How to Automate Your Document Creation in Microsoft Word with ChatGPT

key takeaways

Automation is essential for productivity and efficiency. By integrating ChatGPT into Microsoft Word, you can enhance your document creation process.

Installing the ChatGPT add-in is simple. Open Microsoft Word, go to the Insert tab and search for ChatGPT in the Microsoft Office Add-ins Store.

With the ChatGPT add-in installed, you can prepare and improve documents using AI. It works based on the context of your document and allows you to ask questions and get answers, translate, summarize, and even train it to write as you like.

Automation has become essential to increase productivity and efficiency. Microsoft Word, the ubiquitous word processing software, has been a staple for document creation for decades. But what if you could enhance your document creation process with the power of artificial intelligence?

Well, you can! Thanks to a handy add-in, you can seamlessly integrate the power of ChatGPT into Microsoft Word, making your document creation process more efficient and effective.

How to Install ChatGPT Add-in in Word

Since Microsoft Copilot is the official AI assistance for Microsoft Office, there is no reason to integrate ChatGPT into Office apps like Word. Nevertheless, the ChatGPT for Excel Word add-in allows you to use its OpenAI API to access ChatGPT’s capabilities directly within your Word application.

Here’s how you can install this add-in to use ChatGPT inside Word:

Open Microsoft Word. navigate to Pour Tab from the ribbon. click on Get Add-ins To go to the Microsoft Office Add-ins Store. search for chatgpt, Find and click ChatGPT for Excel Word Add To install it. Click continue To accept licenses and agreements.

Once the add-in is installed, you’ll get a prompt on the bottom right telling you that you can access the add-in from the Home tab.

How to Create a Document in Word with ChatGPT

After successfully installing the ChatGPT add-in, you will need to provide your OpenAI API key for it to work. If you don’t already have one, you can create an OpenAI API key from the OpenAI website.

With your API key handy, go to Home Go to the tab and select ChatGPT for Excel Word in the right corner. This will open a side window on the right side.

Click on the hamburger menu and select API Key, Paste your API key and click Save API Key, Once you get the green light, you’re all set to use ChatGPT right inside Word!

The best thing about this ChatGPT add-in is that it not only saves your browser visits. This also works depending on the context of your document, or the selection of your document. With the add-in open, highlight a piece of your document, and you’ll see the prompt box in the add-in say it’s using the selection as a reference. You can also use the entire document as a reference by pressing Ctrl , A on your keyboard to select everything.

Now input a prompt and click Send To see the magic of AI at work. You can use ChatGPT to translate, summarize, and reformat text in your Word document. You can also ask it questions and get answers based on your selected context.

Additionally, you can select a piece of text and ask ChatGPT to write the rest for you. For better output, you can train ChatGPT to write the way you want before asking it to generate text.

Once you find the answer to your prompt, the add-in provides you with options embed Answer under selection, or to replace the Selection with chatgpt reply.

The add-in displays a preview of how much your prompt will cost under the prompt box. ChatGPT uses the entire conversation as context, so remember to reset the conversation to avoid exceeding your ChatGPT token limit.

Unleash the power of ChatGPT in Microsoft Word

ChatGPT’s integration into Microsoft Word opens up a world of possibilities for automating document creation. By following the simple steps outlined in this article, you can harness the power of language models to increase your productivity and efficiency in Word.

Whether you’re a student, professional, or anyone in need of text-related help, this add-in can be a game-changer. So, why not give it a try and experience the benefits of AI-assisted document creation for yourself?

Source: www.makeuseof.com