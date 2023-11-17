How to Avoid Probate in Illinois SmartAsset

Losing a family member is a deeply personal and challenging experience. And the probate process can create even more emotional turmoil, not to mention additional financial costs. Understanding how probate works in Illinois and the potential challenges that may arise is important for individuals who want to create a straightforward estate plan for their families. Fortunately, Illinois residents can utilize a variety of tools and legal instruments to ensure an orderly, private transfer of assets. Here’s what to know and how to avoid probate in Illinois.

What is probate?

Probate is the legal process that finalizes a deceased person’s financial obligations and allocates their property. If a person dies without a will, local courts oversee the process by probating the decedent’s will or following the state’s inheritance laws.

In cases where a will exists, the named executor begins the process by submitting a request to the local probate court. A judge then reviews the petition for approval and issues either “letters of testament” (in the presence of a will) or “letters of administration” (in the absence of a will). This document provides the person named as executor of the will the ability to carry out the terms of the will.

Next, the executor notifies all known heirs and other interested parties of the person’s death. In addition, the executor publishes a statement informing potential creditors that they have a specific deadline (usually a few months) to submit claims against the estate.

The executor then takes inventory of the deceased person’s assets, which may include real estate, bank accounts, investments, and personal belongings. The estate’s assets are first used to settle outstanding debts and taxes. The remaining amount then goes to the heirs identified by the will.

Remember, in Illinois assets can be exempted from probate if they are below the value limit of the state’s small estate affidavit section. Specifically, estates valued at $100,000 or less are not subject to probate. Additionally, these small estates must not include any real estate (or property transferred upon the decedent’s death through a transfer on death document).

Why should you avoid probate?

Avoiding probate is beneficial to heirs and beneficiaries because doing so results in a smoother and more efficient transfer of property. Here are seven common reasons to create an estate plan that bypasses probate:

time saving

Probate can be a lengthy process. While straightforward cases may take less than a month, complex estates with parties contesting clauses of the will may take years. On the other hand, distributing assets privately can help beneficiaries access their inheritance more quickly.

save money

There are various fees involved in probate, such as court costs, attorney fees and executor commissions. Specifically, in Illinois the cost of probate can be up to 10% of the value of the estate. Avoiding probate can help reduce or eliminate these expenses, leaving more of the estate’s value intact for heirs. Rather than various costs depleting the estate’s assets, the one-time cost of arranging a trust can prevent surprise expenses in the future.

maintain confidentiality

Probate proceedings become part of the public record. As a result, anyone can access information about an estate, including assets, debts, and beneficiaries. Transferring assets through a trust or with a beneficiary designation (for example, through a life insurance policy) keeps these details private.

reduce stress

Probate can be emotionally difficult for the family of the deceased, as it involves legal complexities and administrative tasks at a time of grief and loss. Avoiding probate can reduce some of the emotional hardship by streamlining the process of estate distribution.

instant property transfer

Probate may delay the distribution of assets to beneficiaries. This situation may increase challenges for beneficiaries in financial distress. Bypassing probate expedites the transfer of resources and ensures the well-being of the deceased’s family.

prevent disputes

Beneficiaries and interested parties have a legal right to dispute the deceased’s will if they find it unsatisfactory. These scenarios delay the probate process, leading to increased stress, financial erosion of the estate and increased periods without asset distribution. Fortunately, trusts and other financial devices eliminate the public aspect of asset transfers, discouraging disputes.

control asset distribution

While people usually have specific preferences for the distribution of property, they may not explicitly state or explain these preferences in their will. This situation is more common for people who do not update their will to adjust to new life circumstances (such as divorce or the birth of a new grandchild). Additionally, in cases of unexpected deaths, they may not have a will at all. If a person dies without a will (called “dying intestate”), the probate court will follow default state laws to determine estate distribution. However, if a person has a well-structured estate plan, these distribution decisions are not left to the discretion of the probate judge. Instead, estate planning clearly outlines the person’s wishes, ensuring that they are carried out as desired.

How to Avoid Probate in Illinois

Fortunately, your estate planning can help you bypass probate in Illinois with these four common tools:

Living Trust

A living trust is a legal document that allows you to transfer your property to a trust during your lifetime. With a revocable living trust, you can act as trustee and maintain control over the assets during your lifetime. On the other hand, an irrevocable trust places control of your property in the hands of a trustee while you are alive, and you cannot change the terms once it is created. In any case, the assets held in the trust are not subject to probate. Instead, when you die, the successor trustee you name in the trust takes over and distributes your assets.

beneficiary designation

Some assets, such as life insurance policies, retirement accounts (like IRAs and 401(k)s), and some bank accounts, allow you to designate beneficiaries. These beneficiaries receive the money directly from your account upon your death. This process bypasses probate, because the assets are distributed according to the beneficiary designations you specify.

joint tenancy

Illinois allows joint tenancy with right of survivorship for two parties who own property equally. This facility is available to married couples and two persons living together. When one person dies, the other person takes full ownership without probate interference. Like revocable living trusts, joint tenancy documents can be updated over time to take into account changing circumstances.

Transfer on Death (TOD) Act

A TOD deed is a legal document that outlines how the ownership of a piece of real estate will change if the current owner dies. This way, you can ensure that the intended beneficiary receives the assets after you are gone.

ground level

Probate in Illinois can be time-consuming, expensive, and emotionally draining for the family of the deceased. By employing a variety of tools and strategies such as living trusts, beneficiary designations, joint tenancy and transfer deeds upon death, Illinois residents can ensure that their beneficiaries receive the money due them with minimal cost and stress. Creating a well-structured estate plan empowers you to maintain control over asset distribution even in unexpected circumstances.

