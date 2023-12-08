How to adapt to climate change may be secondary at COP28, but it is key to saving lives, experts say

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — As U.N. climate talks enter their second week, negotiators who are primarily focused on how to curb climate change face a And there’s the matter: how to adapt to the warming that’s already here.

Discussions on what are known as the Global Goals on Adaptation – a commitment made in the 2015 Paris Agreement to increase the world’s ability to deal with climate-fuelled extreme weather – are being overshadowed by talks on That’s how the world is going to reduce its use. Fossil fuels are causing frustration among some climate campaigners in the most vulnerable countries.

Officials and activists in climate-sensitive countries are pushing for more money to help deal with scorching temperatures, droughts and floods and storms made worse by global warming. Experts and officials say major fossil fuel emitting countries need to pay vulnerable, developing countries affected by these events to help them avoid catastrophic humanitarian and economic losses.

Activists take part in a demonstration for climate adaptation at the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter DeJong)

“The problem is that adaptation is actually the second long-term goal of the Paris Agreement,” said Amy Gilliam Thorpe of Power Shift Africa, a South Africa-based climate think-tank. The first goal is a commitment to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 °C (2.7 °F) since pre-industrial times.

The climate talks have already pledged millions as part of the Losses and Damages Fund to deal with the consequences of extreme weather events caused by climate change, and more than a hundred countries have committed to increasing renewable energy production globally. Have promised to triple it.

Talks on adaptation so far have not seen similar commitments. “Our country, our communities are suffering so much,” said Ugandan climate activist Evelyn Achan, demanding more funding for adaptation at a protest on Friday.

“We don’t have the money to deal with the climate crisis and yet we don’t cause the climate crisis, we are the least responsible for the climate crisis. Therefore, we are calling on leaders to arrange adaptation finance,” he said.

Observers say the summit is likely to set a target for adaptation, but as things stand, this will be only a fraction of what some countries are demanding.

In a plenary speech on Wednesday, COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber said adaptation “is a key element of climate action” and urged countries to “consider how we can make real progress in addressing the adaptation finance gap.” How can we make the progress that is promised and what is required?

A UN report found that developing countries need about $400 billion per year to prepare for climate change, but only $21 billion was given in 2021. The report also said an additional $194 to $366 billion is needed with each passing year.

And the longer it takes to deliver funding adaptations, the higher the costs will be in the future, said Power Shift Africa’s Thorpe.

Teresa Anderson, global head of climate justice at Action Aid International, who is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for climate talks, said negotiations on climate adaptation have been “incredibly disappointing”. “The negotiations do not match the urgency and speed and type of ambitious commitments that we need to see.”

The trouble, he said, is that adaptation money doesn’t give funders a return on investment.

“Rich countries see mitigation action in their own interests. Wherever it takes place in the world, it will benefit everyone, even in the Global North. Adaptation efforts and finance will only benefit people in the global South,” Anderson said. “The only reason they (rich countries) apparently want to give climate finance is if it will help them.”

Hrishikesh Ram Bhandari, who tracks climate finance at the Boston University Global Development Policy Center, said the money earmarked for adaptation is also not arriving fast enough.

For people on the front lines of climate change, it is having real-life impacts.

Tivonge Gondwe, a small-scale farmer who grows peanuts, pumpkins, maize and other crops in Malawi, which is vulnerable to drought and food insecurity, said the land is becoming less fertile every year due to global warming.

“I have never received any funding from my government saying this is a mechanism to adapt to climate change,” he said. “We don’t have food, and this is increasing hunger and poverty in my country. We need leaders to act now.” ___

