How to Avoid Becoming the Leadership Grinch During the Holiday Season

For most people, the holiday season is a much-anticipated time of year marked by celebration and reflection. It is an opportunity to freshen up and spend quality time with loved ones before the New Year. However, for some leaders, this festive period may inadvertently turn into a season of increased stress as they grapple with year-end deadlines and planning. As a result, it becomes easy for leaders to turn into the proverbial “Grinch,” neglecting the importance of taking a step back for the sake of their teams. Final result? Tired teams, low productivity, and limited innovation even after the holiday season is over.

If you feel like you’re turning into that leader, here are five tips to help maintain enthusiasm within your team. These tips will pave the way for a more innovative and energetic workforce in the long run.

Show genuine gratitude and appreciation

As a leader, it’s important to truly acknowledge the hard work and dedication of your team members. Take time to personally thank each member for their contributions and highlight their accomplishments during this holiday season. This simple act of recognition can go a long way in fostering innovation and fostering an engaging work culture. In fact, a study conducted by the American Psychological Association showed that 93% of employees expressed a feeling of being valued and affirmed their motivation to perform to their maximum potential in the workplace.

Be flexible and understanding

The holiday season means different things to different people. Some may have family obligations, while others may want to take time off for personal reasons. According to one survey, nine out of 10 U.S. adults say that worries like financial issues or missing loved ones cause more stress during the holidays than at other times of the year. As a leader, it’s essential to be understanding and flexible when it comes to your team’s vacation plans. Give them the space they need to recharge, even if that means adjusting schedules, delegating tasks, or taking some time off. Remember, a happy and well-rested team is more likely to be innovative and productive in the long run.

Set realistic expectations about workload

Although it’s essential to maintain productivity during the holiday season, it’s also important to have realistic expectations for your team. Understand that this is a period of increased responsibilities outside of work, which can potentially lead to a decline in productivity levels. During this time, try not to burden your team with excessive deadlines or unrealistic goals. Instead, focus on prioritizing tasks and creating a manageable workload. This will help reduce pressure and allow your team to produce quality work without sacrificing vacation time with loved ones. Additionally, knowing how to set clear and realistic expectations is a key driver of engagement that can help you drive innovation beyond the holiday season.

Share your vision and goals for the new year

As a leader, your team looks to you for guidance and direction, especially if you’ve had a tough year as an organization. However, most leaders often struggle to effectively communicate their vision of the future. Studies show that only two in 10 employees feel extremely confident in their leaders to manage emerging challenges. During the holiday season, take time to reflect on the past year and share your vision for the year ahead. This will help motivate your team and foster a sense of purpose that goes beyond immediate tasks or deadlines. Sharing an inspiring goal can increase motivation and foster innovation within your team as they work toward achieving that vision. This gives your team something to look forward to when they return.

Give yourself permission to unplug and recharge

Finally, as a leader, it is essential to lead by example. Getting rid of work during the holiday season and giving yourself time to rest and rejuvenate is important for your well-being. It also sets an important example for your team that taking time off to maintain a good balance is acceptable and necessary. Use this time to do something that energizes you, whether it’s spending quality time with loved ones or engaging in a hobby. This will help you return to work with renewed energy and creativity, setting the stage for a more innovative and engaged workforce in the new year.

By avoiding the temptation to be the “Grinch” over the holidays, you will not only enhance the spirit of the season, but also pave the way for a more engaged, productive, and innovative team in the year ahead. Leadership is not just about bringing results, but about taking care of your people and setting an example that promotes a balanced work environment.

