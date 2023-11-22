How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Social Security Income Bank rate

Yes, it is possible to avoid paying taxes on your Social Security income, but it requires some precautions. Although avoiding taxes on your monthly benefit checks may seem like a good thing, retirees and other beneficiaries may want to think twice before attempting to do so.

Here’s what experts say about how you can avoid taxes on Social Security, why you might not want to do so, and what taxes you might have to pay on your monthly benefit checks.

How much of your Social Security is taxable?

It’s possible — and completely legal — to avoid paying taxes on your Social Security checks.

But here’s the caveat: To receive tax-free Social Security, your annual combined, or provisional, income must be within certain limits:

$25,000, if you’re filing as an individual

$32,000, if you’re married and filing jointly

For those married filing separately, the Social Security Administration simply says “You’ll likely pay taxes on your benefits.”

Your combined income consists of three parts:

Your adjusted gross income, which does not include Social Security income

tax free interest

50 percent of your Social Security income

Add up those amounts, and if you’re under the limits of your filing status, you won’t pay federal taxes on your gains.

However, even if you’re above this limit, you won’t have to pay tax on your entire gain. You may pay tax on only 50 percent of your profits or up to 85 percent of them, depending on your combined income.

For individual filers: If you have combined income between $25,000 and $34,000, up to 50 percent of your gain is taxable. If you have combined income above $34,000, up to 85 percent of your gains are taxable.

For married filing jointly: If you have combined income between $32,000 and $44,000, up to 50 percent of your gains are taxable. If you have combined income above $44,000, up to 85 percent of your gains are taxable.



At the end of each year the Social Security Administration will send you a benefit statement showing what you received during the year. You can use this to find out how much of your profit is taxable and what you may need to do to reduce your taxable income in the coming year. Here’s how your Social Security benefits are calculated.

Of course, with Social Security benefits rising 8.7 percent in 2023 and 3.2 percent in 2024, while the tax-exempt limits remain the same, it’s even harder to avoid paying taxes on your benefit checks.

How to Reduce Taxes on Your Social Security

If your Social Security benefit is relatively fixed, even with annual increases, you really have only two ways left to get into that tax-free zone: reducing tax-free interest or reducing adjusted gross income. Of course, the availability of these options depends on each person’s financial situation. For some, they may have more tax-free interest that can be reduced while others have less, leaving them with an option to reduce their adjusted gross income.

“So, the secret to keeping provisional income from being taxed on Social Security is to reduce your adjusted gross income,” says Kelly Crane, senior vice president and financial advisor at Wealth Enhancement Group in St. Helena, California.

Here are some ways to reduce your adjusted gross income to get into the tax-free zone:

1. Transfer Income-Producing Assets to an IRA

Most retirees want to take money out of their IRA rather than put it in, but one way to reduce their income is to put income-producing assets into their IRA, where the interest or dividends won’t immediately count as income.

This strategy doesn’t necessarily mean that you put new money into the IRA — which may not be possible if you’re not working — but rather sell income-producing assets in taxable accounts and move them into the IRA before taxes. Buy from a shelter with convenience. Plus you may be able to move assets like growth stocks into taxable accounts, where gains won’t be taxed until the assets are sold.

For example, if you have bonds in a taxable account and growth stocks in an IRA, you can sell them and then buy bonds in the IRA and stocks in a taxable account. You’ll reduce your taxable income without reducing your total income.

That said, if you make the switch, you’ll want to make sure you’re not incurring any unnecessary capital gains taxes on your taxable account, defeating the purpose of the switch.

2. Reduce business income

If you’re receiving partnership income or other business income, see if you can deduct it.

“Reduce any K-1 or pass-through income from a business by increasing business deductions or expenses,” says Crane.

This strategy may not be possible every year, but you may also consider spreading your deductions and expenses over different years, so that your Social Security income is taxable every other year. Consult a tax professional to make sure you are following tax laws.

3. Minimize withdrawals from your retirement plans

The money you withdraw from your traditional IRA or traditional 401(k) will count as income in the year you withdraw it and will increase your adjusted gross income. If you can reduce those withdrawals, or not take that money out at all, that will help you get closer to the tax-free limit. Of course, this may not be possible if you are forced to take required minimum distributions (RMDs) that push you over the edge.

If you’re not forced to take RMDs in a given year, consider taking the money from your Roth IRA or Roth 401(k) instead and avoid generating taxable income.

4. Donate your required minimum distribution

If you can’t avoid taking your RMDs from a traditional IRA, consider donating it to charity to get into the tax-free zone. You can deduct the amount from a donation from your adjusted gross income. But to qualify, you must qualify for the qualified charitable distribution rules, including being over age 70 ½, and paying distributions from an IRA directly to charity. The amount donated cannot exceed $100,000 per year.

This is a strategy Crane suggests, although he acknowledges that some people will have very high incomes and not be able to reduce their adjusted gross income.

5. Make sure you are taking maximum capital losses

If you have invested in stocks or bonds and made a loss on paper, you will want to sell and realize that loss so that you can claim it as a tax deduction. This process is called tax-loss harvesting, and it can take a big bite out of your income.

The tax code allows you to write off up to $3,000 in investment losses each year. The write-off first reduces any other capital gains you made during the year. For example, if you had a $3,000 gain on one property but a $6,000 loss on another, you can claim a deduction for the entire $3,000 net loss.

Any net loss in excess of $3,000 must be carried forward to future years, at which point it can be carried forward. And even if you can’t realize the full value of that net loss, it may still make sense to realize some of the loss, especially if it pushes your Social Security benefits into tax-free territory.

Tax-loss harvesting only works in taxable accounts, not special tax-advantaged accounts like an IRA or 401(k).

Other things to keep in mind

While everyone loves to minimize their taxes, especially those you can avoid without much effort, it is important that you keep things in perspective.

“Tax strategy should be part of your overall financial plan,” says Crane. “Don’t let tax strategy become the tail of the dog.”

In other words, take financial steps that maximize your after-tax income, but don’t make minimizing taxes your only goal. After all, people who earn no income also pay no taxes but earning no income is not a wise financial path. For example, it may be better to find ways to maximize your Social Security benefits rather than minimize your taxes.

And it may be financially smart to avoid some of the biggest Social Security mistakes in the first place.

Don’t forget that these rules apply to reducing your taxes at the federal level, but your state may tax your Social Security benefits. Laws vary by state, so it’s important to check how your state treats Social Security.

“There’s really no trick, you just have to be careful with your interest and dividends,” says Paul Miller, CPA, of Miller & Company in the New York City area.

ground level

While the idea of ​​tax-free Social Security is good — and many people avoid federal taxes on their benefit checks — its cost is relatively low for incomes under the threshold.

If you can make some sensible changes to the way you receive income, it may be worthwhile to aim for tax-free Social Security. But for many others, this will require massive changes to their lifestyle or otherwise be simply impossible given their income and assets.

Source: www.bankrate.com