor has handled all matters properly, it will issue an order closing the estate.

Why should you avoid probate?

Here are five common reasons why you might want to avoid probate:

reduce costs. Probate proceedings often involve legal fees, which can be substantial, especially if the estate is complex or disputed. The estate's assets pay these fees, reducing the amount that is ultimately distributed to heirs or beneficiaries. For example, there are fees for filing documents with the court, obtaining a professional appraisal of the estate, attorney's fees, and executor payments.

Speed ​​up asset distribution. Probate in Washington can be exhausting and expensive as it usually takes at least six months to resolve. During this time, beneficiaries may face financial difficulties, especially if they depended on the deceased for support. On the other hand, assets moving out of probate (such as through a trust or joint ownership) can be distributed more quickly, giving beneficiaries immediate access to needed resources.

Resolve disputes. Probate proceedings can sometimes lead to disputes between heirs or beneficiaries regarding the validity of a will or who should receive what property. When a will is subject to probate, interested parties may challenge it, leading to costly legal battles that may delay the distribution of assets.

Keep matters private. Probate proceedings become part of the public record in Washington State. Therefore, anyone can access and review documents filed in probate court, which include details about the deceased person's assets, debts, and beneficiaries. Avoiding probate allows for a more discreet distribution of assets, as the details of trusts, life insurance policies and bank account transfers are not available to the public.

Control property distribution. Careful estate planning can ensure that your legacy aligns with your values ​​and priorities. This allows you to make intentional choices about how your assets will benefit your loved ones, organizations, and causes that matter to you after you are gone. With probate, on the other hand, your will will become subject to the interpretation of the judges, executors, and attorneys involved in your case. These parties may subvert your original intentions, especially if disputes develop.

How to Avoid Probate in Washington State

Here are six common estate planning techniques that may allow you to avoid probate in Washington:

revocable living trust. A revocable living trust is a legal instrument that can hold your assets while keeping you in control of your assets. As long as you are alive, you are the trustee and have the power to decide how your property is used. Trusts are not subject to probate. Instead, when you first create the trust you also appoint a successor trustee. When you die, this person takes over and distributes your assets according to your wishes. Additionally, you can modify the terms of the lifetime trust to adjust for life changes (such as divorce, new marriage, or additional grandchildren).

low property values. In Washington estates are exempt from probate if they are worth $100,000 or less. As a result, leaving an estate under the value limit means it will not go through probate. You can reduce the value of your estate by gifting money to your beneficiaries while you are alive. Specifically, you can give $17,000 to as many beneficiaries as you want in 2023 without incurring additional taxes. So, if you have ten beneficiaries, you can give a total of $170,000 ($17,000 to each beneficiary) to reduce your estate.

joint ownership. Washington law allows two or more people to own specific types of property together, such as real estate, bank accounts, and vehicles. Joint ownership gives the other owner(s) the right of survivorship if one party dies. Therefore, a single parent living with their adult child can pass their home to them on death through joint ownership.

community property agreement. A community property agreement means that when a person dies, their property passes to another person. Community property can apply to real estate, earnings, pensions, insurance policies and investments. This tool is not available for unmarried couples. Additionally, community property agreements override other aspects of estate planning, which can complicate matters involving multiple beneficiaries.

Transfer on Death (TOD) Deeds. A transfer on death or TOD deed allows you to designate a beneficiary who will inherit your real estate upon death. The estate does not go through probate; It is automatically transferred to the named beneficiary. How the ownership of a piece of real estate changes when the current owner dies. This way, you can ensure that the intended beneficiary receives the assets after you are gone.

accounts with beneficiaries. Some accounts have beneficiary designations and do not require probate for distributions. For example, 401(k)s and life insurance policies list beneficiaries who will receive the funds in your account/policy when you pass away.

ground level

Avoiding probate can help you reduce costs and speed up asset distribution. Additionally, it can keep details about the property private. Ultimately, careful estate planning can help you maintain greater control over the distribution of your assets and ensure that your legacy aligns with your values ​​and priorities.

Tips for Avoiding Probate in Washington State

While similarities exist between states, your location determines how specific laws affect your estate planning. Being well-versed in Washington inheritance laws can help ensure that the maximum amount goes to your beneficiaries without wasting time.

Photo credits: ©iStock.com/SDI Productions, ©iStock.com/Jacob Wackerhausen, ©iStock.com/skynesher

