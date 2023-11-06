How to Add Payment Processing to Your Small Business Website

Pitchplus Upsell Flows tab lets you pitch up to three products after the initial sale and conduct joint ventures with other vendors. In those cases, you sell their products as part of your sales process. Before you can do this, you’ll need to have a joint venture upsell contract with that particular vendor. (Note: We’re not using the PitchPlus Upsell process in this article.)

Meanwhile, My Shipping Profiles is where you set up shipping profiles for various products. (Since the product we’re discussing in this article is digital, this option doesn’t apply at the moment, either.)

How to Use the ClickBank Recurring Products Editor

The Recurring Products tab on the My Products page is what we’ll be using for this article.

For my pitch and thank you pages, I’m using the Recurring Products page to define how to sell my product—a combination of a book, video tutorials and a coaching program with a renewable monthly membership.

When you set up a recurring product, you’ll need to access the editor and enter all the necessary information. To get started, click on the green Add New Product button at the far right of the page. Alternatively, if you’ve added a product and you want to edit it, go to the far left of the section where you added the item and click on the “Edit this Product” icon.

Either way, this opens the Create/Edit Recurring Products page where you enter all the information about your recurring product.

Here’s an example of what the information in these fields means. The initial price of this program is $4.95 for a three-day trial period. After the three days expire, customers are billed $17.00 per month on an ongoing basis unless they decide to cancel. The rebill commission is set at 50 percent; if another vendor with a ClickBank ID wants to sell my product or service, it will receive a 50 percent commission after credit card charges.

The last option is to enter a product image. I chose not to do so in this case.

At the top of this section, you’ll see the URLs for the pitch page and the thank-you page.

To learn more about the process of setting up pitch and thank you pages, visit the Vendor Basics and Vendor Checklist pages on the ClickBank site. Meanwhile, to sell multiple products on your ClickBank account, have a look at easy Click Mate.

The Sales Process in Practice With ClickBank

An earlier article described how to set up a sales process in OptimizePress. That’s also what I’m doing here. When a prospect comes to this site, the first thing he encounters is the squeeze page, where he enters his name and email address.

Once he presses the Get the Free Report button, two things happen:

He gets a double opt-in confirmation email asking he if he does, in fact, want the free report He is redirected to the pitch page. Keep in mind that the sales process can be designed so that there’s no squeeze page, which means the prospect is taken directly to the sales page.

At the bottom of the pitch page, there are sections for the order button and the ClickBank footer, which we discussed above. Remember that the footer has to be at the bottom of both the pitch and thank-you pages.

Once you’ve finished building the pitch page, you need to add a payment link so people can buy your product. Initially, it looks like this:

http://ITEM.VENDOR.pay.clickbank.net

To put that into use, we need to refer to the Recurring Products Editor section. There, the ITEM number is 9 and my ClickBank affiliate ID is tallman46. The payment URL looks like this:

http://9.tallman46.pay.clickbank.net

As a final more step, because I’m using an image within OptimizePress, the final link will look something like this:

For your reference, here’s more information from ClickBank about the process of creating a payment link.

How to Create a Test Payment Credit Card Number

At this point, you’re ready to test the process. To do so, return to the My Site tab, scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the Edit heading in the Testing Your Products section. A Capcha will pop up. Enter the code and you’ll be able to create a test credit card that you can use to test the ordering process. There’s no charge.

When a prospect clicks on the payment link, he’s taken to the ClickBank Secure Payment form. Note that on this form you can pay by credit card, debit card or by the PayPal option on the right. PayPal is a good option for customers who don’t want to enter their credit card information. It’s a good idea to enable this payment option in the account settings, as we did earlier.

Once the customer goes through the entire payment process, he arrives at your thank you page. While each thank you page is different, all should contain essential information about the ordering process, as does the page below.

How to Obtain ClickBank Approval for Your Site

Once you’ve tested the ordering process, you need to submit your site for approval. To do so, go back to Account Settings: My Products: Recurring Billing Products. At the far right of the section, where you’ve added your product, you’ll see a Get Approval button.

Once you click the button, the approval process will take three to five days. ClickBank will review your site and let you know about any changes you need to make. Once you satisfy its requirements, your site will be approved.

